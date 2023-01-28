Summer School 2023

Data science and machine learning for climate research

High-level course

Bertinoro, 5th – 17th June 2023

The Call for Applications is OPEN

Apply from January 9, 2023

Don’t miss the opportunity to gain skills on one of the most advanced challenges of our times, to meet experts bringing experience from outstanding international institutions, and to become part of a global community.

Location

Bertinoro (FC)

Dates

5th – 17th June 2023

Total number of hours

88 h

Number of participants

20

Registration Fee

€ 400,00

Application deadline

March 6th

While we are collecting and storing more and more data, understanding and interpreting the underlying processes and relationships between different observations remains a challenging problem. The Future Earth Research School on “Data Science and Machine Learning for Climate Research” aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the mathematical foundations of machine learning, with a particular focus on methods for the analysis of complex dynamical systems. Topics of interest include model reduction, system identification, estimation of associated transfer operators such as the Koopman operator, control, uncertainty quantification, deep learning, but also applications in climate science and sustainability.

Program

The course will include lectures given by leading researchers in the fields of machine learning, dynamical systems theory, statistics, and climate science as well as seminars and hands-on sessions.

Learning objectives

The goal of the course is to first learn about state-of-the-art machine learning methods, to implement these methods in Python, and to then apply them to real-world problems. Furthermore, we will discuss novel applications of machine learning approaches, but also limitations and open problems.

Logistical Information

Location

The course will be held in The University Residential Center of Bertinoro

Bertinoro is situated halfway between the cities of Forlì and Cesena, 6 km away from SS9 (Via Emilia). Forlì is the town of reference for transport by train and bus to and from Bertinoro.

Accomodation

The accomodation will be at the University Residential Center of Bertinoro. Please remember that participation in presence is mandatory.

The school is offering a limited financial assistance to cover the accomodation costs at the Center of Bertinoro over the entirety of the two weeks stay. If you are interested, please check the section below.

For those who won’t get the financial assistance, all the costs will be comunicated during the selection process.

Launches and dinners will be provided and offered by the school for all the students. Students are free to organize themselves at their own expense upon notice. The school will not cover any extra costs.

Transport

Nearest airport: Bologna’s airport “Guglielmo Marconi”

Nearest train station: Forlì Station (20 min. far from Bertinoro by car)

On how to reach the Centre, please consult this link

Giving that most of the students will arrive in Bologna – especially from abroad – the school will organize a shuttle who will bring students from Bologna to Bertinoro. More details will be given to the selected candidate.

Financial assistance

The school offer a limited financial assistance, based on the applicant’s needs. It will cover accommodation expenses in Bertinoro. If interested, please specify it in the application form in the dedicated section. You can also leave a statement (max 200 words) explaining why you should benefit from this assistance.

The assistance WILL NOT cover travel costs.

Since there is a limited number of places, you are encouraged to apply early to avoid disappointment.

If accepted, you will receive an email confirming your financial assistance by secretariat@fersschool.it

