Home Calls Call for Proposals: Modules for Master Degrees in Arts and Science
  • Noema Staff

The European Commission launches €1.5 million experimental call for proposals to design innovative interdisciplinary modules for Master degrees, combining arts and ICT with entrepreneurial skills and business exposure.

Creative industries are experiencing a significant skills gap at the crossing of creativity and technology. This action, provided by Creative Europe, aims to promote an interdisciplinary approach in masters and university courses by fostering cross-sectorial curricula combining technology with Arts.

The action will be implemented through the design and implementation of innovative modules that will be included in existing arts, culture, science, engineering, technology and/or other relevant masters.

The modules should be designed with a view to:

  • Equipping students in arts and creativity, business and technology with the knowledge and core transferable competences they need to work across cultural and creative sectors and disciplines;
  • Improving the quality and relevance of teaching and learning in arts and culture disciplines by linking creativity, business and technology;
  • Developing an entrepreneurial culture among the students and the teaching staff;
  • Stimulating innovative learning environments within and across disciplines through the integration of creative, digital and entrepreneurial education;

The implementation of the modules will entail:

  • Testing, validating the modules and improving their content if needed;
  • Applying the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS) to the modules;
  • Sharing of results and exchanges on most effective practices and lessons learnt among the partners;
  • Identifying the potential of transfer of the most efficient and innovative practices to other courses or disciplines

The modules are expected to bring positive and long-lasting effects in the development of cross-sectorial approaches bringing arts, audiovisual, entrepreneurship and ICT together and thus foster the innovation capacity of the higher education institutions.

Deadline for applications: Tuesday, 10 October 2017, 23:59 CET.

More: https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/news/call-proposals-modules-master-degrees-arts-and-science

 

