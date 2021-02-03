Loading posts...
Home Calls Creativity & Cognition, June 2021 and June 2022
  Noema Staff

The organizing committee invites you to a virtual two-day conference in June 2021, and to a week of art, science, and networking at a five-day conference in Venice Italy in June 2022.

Creativity involves the generation, exploration, and interpretation of novel and valuable ideas, and spans a wide variety of fields, including the humanities, social sciences, engineering, art, design, choreography, computer science, psychology, and education. C&C 2021 and C&C 2022 invite contributions in typical research formats – papers, posters, and demos – and in more sensory, experiential forms – pictorials and artworks. See the call for participation for more details.

Since 1993, this conference series brings together artists, scientists, designers, educators, and researchers to more deeply understand how people engage individually and socially in creative processes and how computation and other technology can affect creative outcomes.

Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, the 13th conference on Creativity & Cognition will now take place virtually over two days in June 2021: 22 and 23. The 14th conference on Creativity & Cognition will then be located in Venice, Italy on the Isola San Servolo in June 2022 .

Both conferences will explore the themes of creativity, craft and design that are strongly connected to Venice. In 2021, during the virtual conference, the virtual conference will open up Venice to the world through explorations of these themes. Then, in 2022, the world will come to Venice to discover, engage with and learn about creativity, craft and design reshaping the Venetian region.

More: https://cc.acm.org/2021/

 

