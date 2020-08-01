EAI ArtsIT 2020 – 9th EAI International Conference: ArtsIT, Interactivity & Game Creation

November 5-6, 2020

N/A, Cyberspace

We are happy to inform you about the collocated conference DLI 2020!

UPDATE! The submission deadline was extended until 6 August 2020!

All registered papers will be submitted for publishing by Springer and made available through SpringerLink Digital Library.

Publication

ArtsIT Proceedings are indexed in leading indexing services: EI Elsevier, ISI Thomson’s Scientific and Technical Proceedings at Web of Science, Scopus, CrossRef, Google Scholar, DBLP, as well as EAI’s own EU Digital Library (EUDL).

Topics

Games, Interactivity,

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality,

Gamification,

Interactive Art (innovative interactive installations),

Augmented Performing Arts (innovative performances and shows enhanced by ICT technologies), Augmented Reality applications in art and design,

Information visualization,

Big Data,

Applications and interfaces for Mobile Devices,

Virtual worlds, Metaverse, Avatars and Presence,

Multimedia • Image Processing, Digital Photography,

Audio Art, Sound Design,

New Media Technologies,

Corporeal Art/Design Systems (sensors, wearable computing, motion tracking etc.) Generative/Aleatoric Systems,

Media Archeology,

Virtual Museums and Curatorial Practices,

Theoretical Studies and research output that resides at the intersection of the fields of art, design and technology.

About ArtsIT 2020

ArtsIT (abbreviated name for ease of writing) takes place from November 5 to 6 in Aalborg, Denmark. The conference brings together people from across various art forms with a keen interest in modern IT technologies. The addition of Interactivity and Game Creation in the title of the event since 2016 reflects the recognition of art in these fields and the growing industries, academic, and public interest. The event also reflects the advances seen in wide adoption of Virtual, Augmented and Mixed reality technologies and authors are encouraged to submit from these fields. Work-in-progress papers are also considered and encouraged.

Game Creation goals include to bring together game researchers, developers and players in order to exchange ideas on ideas, designs, concepts, art, interactivity, programming and programming techniques. The idea is that such convergences of people in the field will be beneficial to the local, national and international gaming industries and academia through what is experienced at ArtsIT international conference. Another aspect is that the event hopes to attract next-generation gamers so as to steer young people into this industry by providing how-to tutorials and giving opportunities to illustrate ideas with demos to the gaming industry whilst also opening up for the associated fields of digital arts and technologies and interactions/interactivity. Companies will also have the opportunity to seek new talent at this unique event and to complement NordikFilm plan to posit a seminar or presentation on investment into game studios in Denmark/Scandinavia.

ArtsIT has been successfully co-located with the international conference on Design, Learning and Innovation (DLI) since 2016. This means that delegates have options of talks to attend in the parallel sessions due to adjoining presentation auditoriums. Authors can decide if their submissions are to be considered under ArtsIT or DLI, but should not submit the same paper to both events.

About EAI

This event is organized by EAI.

EAI – European Alliance for Innovation is a non-profit organization and a professional community established in cooperation with the European Commission to empower the global research and innovation, and to promote cooperation between European and International ICT communities.

EAI’s vision is to foster excellence in research and innovation on the principles of transparency, objectivity, equality, and openness. Our guiding principle is community cooperation to create better research, provide fair recognition of excellence and transform best ideas into commercial value proposition.

EAI‘s mission is to create an environment that rewards excellence transparently, and builds recognition objectively regardless of age, economic status or country of origin, where no membership fees or closed door committees stand in the way of your research career.

Through these shared values, EAI leads the way toward advancing the world of research and innovation, empowering individuals and institutions for the good of society to fully benefit from the digital revolution.

