L’Associazione VILLAM con Arshake. Reinventing Technology lancia una open call per giovani makers (under 35) che vogliano partecipare ad una grande operazione artistica con la possibilità di sperimentare le loro idee innovative in ambito di robotica, ricerca dati, droni, nano-scienza, riciclo (o altro) con una residenza a Città della Pieve, in dialogo e in collaborazione con l’azienda Quinto Sapore (Città della Pieve) dove Alessandro Giuggioli, suo fondatore, è impegnato da diversi anni nella ricerca di tecniche agricole sperimentali e biodinamiche e custode di semi antichi per il CNR di Perugia.

INTRODUZIONE ALL’INIZIATIVA

Si parte dalla base terra, in senso metaforico ma anche materiale. Quintosapore diventa il teatro di un’operazione transdisciplinare che oscilla tra le pratiche più radicali dell’agricoltura e le tecnologie più avanzate. L’operazione artistica che coinvolge i giovani makers attraverso la call è parte di Game Over-Future C(o)ulture, ideato e promosso da VILLAM e realizzato con Arshake, finalizzato alla ricerca e allo studio di nuove “entità culturali”, persone, oggetti o ricerche provenienti da diversi ambiti disciplinari (i.e. fisica, bio- robotica, AI, agricoltura, medicina) e al loro traghettamento nel mondo dell’arte. Si tratta di un gesto che va oltre il semplice dialogo interdisciplinare e diventa piuttosto radicale: un vero e proprio ‘trapianto’ di ambiti di ricerca indirizzato alla predisposizione di future c(o)ulture, dove la “creatività” corrisponde ad “invenzione” ed “invenzione” corrisponde a contribuire ad una trasformazione. Una scintilla, un segnale di mutazione genetica, un cambio di direzione, un cortocircuito. Un’energia diversa che sia il segnale di un cambiamento in atto e che possa costituire nuova linfa vitale per il sistema della Cultura.

In giovani selezionati saranno invitati in residenza a Città della Pieve, e saranno parte di una grande operazione artistica indirizzata ad un progetto di ricostruzione.

I giovani makers selezionati porranno le basi delle loro idee in loco, durante la residenza, e entreranno a far parte di una squadra inter-disciplinare che si impegnerà a concretizzare le idee messe in gioco con il supporto di aziende e istituzioni man mano indentificate sulla base dei singoli progetti. Si impegneranno anche a restituire in varie forme l’esperienza del contatto con la terra, del lavoro agricolo, ma anche del territorio dove si trova l’azienda, che avranno modo di seguire durante il periodo di residenza.

OBIETTIVI

1. Costruire un’operazione che contribuisca alla ricostruzione.

2. Impostare progetti futuribili di modelli replicabili e sostenibili in continuità tra campagna e città.

3. Trasformare tutto il lavoro di messa in campo delle sperimentazioni tecniche e tecnologiche in micro-

modelli di rieducazione per ritrovare consapevolezza tra individuo, società ed ecosistema.

4. Ritrovare, nel corso dei progetti, il valore della cultura locale da rilanciare in uno scambio internazionale su scala globale.

SEZIONI

• Robotica e droni

• Ricerca dati e AI

• Nanotecnologie

• Riciclo e design con bio – materiali

• Altro

Alla selezione dei lavori contribuirà una giuria di esperti italiani, tutti attivi su scala globale, tutti radicati in una formazione umanistica ma da molto tempo impegnati ad indagare ambiti interdisciplinari tra arte, scienza, ecologia e tecnologia.

GIURIA

Pier Luigi Capucci (Accademia di Belle Arti di Reggio Calabria. Presidente di Noema)

Valentino Catricalà (Curatore Soda Gallery presso l’Università di Manchester e curatore Maker Art Fair) Alex Giordano (Università Federico II. Fondatore di Rural Hub e Rural Hack )

Salvatore Iaconesi e Oriana Persico (artisti, attivisti e teorici. Fondazione Nuovo Abitare)

Fiorino Pietro Iantorno (Direttore Santa Chiara Lab. Università di Siena)

Antonello Tolve (Accademia di Belle Arti di Urbino. Critico d’arte)

Stefano Velotti (Professore di Filosofia (Estetica) presso l’Università la Sapienza)

TEMPISTICHE E STRUTTURA DELL’INIZIATIVA

L’avvio del periodo di residenza è previsto per l’autunno 2022 – 23. Il periodo preciso andrà concordato anche sulla base delle diverse esigenze tecniche del progetto proposto.

Durante le residenze saranno organizzati incontri e workshop, coinvolgendo anche figure senior (selezionati man mano sulla base della tipologia di idee e progetti proposti) per inserire i progetti individuali all’interno di un progetto comune.

