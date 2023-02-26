6th European Climate Change Adaptation

Conference 2023

June 19th – 21st

Dublin, Ireland

Call for Proposals for Activities

Deadline 23:59 (CET), Monday, February 27, 2023.

Apply to share your climate adaptation solutions and challenges, content proposals, posters and creative arts at ECCA2023. Once you have registered, simply read our Submission Guidelines, select the most appropriate theme and submit your application (up to 500 words only). Don’t worry if you are not sure you have chosen the best theme, our reviewers will make the final decision. Successful applicants will be notified by the end of March, using the contact email you provide. We’re waiting for your proposals – good luck!

For further details send an email to secretariat@jpi-climate.belspo.be regarding submission.

Actionable Knowledge for a Climate Resilient Europe

Europe’s influential climate adaptation conference, ECCA 2023, takes place from 19 to 21 June 2023, and will be held in Dublin, Ireland.

The Joint Programme Initiative “Connecting Climate Knowledge for Europe” (JPI Climate), together with the MAGICA project, supported by the European Commission, is organizing this edition of ECCA. It will be an in-person event over two days for up to 500 people with live streaming of all plenary sessions and interactive hybrid formats.

‘We are delighted to welcome the European Space Agency (ESA) on board as sponsors.’

The audience will be adaptation experts – researchers’ and practitioners, policy-makers, local authorities, the private sector with a focus on businesses already engaged and taking action on climate risk, investors, NGOs, citizens organisations, youth and education organisations, community groups engaged in adaptation, communicators and all interested individuals. They will be able to hear from Europe’s leading climate researchers who are using trusted data to develop cutting-edge climate action tools, decision-support platforms and prototype climate services for adapting to the climate challenges they are tasked with addressing. There will be an opportunity to share actual examples of the challenges and potential solutions.

Since the last ECCA conference in May and June 2021, Europe experienced the warmest summer on record, accompanied by severe floods in western Europe and dry conditions in the Mediterranean. In 2022, even more records were broken in Europe, with a record high temperature in Ireland in July 2022, for example.

Besides necessary mitigation measures, adaptation actions contribute to recovery, resilience, climate change mitigation, biodiversity conservation and restoration, citizen safety, wellbeing, and financial security. The goal of the conference, among the goals of the previous ECCA editions, is to inspire adaptation by showcasing solutions, exchanging knowledge, creating connections, and encouraging dialogue on how to act more and faster at every level.

More: https://www.ecca2023.eu/cmspreview/european-climate-change-adaption-conference-2023/

