EvoStar 2022
EvoStar 2022

EvoStar 2022

  Noema Staff

The Leading European Event on Bio‑Inspired Computation
20-22 April 2022

EvoStar is organised by SPECIES, the Society for the Promotion of Evolutionary Computation in Europe and its Surroundings. This non-profit academic society is committed to promoting evolutionary algorithmic thinking, with inspiration of parallel algorithms derived from natural processes. It provides a forum for information and exchange.

 

The four conferences include:

EuroGP 25th European Conference on Genetic Programming
EvoApplications 25th European Conference on the Applications of Evolutionary and bio-inspired Computation
EvoCOP 22nd European Conference on Evolutionary Computation in Combinatorial Optimisation
EvoMUSART 11th International Conference (and 16th European event) on Evolutionary and Biologically Inspired Music, Sound, Art and Design

 

Important Dates

  • EvoApplications Special Session proposals: 10 September 2021
  • Submission deadline: 1 November 2021
  • Notification: TBD
  • Camera-ready: TBD
  • Mandatory registration per paper: TBD
  • Early registration deadline: TBD
  • Late-Breaking Abstracts submission deadline: TBD
  • EvoStar Conference: 20-22 April, 2022

 

Contact us

If you have any comments or questions, please contact us via email: info (at) species-society.org

More: http://www.evostar.org/2022/

 

