Loading posts...
Home Calls FeLT – Futures of Living Technologies
FeLT – Futures of Living Technologies

FeLT – Futures of Living Technologies

  • Noema Staff

 

4th Renewable Futures Conference

Welcome to the 4th Renewable Futures Conference! Renewable Futures is a conference series that originated in the Baltics and the North European region with an aim to invent new trajectories for more sustainable and imaginative future developments. This edition will be online. We welcome paper proposals from researchers and artists of interdisciplinary practices from fields such as contemporary art, artistic research, art theory, media art, design and architecture, applied artificial intelligence, artificial life, robotics, life sciences, art education and other relevant practices. We invite presentations of artistic and transdisciplinary research projects, as well as examples and discussions of applied projects and entries to a screening program curated for online presentation. The conference will take place from the 4th to the 6th of November 2021. Additional workshops will be offered on the 7th of November. Specially invited key note speakers and presentations will be included in the program.

The Renewable Futures Network was established in 2008 and strives to facilitate new contact zones between traditionally separated domains – art and science, academic research and independent creative practices, sustainable businesses and social engagement.

The 4th Renewable Futures Conference questions how we experience and express life and the sense of aliveness today. Actualized by our current global pandemic, we invite artistic, academic or applied research perspectives on relations and intersections between human beings, living environments and machines. This might evoke a sense of the uncanny and a fear of domination and surveillance. It might also reveal a world of possibilities of becoming, creation of new forms and behaviors. Could we co-create a more balanced existence? Can we enhance our senses and communication to become beings that are more adapted to co-existence with our environments and other species?

The interdisciplinary artistic research project FeLT (Futures of Living Technologies) hosts the conference in conjunction with the Creative Europe project GREEN (Green Revisited: Encountering Emerging Naturecultures).

To propose a paper presentation (artistic or academic research presentation, applied project presentation): Please submit an abstract of maximum 300 words in English. Please submit in PDF format. This will be assessed by RF-FeLT’s scientific committee. See below for more information.

Abstracts for paper presentations

In parallel, we invite proposals for a curated screening program presented as a special event. To propose an artistic presentation for online screening: Please submit an introduction of the work in maximum 300 words in English, include a link to uploaded material. Please submit in PDF format. This will be assessed by curators Jens Hauser and Kristin Bergaust. See below for more information.

FeLT- Futures of Living Technologies

From a perspective of ecological crisis, FeLT- Futures of Living Technologies, engages in the relations and intersections that occur between human beings, living environments and machines, relations on the edge of how we experience aliveness today.

This entails how we sense life in the environment, in other beings and ourselves in an existence being constantly enhanced by technology. Questioning this situation, evokes a sense of the uncanny and a fear of being dominated by the machine, but also reveals possibilities of becoming, creation of new forms and behaviors. Could we develop aliveness and create a more balanced existence? Can we enhance our senses and communication abilities to become beings that are more adept at co-existence? The core of FeLT is to investigate such ambiguous questions by artistic means in proximity to computer science research. State-of-the-art scientific research provides inventories of living systems and their functions: intelligence, evolution, reasoning and learning. This is made available as an artistic material that is discursive and performative, rather than representational.

Through residencies and workshops, we will develop a body of works to present, reflect and share artistic examples and experiments. By entering a transdisciplinary discourse from an artistic point of view, we will learn more about the transdisciplinary as a way to navigate in complex, layered realms of sensuous experience and knowledge. Questions and speculations that are not addressed or fully developed otherwise, can emerge through employing artistic methods. We will join together artistic methods and aesthetics from bio art and techno ecologies with contemporary perspectives on sensory experience and materiality in artistic production and research. Inspired both by artistic works and contemporary, theoretical and scientific perspectives on technology, ecology and aesthetics, we will develop a transdisciplinary working environment driven by artistic research.

More: http://feltproject.no

 

Tagged in:

Comments are closed

Related posts

The Deep Meaning of Poetry. Eduardo Kac’s Art of the Fundamental Processes [Part 1. Topics and issues]
View
  • 2672 views

The Deep Meaning of Poetry. Eduardo Kac’s Art of the Fundamental Processes [Part 1. Topics and issues]

  • Pier Luigi Capucci
Eduardo Kac has raised many nodal questions on the transformations of society and culture, in a constant creative relationship with the technology and the science of his time. In his research communication, intended as mutual information exchange is a fundamen...
Continue reading
1 Shares
Symmetry Festival – Sofia 2021 – Symmetry in Nature and Society
View
  • 132 views

Symmetry Festival – Sofia 2021 – Symmetry in Nature and Society

  • Noema Staff
International Conference, , Exhibitions, Concerts, Public workshops Symmetry Festival 2021 July 9-12, 2021 Sofia, Bulgaria Symmetry in Nature and Society The World’s Largest Multidisciplinary Conference & Art Festival in Symmetry Studies Confer...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Digital Matters: Designing/Performing Agency for the Anthropocene
View
  • 153 views

Digital Matters: Designing/Performing Agency for the Anthropocene

  • Noema Staff
In scholarship the Anthropocene has been tied up with the experience of the unthinkable­­ by thinkers including Timothy Morton, Donna Haraway, and Amitav Ghosh. Yet, the current COVID-19 pandemic—which as a crisis also exemplifies the human impact on and a res...
Continue reading
0 Shares

Interview with Marta de Menezes

Interview with Dalila Honorato

Interview with Adam Zaretsky

Interview with Jadwiga Charzyńska

Interview with Delma Rodriguez

Interview with Olga Kisseleva

Interview with Anna Dumitriu

Interview with Luz María Sánchez

Interview with Danielle Siembieda

Interview with Freddy Paul Grunert

Interview with Elif Ayiter

Interview with Roberta Buiani

Interview with Bill Seaman

Interview with Roger Malina

Interview with Christa Sommerer

Interview with Annick Bureaud

Interview with Leonel Moura

Interview with Nina Czegledy

Interview with Stelarc

Interview with Derrick de Kerckhove

Interview with Margarete Jahrmann

Interview with Jaromil