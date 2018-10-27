EVA London 2019 conference will take place from Monday 8th July – Thursday 11th July 2019, including a Symposium on Monday 8th July 2019 and a further Research in Education event by invitation for universities on Friday 12th July 2019. We will once again bring together artists, designers, researchers, technologists from all over the world, to discuss electronic visualisation technologies in art, design, music, dance, theatre, the sciences and more. EVA London 2018 will be held at the BCS London office, a central London venue near Covent Garden.

The Call for Papers is planned to be issued on 24th October 2018. The deadline for proposal abstracts will be 14th January 2019.

Conference themes

EVA London’s Conference themes include the use of new and emerging technologies in the following areas (to be broadly interpreted):

Digital Art

Data, Scientific and Creative Visualisation

Digitally Enhanced Reality and Everyware

2D and 3D Imaging, Display and Printing

Mobile Applications

Museums and Collections

Music, Performing arts, and Technologies

Open Source and Technologies

Preservation of Digital Visual Culture

Virtual Cultural HeritageHeld annually in July, EVA London is one of the international Electronic Visualisation & the Arts conferences. The first EVA conference was held in 1990, with the intention to create a space for people using or interested in the new technologies to share their experiences and network in a friendly, collaborative atmosphere. EVA London’s focus is on the development and application of visualisation technologies to various domains, including art, music, dance, theatre and the sciences.EVA London:

has a focus on visualisation for the arts and culture – interpreted broadly to include its implications, effects, and consequent strategies and policies

covers the burgeoning creative uses of digital media for works of art and creative productions

is a networking event for groups and projects, including European projects and groups

includes a free-of-charge Research Workshop for MA, MSc and PhD students and others, to share their research in a friendly and informal setting

is inspiring and informative, collaborative and friendly

EVA London is a conference of the Computer Arts Society, a specialist group of the Chartered Institute for IT (BCS). It is sponsored and supported by these organisations.

Contact Twitter: @EVAlondonConf Hashtag: #EVAlondonconf Facebook: EVA London LinkedIn: EVA London Mailing list: listserv@jiscmail.ac.uk* *Email listserv@jiscmail.ac.uk with a blank subject line and the message content “SUBSCRIBE EVA-LONDON” in order to join. Our mailing list is only over used for EVA London announcements. Some key contacts from the organising committee can be found in below. General contact Grajam Diprose, grahamdiprose@gmail.com BCS, registration, commercial marketing, venue enquiries Member Groups Coordinator BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT First Floor, Block D, North Star House, North Star Avenue, Swindon SN2 1FA Tel: +44 (0) 1793 417 417 | Direct Dial: +44 (0) 1793 417 566 groups@bcs.uk | http://www.bcs.org Programme, presenting and speakers’ scheduling Jon Weinel, jonweinel@gmail.com Computer Arts Society liaison Nick Lambert, n.lambert@rave.ac.uk Demonstrations / visualisations Nick Lambert, n.lambert@rave.ac.uk Authoring and publication EVA London editor: Jon Weinel, jonweinel@gmail.com Research workshop Graham Diprose, grahamdiprose@gmail.com Publicity and public relations Sarah McDaid , mcdaids3@lsbu.ac.uk Technical requirements, technical issues Carl Smith, c.smith@rave.ac.uk Website http://www.eva-london.org Jonathan Bowen, jonathan.bowen@lsbu.ac.uk