Home Calls Art.ITMO.Residency: Open Call 2020
WEDNESDAY 15 APRIL 2020 AT 23:00H
Lomonosova 9 St.Petersburg 190031
Art & Science Center at ITMO University announces an Open call to its new Art residency in St.Petersburg, Russia.
The goal is to unite art, science and technologies in order to foster this interdisciplinary dialogue in terms of both research and practice.

WHO IS THIS RESIDENCY FOR?

We invite artists and scientists who are interested in transdisciplinary artistic, scientific and technological dialogue. We welcome diverse interpretations, innovative concepts and ideas.
Participants can create new works in a variety of forms: from installations, sculpture and video to new media and digital art.
All applications will be considered by an international expert board consisting of prominent Art&Science curators, artists, and scholars.

RESIDENCY CONDITIONS

Duration: 1-2 months
Working language: English
Number of residents at one time: 3-4 artists
Disciplines and media: Science Art, Visual Art, New Media, Cross Art Form, Bio Art, etc.

Expenses covered by the Art&Science Center:
– travel expenses (economy class return tickets to St.Petersburg);
– accommodation in St.Petersburg;
– monthly fellowship;
– exhibition space and installation;
– opportunity to apply for additional funding to cover artwork production
expenses.

Residents will get the opportunity to work at the university’s cutting-edge research laboratories, including in collaboration with ITMO University scientists working in the field of biotechnologies, robotics, optics, photonics, and IT. Learn more about research projects and laboratories on the link below:
https://en.itmo.ru/en/page/303/Research_Units.htm

As resident, you will be asked to:
– deliver a public talk about your research and artistic practice for a student audience in St. Petersburg;
– cite the names of your scientific collaborators and ITMO University when the produced artwork participates in exhibitions or is being published / reproduced (e.g. “created at Art.ITMO.Residency”);
– collaborate with ITMO University researchers and scientists;
– provide three hours of tutorials (workshops) for Master’s students of Art&Science per every two weeks (optional);
Your residency will culminate in an exhibition/ final presentation.

APPLICATION AND KEY DATES

Application deadline – APRIL 15 2020
Residency period: September – October

To submit your application, send an email to art@itmo.ru with the subject line “Art.ITMO.Residency: Open Call 2020” before April 15, 2020.
Please attach the following documents:
– Your filled out application form (download on the website https://art.itmo.ru/en );
– CV;
– Portfolio.

https://art.itmo.ru/en
# residence programme, artresidency, opencall, science art, multimedia art, bioart, russia, digital art, #technology #opendiscussion #biotechnology #fieldexperiments #research #artandscience, robotics, artificial intelligence, residency, new media art, ar, augmented reality, vr, virtual reality

More: https://art.itmo.ru/en

 

  • 144 views

0 Shares
  • 238 views

0 Shares
  • 359 views

0 Shares
  • 371 views

0 Shares

