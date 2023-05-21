Call for Proposals

The CMCC Climate Change Communication Award “Rebecca Ballestra” aims to showcase and promote the most creative and impactful initiatives that:

increase public awareness on climate change and its interactions with society, the economy, the environment, and policy-making process;

disseminate science-based information and data related to climate change through the application of innovative ideas, technologies and methodologies in the field of media, journalism, and communication at large;

communicate the threats and opportunities posed by the climate change challenge using multiple languages and innovative mediums, including journalism, art, visuals and music;

trigger action in the audiences addressed, including students, consumers, businesses and politicians.

ELIGIBILITY

The Award is open to individuals, teams or organizations, regardless of nationality. Eligible submissions must present projects, initiatives and tools that communicate climate change through various forms such as arts, theatre, video making, podcasts, music, photography, journalism, gaming, education, data visualization, editorial contents and the use of digital channels and tools. Scientific reports and capacity building projects are not intended as communication projects, therefore are not eligible.

All the projects, initiatives and tools must already be available to the public. Projects that do not provide evidence of their existence through links, materials, or pictures will not be considered.

The applicant can be the author of the project/initiative or the contact person for the author team. The author is the physical person, association or organization that invented, created or designed the submitted project. Where an intellectual property owner’s authorization is needed, it is the responsibility of the applicants to obtain such approval before submitting the final materials.

Eligible submissions must be in English and compliant with the application procedure described in this Call for Proposals. Eligible submissions must be sent by 15 June 2023 (12:00 PM CEST). Submissions received after the deadline will not be considered.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

In order to submit an entry, applicants must fill in the online application form by following the instructions given. Each applicant can submit one or more entries.

TIMELINE

Starting date for submissions: 12 November 2022 (08:00 AM CEST)

Submission deadline: 15 June 2023 (12:00 PM CEST)

Winner announcement: Autumn 2023

Any change in the above dates will be communicated to applicants in due course and disclosed on this website.

EVALUATION PROCESS

Submitted projects will be evaluated by a jury composed of highly qualified members representing the multidisciplinary nature of climate change communication. A pre-selection of the proposals may take place to minimise the burden on the jury. The international jury performs its assessment according to the following criteria:

– innovation;

– expected/observed impact and engagement;

– ability to reach new and broad audiences (beyond the climate science community);

– reliability of information and data.

The jury’s judgement is final.

PRIZE

All eligible projects will be included in the global platform of the best climate change communication projects on www.cmccaward.eu.

The finalists and the winner of the CMCC Climate Change Communication Award “Rebecca Ballestra” – together with any special mentions that the jury may decide to make – will be announced during a high-level event that will be held in autumn 2023. The author(s) of the winning project will have the opportunity to present their project and their work at the event and will receive a cash prize of 5,000 Euro.

More: https://www.cmccaward.eu/cmccaward-2023/call-for-proposals/