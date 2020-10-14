Italiano [English below]

Il contesto

Cos’è S + T + ARTS?

STARTS – acronimo di Science + Technology + Arts – è un’iniziativa della Commissione Europea nata nel 2015: promuove le collaborazioni tra artisti, scienziati, ingegneri e ricercatori per sviluppare tecnologie più creative, inclusive e sostenibili. In particolare, l’iniziativa ricerca e promuove un approccio allo sviluppo tecnologico che sia radicato nei valori e nei bisogni umani.

Starts Towards Sustainability: il progetto

All’interno di questa iniziativa si colloca il progetto Starts Towards Sustainability (S2S), promosso da un consorzio di organizzazioni europee, che ha l’obiettivo di realizzare iniziative all’intersezione tra Scienza, Tecnologia e Arte che possano avere un forte impatto nello sviluppo urbano e regionale.

Nesta Italia, parte del consorzio, promuoverà una serie di iniziative sul territorio Piemontese per avviare delle collaborazioni tra imprese, centri culturali, artisti e centri di ricerca. La prima tra queste è la Open Call “City of the future”.

L’open call

Nesta Italia, con il supporto di Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo e della Commissione Europea, lancia la call “City of the future”: il bando si rivolge ad Artisti, Collettivi, Creativi italiani e europei per la presentazione di concept artistici basati su tecnologie emergenti (es. AI, Big Data, Blockchain, 5g, IoT), che ne prevedano una fruibilità collettiva in ambiente urbano e/o in ambito sociale (ad esempio finalizzati a trovare soluzioni post COVID in campo medtech o per la transizione energetica/sostenibilità ambientale).

Come funziona?

Prima di partecipare, leggi attentamente il regolamento del bando, successivamente:

1: consulta le challenges descritte qui e seleziona una a cui rispondere con la tua proposta.

2: consulta la lista dei producer/spazi culturali con cui collaborare durante il periodo di residenza

3: scarica il template per la candidatura

4: collegati a questo portale e segui tutti i passaggi per la candidatura. Non potrai salvare una bozza, per cui assicurati di aver compilato correttamente tutti i campi prima di inviare!

Hai dubbi o vuoi farci altre domande prima di candidarti? Allora scrivici all’indirizzo starts@nestaitalia.org

La call è aperta fino al 30 Novembre 2020.

More: https://www.nestaitalia.org/en/progetti/city-of-the-future/

English

Context

About S+T+ARTS

STARTS – acronym of Science + Technology + Arts – is a European Commission initiative launched in 2015 to foster collaborations between artists, scientists, engineers and researchers to develop more creative, inclusive and sustainable technologies.

In particular, the aim of S+T+ARTS is to promote a new approach to technological development, one that is rooted in human’s values and needs.

Starts Towards Sustainability: the project

In this context a European consortium – which includes foundations, research centres, contemporary art centres, independent organisations, universities – is working on a project, Starts Towards Sustainability (S2S), focussed on the organisation of different activities aimed at promoting the intersection between Science, Technology and the Arts as driver for regional development.

Nesta Italia, as a member of this consortium, is working on a series of initiatives in the Piedmont region, to boost collaboration between tech companies, cultural centres, artists and research centres. The first initiative in this framework is the Open Call “City of the future”.

The Open Call

Nesta Italia, supported by Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo and the European Commission, launches “City of the future”: the open call is addressed to Artists, Collective and Creatives from Italy and all over Europe to present artistic concepts based on emerging technologies (e.g. AI, Big Data, Blockchain, 5G, IoT), considering their applications and usability into an urban and social context (for example, projects aimed at finding medtech solutions for COVID19 or solutions to enhance an ecological transition).

How does it work?

Before submitting your proposal, read carefully the terms of the Open Call.

Step 1: check out the challenges described in this document and choose only one to respond with your proposal.

Step 2: check out the list of producers / cultural spaces where you would like to carry out the artistic residency period.

Step 3: download the application template and fill in the information and materials requested.

Step 4: access the application portal and follow the steps. It will not be possible to save a draft of your application, so check carefully before submitting!

If you have any questions about the application, write us to starts@nestaitalia.org

Deadline for submission is 30 November 2020.

More: https://www.nestaitalia.org/en/progetti/city-of-the-future/