OPEN CALL

DEADLINE: October 20

Artists, scientists, researchers, and students are invited to participate in collective Grounding, a process of sharing knowledge and exhibiting art projects that focus on soil in various contexts, from environmental to philosophical. Participation can take the forms of art projects, lectures, and workshops.

In the face of an environmental crisis and an accelerating growth race, we propose to shift our focus to what is under our feet – the soil. Including the object of scientific study in an unusual context will reveal the artistic potential of soil science, as well as raise the question of the relevance of the ideas of its founder V. Dokuchaev and his student V. Vernadsky. Placing the object of scientific study in an unusual context will reveal the artistic potential of soil science, as well as raise the question of the relevance of the ideas of its founders V. Dokuchaev and V. Vernadsky.

Applications for participation in the exhibition and educational program are accepted until October 20 (inclusive).

For more information, follow the link: http://groundingwith.space/en/

AUTHOR: Grounding project

AUTHOR EMAIL: grounding@itmo.ru

AUTHOR URL: http://groundingwith.space/en/

