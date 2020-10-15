Loading posts...
Home Calls Grounding project
Grounding project

Grounding project

  • Noema Staff

OPEN CALL
DEADLINE: October 20

Artists, scientists, researchers, and students are invited to participate in collective Grounding, a process of sharing knowledge and exhibiting art projects that focus on soil in various contexts, from environmental to philosophical. Participation can take the forms of art projects, lectures, and workshops.

In the face of an environmental crisis and an accelerating growth race, we propose to shift our focus to what is under our feet – the soil. Including the object of scientific study in an unusual context will reveal the artistic potential of soil science, as well as raise the question of the relevance of the ideas of its founder V. Dokuchaev and his student V. Vernadsky. Placing the object of scientific study in an unusual context will reveal the artistic potential of soil science, as well as raise the question of the relevance of the ideas of its founders V. Dokuchaev and V. Vernadsky.

Applications for participation in the exhibition and educational program are accepted until October 20 (inclusive).

For more information, follow the link: http://groundingwith.space/en/

AUTHOR: Grounding project
AUTHOR EMAIL: grounding@itmo.ru
AUTHOR URL: http://groundingwith.space/en/

Artists, scientists, researchers, and students are invited to participate in collective Grounding, a process of sharing knowledge and exhibiting art projects that focus on soil in various contexts, from environmental to philosophical. Participation can take the forms of art projects, lectures, and workshops.

In the face of an environmental crisis and an accelerating growth race, we propose to shift our focus to what is under our feet – the soil. Including the object of scientific study in an unusual context will reveal the artistic potential of soil science, as well as raise the question of the relevance of the ideas of its founder V. Dokuchaev and his student V. Vernadsky. Placing the object of scientific study in an unusual context will reveal the artistic potential of soil science, as well as raise the question of the relevance of the ideas of its founders V. Dokuchaev and V. Vernadsky.

Applications for participation in the exhibition and educational program are accepted until October 20 (inclusive).

For more information, follow the link: http://groundingwith.space/en/

 

Tagged in:

Comments are closed

Related posts

City of the future
View
  • 255 views

City of the future

  • Noema Staff
[ITA] “City of the future”: il bando si rivolge ad Artisti, Collettivi, Creativi italiani e europei per la presentazione di concept artistici basati su tecnologie emergenti. [ENG] “City of the future”: the open call is addressed to Artists, Collective and Crea...
Continue reading
0 Shares
The 12th SAR Conference on Artistic Research
View
  • 276 views

The 12th SAR Conference on Artistic Research

  • Noema Staff
We are calling for artistic researchers to present their work, processes, methods, discoveries, knowledge interventions, new insights, understandings, and to engage in exchange—in actions and words, in complex and simple, conventional and unconventional, robus...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Metodi ed Emozioni / Méthodes et émotions
View
  • 760 views

Metodi ed Emozioni / Méthodes et émotions

  • Tullio Regge, Franco Torriani
[ITA] L’emozione è proprio ciò che conduce alla curiosità scientifica. L’opera d’arte dà luogo anche a una riflessione di tipo scientifico perché include una componente scientifica. Proprio perché c’è un contenuto d’informazione di tipo scientifico può esserci...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Biennale WRO 2021 REVERSO
View
  • 287 views

Biennale WRO 2021 REVERSO

  • Noema Staff
REVERSO is a call to look at what is happening now in art from the underside which, until recently just peeking through, is now becoming increasingly visible, from the reverse of a suddenly upended side, as well as being a device that saves the lives of climb...
Continue reading
0 Shares

Interview with Marta de Menezes

Interview with Dalila Honorato

Interview with Adam Zaretsky

Interview with Jadwiga Charzyńska

Interview with Delma Rodriguez

Interview with Olga Kisseleva

Interview with Anna Dumitriu

Interview with Luz María Sánchez

Interview with Danielle Siembieda

Interview with Freddy Paul Grunert

Interview with Elif Ayiter

Interview with Roberta Buiani

Interview with Bill Seaman

Interview with Roger Malina

Interview with Christa Sommerer

Interview with Annick Bureaud

Interview with Leonel Moura

Interview with Nina Czegledy

Interview with Stelarc

Interview with Derrick de Kerckhove

Interview with Margarete Jahrmann

Interview with Jaromil