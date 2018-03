The International Conference on Digital Culture & AudioVisual Challenges will be held in Corfu (Greece) June 1st-2nd 2018, and is hosted by the Department of Audio & Visual Arts (Ionian University).

The call for papers for posters or oral presentation for the International Conference is contained in the attached file.

Deadline for submitting extended abstracts: until April 8th, 2018.

Topics of the Conference include (but not limited to):

Algorithmic Art

Algorithmic music composition

Art and Culture Analysis

Art and Technology

Art, Technology and Education (Creative Technologies)

Artificial Intelligence in Arts

Artistic Applications in Art and Technology

Audio-Visual and Multimedia Design

Cybernetics in Contemporary Art

Data Visualization

Digital Art (computer art, animation, virtual art, internet art, pixel art, interactive art, 3Dprinting)

Digital Preservation

e-Learning in Art and Media Studies

Electronic Music

Experimental Art & Cultural product

Gaming

Holography & Hologram Technology

Human-Computer Interaction

Internet Culture

Media Literacy and Media Studies

New Aesthetic

Robotics

Virtual Reality – Augmented Reality – Mixed Reality

DCAC-2018 Conference:

https://avarts.ionio.gr/dcac/2018/

DCAC-2018 Call for Papers:

https://avarts.ionio.gr/dcac/2018/cfp/

DCAC-2018 Conference Online Submission:

https://easychair.org/conferences/?conf=dcac2018

More: https://www.ionio.gr/central/en/news/10519/