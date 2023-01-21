A Sea Change – Open Call

KONTEJNER I bureau of contemporary art praxis is inviting Croatian and international artists / artistic collectives to apply for two new open calls within the project A Sea Change, co-founded by the European Union and led by KONTEJNER:

1. a two-week residency program in May 2023 at the Mediterranean Institute for Life Sciences (MedILS) in Split, Croatia as part of their ARTScience programme;

2. participation in exhibition and performances programme in Split, 18 to 22 May, with already existing artworks. The deadline for the applications is 10 February 2023 at 23:59 CET.

We are calling for art projects that focus on creative and innovative interventions in cultural and natural ecologies related to the sea with a special emphasis on sub-topics such as biodiversity and sustainability, blue economy, bioacoustics, community life in seaside areas, and tourism.

The projects should belong to at least one of the following contemporary art fields:

• hybrid intermedia and investigative artistic practices

• art, science and technology

• bio-art and biomedia

• sound art and experimental music

Key criteria for the selection of projects (both residency and presentation programme) that the curators will take into account are:

1. Creativity, innovative aspects and critical approach in project/research concept;

2. Elaborate and precise realization plan: realistic and manageable production budget breakdown and resources necessary for project/research realization;

3. Content quality, conceptual elaboration (in line with the project theme), research and theoretical background.

For both open calls, special consideration will be given to artworks that can be presented at the outdoor space of MedILS atrium and the ones that engage with the MedILS space and its surroundings.

A Sea Change project is focused on integrating current high quality European critical, interdisciplinary, and participatory artistic practices that deal with sea (blue economy, tourism, biodiversity) into the lives of coastal communities in a more direct and purposeful manner going beyond the profit agenda and tourist oriented cultural activities, and emphasizing sustainable living, critical approach and social inclusion.

KONTEJNER’s main local partner, Mediterranean Institute for Life Sciences (MedILS), is an independently funded, international, non-profit research institute. Led by enthusiastic professionals, it strives to create and sustain a top quality research environment for both international and local exceptional scientists.

open call for production / research residencies

Two artists / artistic collectives (one Croatian and one international) will be invited to take part in a residency programme. Selected participants will receive a residency grant of 3.200,00 EUR including both the artist fee and the production budget (paid directly to the artist). Accommodation will be provided as well as a per diem/subsistence budget, and travel costs will be covered. The participants will likewise receive technical and curatorial support, as well as international networking opportunities.

Residency applicants must be available to travel to Split for the residency period, which runs from May 8 to May 21. We also offer the possibility of an earlier start of the residency for applicants who wish to have additional time to work on their projects.

Residency applicants must be EU residents or taxpayers in an EU member country.

Applications should be submitted in English. Incomplete applications will not be reviewed.

To apply for the residency, please visit this link. The deadline for the application is 10 February 2023 at 23:59 CET.

open call for presentation of artworks

The public presentation programme (exhibitions and/or performances) will take place in Split between 18th and 22nd of May 2023 with MedILS atrium as one of the programme venues.

The call is open to both Croatian and international artists / artistic collectives. Artists and collectives applying for the public presentation programme do not have to be EU residents.

Applications should be submitted in English. Incomplete applications will not be reviewed.

To apply for the public presentation programme, please visit this link. The deadline for the application is 10 February 2023 at 23:59 CET.

More: https://a-sea-change.net/news/open-call-for-production-research-residencies-and-presentation-of-artworks