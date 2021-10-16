Loading posts...
Home Calls Collide residency award launches new call for entries
Collide residency award launches new call for entries

Collide residency award launches new call for entries

  • Noema Staff

Today, Arts at CERN launches a new call for Collide, its flagship residency programme, in partnership with the City of Barcelona. Artists from all around the world are invited to submit their proposals for a research-led residency. The laureate, an individual artist or artistic collective, will be invited to spend three months dedicated to artistic research and exploration between CERN and Barcelona.

Artists interested in the dialogue between art and science can apply with a project proposal to develop during the residency working side by side with particle physicists, engineers, IT experts and laboratory staff. The selected artist or artistic collective will receive a three-month fully funded residency award that will allow them to spend two months at CERN in Geneva, followed by one month in Barcelona where they can expand their research and engage with the scientific laboratories of the city while being hosted at Hangar Centre for Art Research and Production in Barcelona.

Arts at CERN focuses on the interactions between artists, scientists and engineers around the Laboratory’s rich culture through residency programmes, art commissions, and exhibitions. The Collide residency programme was established in 2012 to foster networks with international organisations and create new connections between art and fundamental science worldwide.

Following last year’s successful response, the Collide Info Day on the 4 November 2021 will give the opportunity to applicants to find out more about the residency award and ask questions to the Collide team of scientists, curators, and winning artists of the past edition.

“Arts at CERN is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, and has served to strengthen the interaction and links between art and science. Collide is an opportunity to promote the importance of fundamental research and its positive impact on society thanks to artists who offer innovative perspectives on the scientific activities and technology development here at CERN,” says Charlotte Lindberg Warakaulle, CERN Director for International Relations.

“Since 2012, Collide has brought together art and science at CERN in unique ways. After some exceptional times for all of us, I am very happy to be able to invite artists to the Laboratory once more, and to receiving ambitious artistic proposals inspired by physics and fundamental science,” declares Mónica Bello, Head of Arts at CERN.

“The success of the previous two editions of the Collide residency award and its renewal for a third year highlight the vitality of the field of art and science globally as well as in Barcelona. Projects like Collide help support the growth and consolidation of the rich artistic ecosystem working at the intersection of science and technology, at an international level, ” says Jordi Martí, Sixth Deputy Mayor, Director of the Area of Culture, Education, Science and Community of the Barcelona City Council.

Online applications for Collide are open from 7 October until the 22 November 2021. A jury of cultural experts and scientists will select the winning artist or artistic collective who will start their residencies in 2022.

You can access the application here: https://arts.cern/entry/open-call-collide-residency-award

Further information:
arts.collide@cern.ch
More: https://arts.cern

 

Tagged in:

Comments are closed

Related posts

Rencontres Internationales Sciences & Cinémas (RISC)
View
  • 14 views

Rencontres Internationales Sciences & Cinémas (RISC)

  • Noema Staff
Le festival propose une programmation de courts, moyens et longs métrages (documentaire, fiction, expérimental, art vidéo, animation…) issus d’une sélection internationale, et dont le thème et/ou la démarche témoignent d’une forte proximité (ou affinité) avec ...
Continue reading
0 Shares
ISEA 2022 – Possibles
View
  • 126 views

ISEA 2022 – Possibles

  • Noema Staff
How to draw new Possibles to come, and not just confirming those that are there waiting to be confirmed, experienced and thought, as Possibles that can be brought to existence in our worldview? How to move from the impossible, the fable or the utopia to direct...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Art and Critical Ecologies: Multiscalar Engagements
View
  • 105 views

Art and Critical Ecologies: Multiscalar Engagements

  • Noema Staff
We believe this will be East Asia’s first conference on art and ecology. Our hope is that this conference will bring together researchers and practitioners working in the intersections of art, ecology, indigeneity, geopolitics, and STS (science and technology ...
Continue reading
0 Shares

Interview with Marta de Menezes

Interview with Dalila Honorato

Interview with Adam Zaretsky

Interview with Jadwiga Charzyńska

Interview with Delma Rodriguez

Interview with Olga Kisseleva

Interview with Anna Dumitriu

Interview with Luz María Sánchez

Interview with Danielle Siembieda

Interview with Freddy Paul Grunert

Interview with Elif Ayiter

Interview with Roberta Buiani

Interview with Bill Seaman

Interview with Roger Malina

Interview with Christa Sommerer

Interview with Annick Bureaud

Interview with Leonel Moura

Interview with Nina Czegledy

Interview with Stelarc

Interview with Derrick de Kerckhove

Interview with Margarete Jahrmann

Interview with Jaromil