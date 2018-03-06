Balance Unbalance 2018

Balance-Unbalance (BunB) is an annual International Conference designed around art and design as catalysts to explore intersections between nature, science, technology and society. Every year, the focus is on one or more major current challenges surrounding the ecological crisis and discipline-transcending cooperation.

BunB 2018 New Value Systems will be hosted September 20th and 21st 2018 by The Patching Zone, the City of Schiedam and partners in Schiedam, The Netherlands.

The Balance-Unbalance conference brings together artists, designers, scientists, economists, philosophers, politicians, policymakers, sociologists, entrepreneurs and technologists from the world, based on the conviction that greater ecological awareness can be created through joint efforts. The conference focuses on debate, new insights and finding innovative solutions for issues arising from the global climate crisis.

The 2018 theme revolves around New Value Systems. We specifically think of sustainability and social impact as important value indicators. Of course, we will also reflect on the practical, economic and philosophical issues that such new value systems entail. As practical applications, one can think of sustainable retail innovation; social value creation and revitalization of cities; revenue models for creative place makers; the ecological aspects of cryptocurrencies and how to interface new value systems with the current monetary system.

More: http://www.balance-unbalance2018.org