Open call for second edition of Collide Copenhagen residency award.

Artists and collectives from any country can submit their proposals until 4 March.

Apply to Collide Copenhangen

Arts at CERN and Copenhagen Contemporary welcome proposals for the second edition of Collide Copenhagen. Artists and collectives from any country are invited to submit their proposals for a fully-funded two-month residency shared between CERN in Geneva and Copenhagen Contemporary.

The selected artist will devote this period to artistic research and exploration, in dialogue with physicists, engineers, and laboratory staff. After the residency, a development phase will follow, during which the artist will define and produce an artwork to be included in an exhibition at CC in 2025. Throughout this journey, artists will receive curatorial support from the Geneva and Copenhagen teams.

Collide is a unique opportunity for artists working in the crossovers between art, science and technology, who are interested in engaging with the vibrant communities of CERN and Copenhagen. The call invites applications that explore the profound impact of advanced technologies and novel scientific models on contemporary culture.

Artists interested in applying for Collide Copenhagen must submit a project proposal via the online form. The application should outline a two-month artistic research period at CERN and in Copenhagen, and an art production proposal to be developed after the residencies.

The residency is fully funded including travel, living, and accommodation expenses in Geneva and Copenhagen. Additionally, the winning artist will receive a production stipend of 15,000 CHF to support the creation of a new artwork.

Collide builds on the three-year partnership between CERN and Copenhagen Contemporary, with artist Joan Heemskerk as the first recipient in 2023. Established in 2012, Collide is Arts at CERN’s international residency award bringing art and science together through multi-year partnerships with leading cultural institutions across Europe. Past editions of Collide have unfolded in partnership with the city of Linz, in collaboration with Ars Electronica; Liverpool, alongside the Foundation for Art and Creative Technology (FACT); and Barcelona, in partnership with the Barcelona City Council and Hangar.

The application deadline is 1 March 2024 at 23:59 GMT+1. To know more about the guidelines of the call and residency’s conditions applicants are encouraged to read the terms and conditions available here. A panel of international experts will review the submitted proposals, with the decision slated to be announced by the end of April 2024.

More: https://arts.cern/article/open-call-second-edition-collide-copenhagen-residency-award