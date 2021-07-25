ADAF 2021 – tāctus

CALL FOR ENTRIES: 17TH ATHENS DIGITAL ARTS FESTIVAL – TĀCTUS

Deadline: 15th of August

Athens Digital Arts Festival (ADAF) is an International Festival which celebrates digital culture through an annual gathering bringing together a global community of artists and audiences.

Athens Digital Arts Festival aims to encourage, stimulate and promote all aspects of digital creativity by hosting local as well as international artists and communities.

Through its multidisciplinary program Athens Digital Arts Festival offers a wide range of Exhibitions, Screenings, Live Performances, Workshops and International Tributes showcasing artworks that display distinctive characteristics of the digital medium and reflect on its language and aesthetics.

Athens Video Art Festival was founded in 2005 with the intention to offer a platform to video art, installations and live performances. Within the following 10 years, the Festival gradually evolved and included more art forms, such as web art, interactive installations, animation, digital image, performances, applications and workshops, exploring creative aspects of technology and digital culture.

In 2012, the Festival introduced the subtitle “International Festival of Digital Arts & New Media” in order to communicate the wide spectrum of its activities and events. As of January 2015, the Festival changed its name into Athens Digital Arts Festival.

tāctus

1. touched, having been touched, grasped, having been grasped

2. reached, having been reached, arrived at, having been arrived at

3. attained to, having been attained to

4. moved, having been moved, affected, having been affected

5. pulse of music in music theory, consisted of beats[1] in a repeating yet distinct periodic short-duration stimuli perceived as points in time[1] occurring at the mensural level.

This period redefined the notion of contact on a worldwide level. The international festival of digital arts in Greece, Athens Digital Arts Festival, is calling the artistic, technological and scientific world to submit their proposals for our hybrid (online and physical) edition of ADAF 2021 titled Tactus focusing on the redefinition of human connection, both as a form of communication and physical contact

The past year, humanity went through a unique experience that affected everyday life, especially human relations. Human interaction of any form came in the spotlight, got fetishized, commented on, and coloured with all shorts of feelings, deconstructed and reconstructed with every possible way so it can pull through this situation. Connection became the object of discourse, expectation, deprivation, struggle, revolution.

Humanity is reinstating the notion of connection/communication, restoring it in public consciousness as the “beat” of this world. During this procedure and with the help of new media for its implementation, a new meaning of the notion was created that is not yet explored nor fully defined. Technology has been utilized gaining more and more ground offering contactless connection as a substitute in its struggle to fill in the physical void. For some this came as a release and to others as punishment, for everyone thought was an experience that forever changed the way we perceive human relations

Installations,Video Art, Performances, Web Art, Animation, Digital Image, VR/AR, Games, Talks, Workshops, Kids (which contains all the above for children) are the categories on which you can submit your projects here by filling in the according form below. The submission form for both physical and online festivals is the same. The shortlisted artists will be contacted via email for the process of their proposal and possible details for the display of their project.

Tactus, in latin touch, arrive, achieve, as well as beat/pulse in music.

A new norm, hybrid between physical and digital world, join us in exploring.

HOW TO APPLY

1. Please read the terms & conditions.

2. Fill in the online form.

3. Please upload 4 images of your work and video or/ sound files (if applicable) by using online services, such as WeTransfer, Dropbox, etc. and include the link in your application form. Files should not exceed 2GB.

4. If you wish to send your work via Post, please fill in the online form and send us your work with the indication “Sample – No Commercial Value” at the following address:

Athens Digital Arts Festival

7 Flemigk Str., 143 42, Nea Filadelfia,

Athens, Greece

5. For any further information please contact us: submit@adaf.gr

More: https://www.adaf.gr