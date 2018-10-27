EVA London 2019 conference will take place from Monday 8th July – Thursday 11th July 2019, including a Symposium on Monday 8th July 2019 and a further Research in Education event by invitation for universities on Friday 12th July 2019. We will once again bring together artists, designers, researchers, technologists from all over the world, to discuss electronic visualisation technologies in art, design, music, dance, theatre, the sciences and more. EVA London 2018 will be held at the BCS London office, a central London venue near Covent Garden.
The Call for Papers is planned to be issued on 24th October 2018. The deadline for proposal abstracts will be 14th January 2019.
Conference themes
EVA London’s Conference themes include the use of new and emerging technologies in the following areas (to be broadly interpreted):
- Digital Art
- Data, Scientific and Creative Visualisation
- Digitally Enhanced Reality and Everyware
- 2D and 3D Imaging, Display and Printing
- Mobile Applications
- Museums and Collections
- Music, Performing arts, and Technologies
- Open Source and Technologies
- Preservation of Digital Visual Culture
- Virtual Cultural HeritageHeld annually in July, EVA London is one of the international Electronic Visualisation & the Arts conferences. The first EVA conference was held in 1990, with the intention to create a space for people using or interested in the new technologies to share their experiences and network in a friendly, collaborative atmosphere. EVA London’s focus is on the development and application of visualisation technologies to various domains, including art, music, dance, theatre and the sciences.EVA London:
- has a focus on visualisation for the arts and culture – interpreted broadly to include its implications, effects, and consequent strategies and policies
- covers the burgeoning creative uses of digital media for works of art and creative productions
- is a networking event for groups and projects, including European projects and groups
- includes a free-of-charge Research Workshop for MA, MSc and PhD students and others, to share their research in a friendly and informal setting
- is inspiring and informative, collaborative and friendly
EVA London is a conference of the Computer Arts Society, a specialist group of the Chartered Institute for IT (BCS). It is sponsored and supported by these organisations.
Contact
Twitter: @EVAlondonConf
Hashtag: #EVAlondonconf
Facebook: EVA London
LinkedIn: EVA London
Mailing list: listserv@jiscmail.ac.uk*
*Email listserv@jiscmail.ac.uk with a blank subject line and the message content “SUBSCRIBE EVA-LONDON” in order to join. Our mailing list is only over used for EVA London announcements. Some key contacts from the organising committee can be found in below.
General contact
Grajam Diprose, grahamdiprose@gmail.com
BCS, registration, commercial marketing, venue enquiries
Member Groups Coordinator BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT First Floor, Block D, North Star House, North Star Avenue, Swindon SN2 1FA Tel: +44 (0) 1793 417 417 | Direct Dial: +44 (0) 1793 417 566 groups@bcs.uk | http://www.bcs.org
Programme, presenting and speakers’ scheduling
Jon Weinel, jonweinel@gmail.com
Computer Arts Society liaison
Nick Lambert, n.lambert@rave.ac.uk
Demonstrations / visualisations
Nick Lambert, n.lambert@rave.ac.uk
Authoring and publication
EVA London editor: Jon Weinel, jonweinel@gmail.com
Research workshop
Graham Diprose, grahamdiprose@gmail.com
Publicity and public relations
Sarah McDaid , mcdaids3@lsbu.ac.uk
Technical requirements, technical issues
Carl Smith, c.smith@rave.ac.uk
Website
Jonathan Bowen, jonathan.bowen@lsbu.ac.uk
Comments are closed