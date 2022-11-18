Share your innovative projects and initiatives, join the global network of climate change communicators, take part in the contest, and enhance your impact worldwide. The second edition of the CMCC was launched at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh. Submissions are welcome until 15 June 2023. Follow us on the journey to meet new ways to communicate the climate challenge worldwide.

Following the success of the first edition of the CMCC Climate Change Communication Award “Rebecca Ballestra” concluded in 2021 with over 100 admitted projects, the CMCC Foundation renews the call to submit innovative, ongoing projects from across the world in the field of climate change communication.

The second edition of the CMCC Award was launched on November 11, 2022, at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh during the event “Deep into the Future Planet: Journalism, Media and Narratives of the Climate Crisis”, a dialogue among experts, journalists, and media professionals organized by the CMCC at the Italian Pavilion, Blue Zone.

The CMCC Award focuses on innovative projects and initiatives that deliver engaging messages and innovate climate change communication through various forms of art, theatre, video making, music, photography, journalism, gaming, education, data visualization, and the use of digital channels and tools.

Far from being just an Award, this initiative creates a network of excellence in the field of climate change communication, and builds a global platform that showcases the best climate change communication projects worldwide and connects their authors through events, interviews, and networking.

Submissions are welcome until 15 June 2023. The submitted projects will be evaluated by a high-level jury to be announced in the coming months.

The Award winner and finalists will be announced at a high-level event in autumn 2023. The author(s) of the winning project will have the opportunity to present their project and their work at the event and will receive a cash prize of 5,000 Euro.

The CMCC Climate Change Communication Award honours the memory of the artist Rebecca Ballestra, who was committed to shaping a sustainable future and promoting positive transformation processes in the fields of science, humanities, economy, ecology and art and collaborated with the CMCC Foundation in various cultural initiatives.

For more information:

Visit www.cmccaward.eu

Read the Call for Proposals and Submit your project