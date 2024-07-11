8th Computer Art Congress

October 30 – November 2, 2024

National University of La Plata, Argentina

The Computer Art Congress (CAC) is a peer-reviewed multidisciplinary academic gathering that interrogates art and sciences from different angles. First, as a network of actors, CAC studies the collaborations and practices among creators, producers, designers, curators, critics, scholars, archivists, collectors, historians, archaeologists, technicians, engineers, and the public in general. CAC.8 invites to consider minority and under-represented communities playing those roles at local and regional level.

Second, as a collection of materials and forms, CAC puts attention on the ways in which actors use hardware, software, scientific artifacts, surfaces, supports, and forces. Actors develop hybrid methods to work with matter to produce objects, images, experiences, effects, impacts, consciousness, illusions, critical thinking, stories, histories, genealogies, but also datasets, visualizations, sonifications, and materializations. CAC.8 is an opportunity to explore forms and matters in a speculative yet possible manifestation: What happens outside the scope of human perception? Which materials are sustainable to preserve and to collect? How to create long-standing and inter-generational artworks?

Third, as an academic and intellectual contribution, CAC interrogates how actors understand the current trends and main issues of our contemporary world. In this respect, theories, paradigms, traditions, methodologies, workflows, algorithms, schemes, ontologies, monads, ideas, and epistemologies are intertwined in the work and effects of artworks and experiences. Following this line, CAC.8 asks in which sense is artificial intelligence a new order of thinking? How the increasing interest in generative media modifies culture and traditions? How biases, and our overall implicit way of being, are projected throughout the creation process?

THEMES

MAIN THEME

Computer Art and Digital Design in the Age of Generative AI

DESCRIPTION

AI is already among us, with its challenges and open questions.

From CAC.8, we propose a meeting to approach Generative AI from its multiple aspects, undoubtedly from a myriad of points of view, which will allow its inclusion in Art, Design, and Culture.

We would like to create a symbolic capsule of space and time to reflect on the challenges, impacts, and scope of this new tool of knowledge, which is already modifying the processes of various human activities.

We propose to approach this adventure towards knowledge through three axes: AI and its technical, aesthetic and ethical challenges.

SUBTHEMES

● AI Perspectives: Human and Non Human Intertwines

● AI Retrospectives: Building Memories

● AI Prospectives: Speculative Design and Possible Futures

● AI, Media, Genres: Old/New Practices?

● AI as a Black/White/Gray Box?

● AI Methodologies in Art and Design

● AI Ethics, Policies and Critical Media Theory

● AI, Nature and Materialities

● AI and the Anthropocene

● AI in Art/Design Education and Research

More: https://cac8.sciencesconf.org