Loading posts...
Home Calls Climate Change Communication Award “Rebecca Ballestra”
Climate Change Communication Award “Rebecca Ballestra”

Climate Change Communication Award “Rebecca Ballestra”

  • Noema Staff

 

Share your innovative projects and initiatives, join the global network of climate change communicators, take part in the contest, and enhance your impact worldwide. The second edition of the CMCC was launched at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh. Submissions are welcome until 15 June 2023. Follow us on the journey to meet new ways to communicate the climate challenge worldwide.

Following the success of the first edition of the CMCC Climate Change Communication Award “Rebecca Ballestra” concluded in 2021 with over 100 admitted projects, the CMCC Foundation renews the call to submit innovative, ongoing projects from across the world in the field of climate change communication.

The second edition of the CMCC Award was launched on November 11, 2022, at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh during the event “Deep into the Future Planet: Journalism, Media and Narratives of the Climate Crisis”, a dialogue among experts, journalists, and media professionals organized by the CMCC at the Italian Pavilion, Blue Zone.

The CMCC Award focuses on innovative projects and initiatives that deliver engaging messages and innovate climate change communication through various forms of art, theatre, video making, music, photography, journalism, gaming, education, data visualization, and the use of digital channels and tools.

Far from being just an Award, this initiative creates a network of excellence in the field of climate change communication, and builds a global platform that showcases the best climate change communication projects worldwide and connects their authors through events, interviews, and networking.

Submissions are welcome until 15 June 2023. The submitted projects will be evaluated by a high-level jury to be announced in the coming months.

The Award winner and finalists will be announced at a high-level event in autumn 2023. The author(s) of the winning project will have the opportunity to present their project and their work at the event and will receive a cash prize of 5,000 Euro.

The CMCC Climate Change Communication Award honours the memory of the artist Rebecca Ballestra, who was committed to shaping a sustainable future and promoting positive transformation processes in the fields of science, humanities, economy, ecology and art and collaborated with the CMCC Foundation in various cultural initiatives.

For more information:

Visit www.cmccaward.eu

Read the Call for Proposals and Submit your project

 

Tagged in:

Comments are closed

Related posts

Back to the Future: Memories from Ars Electronica 2022
View
  • 73 views

Back to the Future: Memories from Ars Electronica 2022

  • Anita Calà, Elena Giulia Rossi, Pier Luigi Capucci
[ITA] Cari Elena e Pier Luigi, vi scrivo questa mail a qualche settimana dal rientro, vi ringrazio infinitamente per essere stati dei preziosi compagni di questa mia prima volta al Festival Ars Electronica. [ENG] Dear Elena and Pier Luigi, I am writing you th...
Continue reading
0 Shares
S+T+ARTS Live Artists – Repairing the Present
View
  • 258 views

S+T+ARTS Live Artists – Repairing the Present

  • Noema Staff
The meeting is intended to stimulate a discussion based on the projects of the two artists who won the Repairing the Present residency programme. The artists will be invited to present and discuss their current artistic research in dialogue with selected discu...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Dialogues across the seas: the ocean that keeps us apart also joins us. Charting knowledge and practice in the Anthropocene
View
  • 286 views

Dialogues across the seas: the ocean that keeps us apart also joins us. Charting knowledge and practice in the Anthropocene

  • Noema Staff
This publication is about two events on the impact of the climate crisis on the seas and the marine environments: “From the Mediterranean to the Pacific. Dialogues across the seas” (in Cervia, Italy) and “The ocean that keeps us apart also joins us: charting k...
Continue reading
0 Shares

Interview with Marta de Menezes

Interview with Dalila Honorato

Interview with Adam Zaretsky

Interview with Jadwiga Charzyńska

Interview with Delma Rodriguez

Interview with Olga Kisseleva

Interview with Anna Dumitriu

Interview with Luz María Sánchez

Interview with Danielle Siembieda

Interview with Freddy Paul Grunert

Interview with Elif Ayiter

Interview with Roberta Buiani

Interview with Bill Seaman

Interview with Roger Malina

Interview with Christa Sommerer

Interview with Annick Bureaud

Interview with Leonel Moura

Interview with Nina Czegledy

Interview with Stelarc

Interview with Derrick de Kerckhove

Interview with Margarete Jahrmann

Interview with Jaromil