Since 2014, Arts at CERN and the Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia have been working together to foster experimentation through the arts in connection with fundamental research. For the next four years, this partnership will be taken to the next level as part of Pro Helvetia’s “Arts, Science and Technology” focus to support artistic exploration across different fields. Together, Arts at CERN and Pro Helvetia are launching “Connect”, a new collaboration framework that will serve as a platform for interaction and dialogue between artistic and scientific communities in different countries.

“Connect” is a programme of residencies for artists who are keenly interested in a cross-disciplinary approach and strongly motivated by scientific thinking and fundamental science. The new programme offers two residency formats: a three-month residency at CERN for Swiss artists, which will be announced biennially; and a combined residency at CERN and another international location in collaboration with prestigious scientific and cultural organisations in Chile, South Africa, Brazil and India, which will happen annually. A call for entries for both types of residency is being launched today, 14 April 2021, with submissions accepted until 26 May 2021.

This first edition of the Connect collaboration ushers in two opportunities for artists in Switzerland and South Africa. The national format offers a Swiss artist or collective a three-month residency at CERN in Geneva, during which they will benefit from a curated residency and dedicated time and space within the CERN community and alongside a scientist. The international residency invites one Swiss artist and one artist from Southern, East or West Africa to spend three weeks together at CERN in Geneva, followed by five weeks in South Africa in collaboration with the South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO) and the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO).

“We are thrilled to deepen our long-standing partnership with Pro Helvetia to explore new ways in which science can engage with arts. Connect will provide unique opportunities for artists and scientists to enrich each other’s thinking and work in a global setting, to enable fresh perspectives on the evolution of our universe and on the role of science in society today,” says Charlotte Lindberg Warakaulle, CERN’s Director for International Relations.

“As part of Pro Helvetia’s Art, Science and Technology focus, Connect is an important first step in recognising the artistic expertise at the forefront of exploring processes of societal transformation and innovation. To this end, we share with Arts at CERN a common vision of exploring the great potential of new models of transdisciplinary collaboration by fostering the further development of a global arts, science and technology community,” says Philippe Bischof, Director of Pro Helvetia.

Following the call for entries, Arts at CERN will be leading the work with the Swiss artists interested in applying to Connect. Travel restrictions permitting, the residencies are expected to take place at the end of 2021 and in the first few months of 2022.

More: https://home.cern/news/news/cern/arts-cern-and-pro-helvetia-extend-their-partnership-launch-connect