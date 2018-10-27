Loading posts...
Home Calls EVA London 2019
EVA London 2019

EVA London 2019

  • Noema Staff

EVA London 2019 conference will take place from Monday 8th July – Thursday 11th July 2019, including a Symposium on Monday 8th July 2019 and a further Research in Education event by invitation for universities on Friday 12th July 2019. We will once again bring together artists, designers, researchers, technologists from all over the world, to discuss electronic visualisation technologies in art, design, music, dance, theatre, the sciences and more. EVA London 2018 will be held at the BCS London office, a central London venue near Covent Garden.

The Call for Papers is planned to be issued on 24th October 2018. The deadline for proposal abstracts will be 14th January 2019.

Conference themes

EVA London’s Conference themes include the use of new and emerging technologies in the following areas (to be broadly interpreted):

  • Digital Art
  • Data, Scientific and Creative Visualisation
  • Digitally Enhanced Reality and Everyware
  • 2D and 3D Imaging, Display and Printing
  • Mobile Applications
  • Museums and Collections
  • Music, Performing arts, and Technologies
  • Open Source and Technologies
  • Preservation of Digital Visual Culture
  • Virtual Cultural HeritageHeld annually in July, EVA London is one of the international Electronic Visualisation & the Arts conferences. The first EVA conference was held in 1990, with the intention to create a space for people using or interested in the new technologies to share their experiences and network in a friendly, collaborative atmosphere. EVA London’s focus is on the development and application of visualisation technologies to various domains, including art, music, dance, theatre and the sciences.EVA London:
  • has a focus on visualisation for the arts and culture – interpreted broadly to include its implications, effects, and consequent strategies and policies
  • covers the burgeoning creative uses of digital media for works of art and creative productions
  • is a networking event for groups and projects, including European projects and groups
  • includes a free-of-charge Research Workshop for MA, MSc and PhD students and others, to share their research in a friendly and informal setting
  • is inspiring and informative, collaborative and friendly

EVA London is a conference of the Computer Arts Society, a specialist group of the Chartered Institute for IT (BCS). It is sponsored and supported by these organisations.

 

Contact

Twitter: @EVAlondonConf 

Hashtag: #EVAlondonconf

Facebook: EVA London

LinkedIn: EVA London

Mailing list: listserv@jiscmail.ac.uk*

*Email listserv@jiscmail.ac.uk with a blank subject line and the message content “SUBSCRIBE EVA-LONDON” in order to join. Our mailing list is only over used for EVA London announcements. Some key contacts from the organising committee can be found in below.

General contact

Grajam Diprose, grahamdiprose@gmail.com

BCS, registration, commercial marketing, venue enquiries

Member Groups Coordinator BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT First Floor, Block D, North Star House, North Star Avenue, Swindon SN2 1FA Tel: +44 (0) 1793 417 417 | Direct Dial: +44 (0) 1793 417 566 groups@bcs.uk | http://www.bcs.org

Programme, presenting and speakers’ scheduling

Jon Weinel, jonweinel@gmail.com

Computer Arts Society liaison

Nick Lambert, n.lambert@rave.ac.uk

Demonstrations / visualisations

Nick Lambert, n.lambert@rave.ac.uk

Authoring and publication

EVA London editor: Jon Weinel, jonweinel@gmail.com

Research workshop

Graham Diprose, grahamdiprose@gmail.com

Publicity and public relations

Sarah McDaid , mcdaids3@lsbu.ac.uk

Technical requirements, technical issues

Carl Smith, c.smith@rave.ac.uk

Website

http://www.eva-london.org

Jonathan Bowen, jonathan.bowen@lsbu.ac.uk

 

Tagged in:

Comments are closed

Related posts

Balance-Unbalance 2018 conference
View
  • 155 views

Balance-Unbalance 2018 conference

  • Noema Staff
Balance-Unbalance 2018 conference September 20/21 We would like to invite you to join us at the Balance-Unbalance (BunB) conference, an annual International Conference designed around art and design as catalysts to explore intersections between nature, s...
Continue reading
0 Shares
What3words e locative media: una possibile traccia artistica
View
  • 253 views

What3words e locative media: una possibile traccia artistica

  • Paolo Berti
[ITA] L’intuizione principale dietro what3words sta nell’aver tradotto le incomunicabili quindici cifre di latitudine e longitudine in un linguaggio perfettamente umano e memorizzabile. [ENG] The what3words commercial geocoding system, founded in 2013, allows...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Hybrid Labs Symposium 2018, Aalto University
View
  • 271 views

Hybrid Labs Symposium 2018, Aalto University

  • Elena Giulia Rossi
[ITA] La Aalto University è stata promotrice di “Hybrid Labs Symposium 2018”. Design, digital media, metodi di rappresentazione audio-visiva, architettura, emerging technologies, urban planning, sono chiamati al tavolo di un discorso interdisciplinare che part...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Transdisziplinäre Design: un remix di possibilità / a remix of possibilities
View
  • 221 views

Transdisziplinäre Design: un remix di possibilità / a remix of possibilities

  • Giorgio Cipolletta
[ITA] La transdisciplinarietà è un nuovo territorio, dove le mono-discipline tendono a remixarsi tra loro per una conoscenza della conoscenza: discipline in transizione. Il design potrebbe essere uno strumento per ricostruire una profonda riflessione sulla com...
Continue reading
0 Shares

Interview with Anna Dumitriu

Interview with Luz María Sánchez

Interview with Danielle Siembieda

Interview with Freddy Paul Grunert

Interview with Bruno D'Amore

Interview with Elif Ayiter

Interview with Luis Miguel Girão

Interview with Roberta Buiani

Interview with Bill Seaman

Interview with Roger Malina

Interview with Pavel Smetana

Interview with Christa Sommerer

Interview with Annick Bureaud

Interview with Leonel Moura

Interview with Nina Czegledy

Interview with Alberto Abruzzese (Italiano)

Interview with Stelarc

Interview with Derrick de Kerckhove

Interview with Margarete Jahrmann

Interview with Jaromil

Interview with Laura Beloff

Interview with Alan Shapiro