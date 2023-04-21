Arts & Creative Technology Festival of the Asia Culture Center 2023

ACT (Arts & Creative Technology) Festival of the Asia Culture Center (ACC), which aims to integrate artistic creativity and technology, is the ACC’s representative transdisciplinary festival that showcases future-oriented projects and ideas through various programs including exhibitions, academic forums, performances, and workshops, promoting the exchange of knowledge, skills, and experiences among local and international artists, cultural producers, and the general public.

ACC is pleased to announce an open call for experimental works of performance to be part of ACT Festival 2023, and we encourage talented local and international artists to apply.

1. Overview

ACT Festival 2023 Open Call

Urban Future

Details

Artworks to explore new urban culture and environment in the future where humans, creatures, and machines coexist, through human imagination and advanced technology in relation to “urban culture,” the ACC’s main theme for 2023 and 2024, and “art and creative technology” pursued by the ACT Festival.

Artworks that present new future urban culture through various technological mediation and media experiments including algorithms, live coding, AI, 3D and self-developed musical instruments.

Keywords

#UrbanCulture #FutureCulture #FutureEnvironment #Human #Technology #AI #LivingCreatures #Coexistence #TechnologicalMediation

Audiovisual performance – new production

Medium and Running Time

Medium: Three-channel live audiovisual performance • Performance venue attached.

Running Time: Min. 20 mins ~ Max. 40 mins

Performance Date

ACT Festival – November 10 (Fri) – 19 (Sun), 2023), 1 performance.

Performance Venue

ACC Creation Space 2

Links to videos of the previous festival and Space 2 Metaverse Platform

– ACT Festival 2022 MICRO UTOPIAS After Movie (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oN4zau4qvYE&t=41s)

– ACT Festival 2022 MICRO UTOPIAS Audiovisual Performance Interview (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HBXa2T1mt4)

– ACT Festival 2023 Performance Venue: ACC Creation Space 2 (https://www.spatial.io/s/Asia-Culture-Center-boghab-2gwan-6375a1d593db4300018fe898?share=1140843780412813618)

How to enter the Spatial

On a pop-up window, choose your look → Enter your name → Select your character → Click CONTINUE to enter the platform

2. Eligibility

– Local and international artists (individual/team) whose works are based on art & technology such as transdisciplinary, media, sound, and audiovisual.

– For a team, up to 3 people (cast) can only apply.

3. Support

– Production budget 12,000,000 KRW • For international artists, round-trip airfare will be provided separately.

– Equipment and venue for performance such as screens, sound, and stages will be provided.

4. Materials to Submit

– A copy of application form (including the application form for production and the personal information collection and usage agreement): designated form 【Appendix 1】

– A copy of CV: free form

– A copy of portfolio (including the introduction of work and links to performance video): free form

• Download the (designated) application form from the website.

• When applying as a team, one of the members should apply as the representative and provide the team name, the list of team members, and the CVs/portfolios of each member.

• The representative of international team or international artist should attach a copy of passport in the application form.

• Each attached file must be 50MB or less to be uploaded.

• Submit documents only in PDF format.

5. How to Apply

Open Call Announcement

April 17 (Mon) – May 7 (Sun), 2023

Application Deadline

April 24 (Mon) – May 7 (Sun), 2023, 23:59 KST

How to apply

Sign up on the ACC website and apply online.

• Online applications only. Email or in-person applications will NOT be accepted.

• Materials submitted online will not be returned.

• If there are any issues with uploading due to file size limitations, please contact the personnel in charge to apply.

6. Screening

Criteria

A screening committee will be organized to evaluate works based on the submitted materials (application form, CV, portfolio)

Process

Administrative review → Document review → Presentation and interview → Final selection of the work

Schedule

– Document review: May 22 (Mon) – May 25 (Thur), 2023 * TBD

– Announcement of document review results: May 26 (Fri), 2023 * TBD

– Online presentation and interview: June 5 (Mon) – June 8 (Thur), 2023 * TBD

• The schedule is subject to change if necessary.

7. Announcement of Selected Work

Method

Selected works will be announced on the ACC website.

Date

June 9 (Fri), 2023 * TBD

8. Notes

– Applicants cannot apply with works that have been selected by other organizations or are scheduled to receive support. If such a case is found later, the selection may be revoked.

– If the submitted documents do not meet the requirements, they may be excluded from the screening process.

– If any deliberate omissions or false information is found in the application, there may be disadvantages including revocation of selection.

– Applicants are fully liable for any conflicts with the intellectual property rights of others, and if they are found to have used other person’s idea without permission or infringed other person’s intellectual property rights, the selection may be revoked.

9. Inquires

– Person/Department in charge: Jang Mihyun, Content Planning Division, ACC

– Email: jangmihyun@korea.kr / Tel: +82 (0) 62-601-4433

Submission opens at 10:00 KST, 24 April, 2023

More: https://www.acc.go.kr/en/board/board.do?PID=1001&boardID=NOTICE&action=Read&idx=1937&searchType=all&searchText=&pageIndex=1