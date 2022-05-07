Loading posts...
Home Calls ECHO #5 – Technology, Mediation, Performance
ECHO #5 – Technology, Mediation, Performance

ECHO #5 – Technology, Mediation, Performance

  • Noema Staff

Orpheus Instituut

ECHO #5 – Technology, Mediation, Performance

Editors: Anthony Gritten, Caroline Wilkins, Jonathan Impett, Laura Cull Ó Maoilearca

We are delighted to share this call for proposals for a joint ECHO issue on ‘Technology, Mediation, Performance’ that will be published simultaneously on the platforms of Performance Philosophy journal and the ECHO journal of the Orpheus Institute. The fifth issue of ECHO, a journal of music, thought and technology is planned for December 2022.

How does technology inform, shape, mediate and constrain our conceptions and practices of performance? This issue begins with an expanded understanding of ‘technology’. Not only specific technologies (notation, the oboe, recording, the internet, VR), but also wider technological discourses of practical, environment, and conceptual thought-space (heliocentrism, the steam engine, computation and our common extended reality). Not only “new technologies” in the present and imagined or hypothesised future, but across knowledge horizons to the past and in considering our relations with inherited culture.

The bounding distinctions of our performances are dissolved and renegotiated, and with them their constituent concepts. If new technologically informed work denies distinctions between ‘performer’ and ‘composer’, ‘work’ and ‘practice’, ‘instrument’ and ‘environment’, even ‘performer’ and ‘listener’, then where are our objects and foci in performance? How do such transformations affect the subjects of and approaches to performance? Do our identities shift, and with them entire cultural bodies of education and criticism?

Our notions of instruments as ‘tools’ collapse as sound production and control is assimilated into cognitive prosthesis. Confronting questions raised by AR suggests that the physicality of performance is always mediatised. The intentionalities of performance are brought into question in our interactive and environmental work. We might view the proposal of a ‘metaverse’ – a multi-world of dynamic, interacting augmented realities – with scepticism. But in some respects, it is also our increasingly common reality, one that we are naturally drawn to explore and examine, whatever our apparent material. How does our current and coming technological reality shed new light on performance and practices from other times and places, however near or distant?

Orpheus Instituut

Korte Meer 12
9000 Ghent
Belgium

company number: 0458720126
RPR Gent, afdeling Gent

+32 (0)9 330 40 81
info@orpheusinstituut.be

For ECHO related submissions, the deadline has been extended to July 1, 2022. For further details and submission instructions, please see here.

More: https://orpheusinstituut.be/en/news-and-events/call-for-submission-echo-5-technology-mediation-performance

 

Tagged in:

Comments are closed

Related posts

Prix Ars Electronica 2022
View
  • 136 views

Prix Ars Electronica 2022

  • Noema Staff
The Prix Ars Electronica is the world’s most time-honored media arts competition. Winners are awarded the coveted Golden Nica statuette, prize money ranging up to € 10,000 per category and an opportunity to showcase their talents at the famed Ars Electronica F...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Second Summit on New Media Art Archiving at ISEA2022
View
  • 109 views

Second Summit on New Media Art Archiving at ISEA2022

  • Noema Staff
The need to preserve the history of the rapidly evolving field of new media arts has spurred the development of a wide variety of new media art archives throughout the world. Museums, cultural and educational institutions, as well as individuals with collectio...
Continue reading
0 Shares
ICCC’22 – International Conference on Computational Creativity
View
  • 158 views

ICCC’22 – International Conference on Computational Creativity

  • Noema Staff
ICCC is an annual conference that welcomes papers on different aspects of CC, on systems that exhibit varying degrees of creative autonomy, on frameworks that offer greater clarity or computational felicity for thinking about machine (and human) creativity, on...
Continue reading
0 Shares

Interview with Marta de Menezes

Interview with Dalila Honorato

Interview with Adam Zaretsky

Interview with Jadwiga Charzyńska

Interview with Delma Rodriguez

Interview with Olga Kisseleva

Interview with Anna Dumitriu

Interview with Luz María Sánchez

Interview with Danielle Siembieda

Interview with Freddy Paul Grunert

Interview with Elif Ayiter

Interview with Roberta Buiani

Interview with Bill Seaman

Interview with Roger Malina

Interview with Christa Sommerer

Interview with Annick Bureaud

Interview with Leonel Moura

Interview with Nina Czegledy

Interview with Stelarc

Interview with Derrick de Kerckhove

Interview with Margarete Jahrmann

Interview with Jaromil