DEADLINE

Le candidature dovranno pervenire entro e non oltre il 15 gennaio 2022. Per informazioni: info.callforideas@gmail.com

Call of ideas 5.0 è la prima di una serie di call che saranno lanciate nell’arco dei prossimi tre anni ed è parte del progetto GAME OVER. Future C(o)ulture, curato da Anita Calà e Elena Giulia Rossi, proposto e promosso da VILLAM e realizzato con Arshake (www.arshake.com)

More: https://www.arshake.com/game-over/game-over-call-for-ideas-5-0/

https://makerfairerome.eu/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/GAME-OVER_Call_FOR_IDEA_Maker_Faire_IT.pdf

English

VILLAM with Arshake. Reinventing Technology is launching an open call for young makers (under 35) who want to take part in a major artistic operation with the opportunity to test their innovative ideas in a variety of fields, such as robotics, data research, AI, drones, nano-science recycling, with a residency in Città della Pieve. They will be in dialogue and collaboration with Quinto Sapore (Città della Pieve) where its founder, Alessandro Giuggioli, has been involved for several years in research into experimental and biodynamic agricultural techniques and is the custodian of ancient seeds for the CNR in Perugia.

INTRODUCTION TO THE INITIATIVE

It all starts from the earth, metaphorically but also materially. Quinto Sapore becomes the theatre for a transdisciplinary operation moving between the most radical agricultural practices and the most advanced technologies. The artistic operation involves young creative – makers and it is part of Game Over-Future C(o)ulture, conceived and promoted by VILLAM and realised together with the international platform Arshake (www.arshake.com). The aim of the project is to research and study new “cultural entities”, people, objects or research from different disciplines (e.g. physics, bio-robotics, AI, agriculture, medicine) and bring these into the world of art. It is an idea that goes beyond simple interdisciplinary dialogue and becomes rather radical: a true “transplant” of research fields addressed to the preparation of future c(o)ulture, where “creativity” is equivalent to “invention” and “invention” means contributing to transformation. A spark, a sign of a genetic mutation, a change of direction, a short circuit. A different energy that also marks a change which is taking place and could constitute new lifeblood for the system of Culture.

The residencies are part of a large artistic operation aimed at reconstruction. The young selected makers will place the basis of their ideas in loco, during the residency. They will become part of an interdisciplinary team engaged in concretizing the ideas called into play, in dialogue and with the support of firms and institutions selected on a case by case basis. The young makers will be invited to give back in various forms the experience with agriculture, and with the territory to which the firm belongs to and its history.

OBJECTIVE

Building a collective operation that contributes to reconstruction through an enlarging network

Setting up future projects of replicable and sustainable models linking countryside and city.

Transforming all the work involved in setting up technical and technological experiments into re-education micro-models to restore awareness between the individual, society and the ecosystem.

Rediscovering, in the course of the projects, the value of local culture which is then to be relaunched in an international exchange on a global scale.

SECTIONS

Robotics and drones

Data search and AI

Nanotechnology

Recycling and design using bio-materials

Others

To the selection of the works will contribute a jury of Italian experts. They are all active on a global scale. With a humanistic background, they have been all engaged with interdisciplinary researches at the cross between art, science, ecology and technology.

JURY

Pier Luigi Capucci (President of Noema. Fine Arts Academy of Reggio Calabria)

Valentino Catricalà (curator of Soda Gallery in Manchester and curator of the Maker Art Fair)

Alex Giordano (Federico II University in Naples. Founder of Rural Hub and Rural Hack)

Salvatore Iaconesi and Oriana Persico (artists, hactivist and theorists. Nuovo Abitare Foundation)

Fiorino Pietro Iantorno (Director Santa Chiara Lab. University of Siena)

Antonello Tolve (Art critic. Fine Arts Academy of Urbino)

Stefano Velotti (Professor of Philosophy (Aesthetics) and “Senior Fellow of the Superior School of Advanced Studies” (SSAS) at “Sapienza, Università di Roma”)

INITIATIVE TIMING AND STRUCTURE

The start of the residency period is planned for autumn 2022 – 23. The exact period should also be agreed on the basis of the different technical requirements of the proposed project.

Also encounters with the jury, and workshops with senior makers will be organized during the residency.

WHAT WILL RESIDENTS RECEIVE

Residents receive free accommodation in Città della Pieve and a reimbursement of expenses.

They will be assigned a senior figure that will follow them (in presence or in remote) during the whole residency, and they will have the opportunity to participate to a series of meetings and workshops that will involve senior figures (selected on a case-by-case basis basis).

DEADLINE

Deadline for the submissions is January 15, 2022

Info at info.callforideas@gmail.com

Call of ideas 5.0 is the first of a series of calls that will be launched in the frame of 3 years and it is part of the larger project GAME OVER. Future C(o)ulture, curated by Anita Calà and Elena Giulia Rossi, proposted and promoted by VILLAM and realized with Arshake (www.arshake.com)

More: https://www.arshake.com/en/game-over/game-over-call-for-ideas-5-0/

https://makerfairerome.eu/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/GAME-OVER_Call_FOR_IDEA_Maker_Faire_IT.pdf