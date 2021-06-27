FeLT – Futures of Living Technologies

4th Renewable Futures Conference

Welcome to the 4th Renewable Futures Conference! Renewable Futures is a conference series that originated in the Baltics and the North European region with an aim to invent new trajectories for more sustainable and imaginative future developments. This edition will be online. We welcome paper proposals from researchers and artists of interdisciplinary practices from fields such as contemporary art, artistic research, art theory, media art, design and architecture, applied artificial intelligence, artificial life, robotics, life sciences, art education and other relevant practices. We invite presentations of artistic and transdisciplinary research projects, as well as examples and discussions of applied projects and entries to a screening program curated for online presentation. The conference will take place from the 4th to the 6th of November 2021. Additional workshops will be offered on the 7th of November. Specially invited key note speakers and presentations will be included in the program.

The Renewable Futures Network was established in 2008 and strives to facilitate new contact zones between traditionally separated domains – art and science, academic research and independent creative practices, sustainable businesses and social engagement.

The 4th Renewable Futures Conference questions how we experience and express life and the sense of aliveness today. Actualized by our current global pandemic, we invite artistic, academic or applied research perspectives on relations and intersections between human beings, living environments and machines. This might evoke a sense of the uncanny and a fear of domination and surveillance. It might also reveal a world of possibilities of becoming, creation of new forms and behaviors. Could we co-create a more balanced existence? Can we enhance our senses and communication to become beings that are more adapted to co-existence with our environments and other species?

The interdisciplinary artistic research project FeLT (Futures of Living Technologies) hosts the conference in conjunction with the Creative Europe project GREEN (Green Revisited: Encountering Emerging Naturecultures).

To propose a paper presentation (artistic or academic research presentation, applied project presentation): Please submit an abstract of maximum 300 words in English. Please submit in PDF format. This will be assessed by RF-FeLT’s scientific committee. See below for more information.

Abstracts for paper presentations

In parallel, we invite proposals for a curated screening program presented as a special event. To propose an artistic presentation for online screening: Please submit an introduction of the work in maximum 300 words in English, include a link to uploaded material. Please submit in PDF format. This will be assessed by curators Jens Hauser and Kristin Bergaust. See below for more information.

FeLT- Futures of Living Technologies

From a perspective of ecological crisis, FeLT- Futures of Living Technologies, engages in the relations and intersections that occur between human beings, living environments and machines, relations on the edge of how we experience aliveness today.

This entails how we sense life in the environment, in other beings and ourselves in an existence being constantly enhanced by technology. Questioning this situation, evokes a sense of the uncanny and a fear of being dominated by the machine, but also reveals possibilities of becoming, creation of new forms and behaviors. Could we develop aliveness and create a more balanced existence? Can we enhance our senses and communication abilities to become beings that are more adept at co-existence? The core of FeLT is to investigate such ambiguous questions by artistic means in proximity to computer science research. State-of-the-art scientific research provides inventories of living systems and their functions: intelligence, evolution, reasoning and learning. This is made available as an artistic material that is discursive and performative, rather than representational.

Through residencies and workshops, we will develop a body of works to present, reflect and share artistic examples and experiments. By entering a transdisciplinary discourse from an artistic point of view, we will learn more about the transdisciplinary as a way to navigate in complex, layered realms of sensuous experience and knowledge. Questions and speculations that are not addressed or fully developed otherwise, can emerge through employing artistic methods. We will join together artistic methods and aesthetics from bio art and techno ecologies with contemporary perspectives on sensory experience and materiality in artistic production and research. Inspired both by artistic works and contemporary, theoretical and scientific perspectives on technology, ecology and aesthetics, we will develop a transdisciplinary working environment driven by artistic research.

More: http://feltproject.no