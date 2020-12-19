2nd Conference on AI Music Creativity (MuMe + CSMC)

18 -22 July 2021, online

Important dates

Submission deadline: 1 April 2021

Acceptance notification deadline: 1 May 2021

Camera-ready deadline: 1 June 2021

Conference: 18-22 July 2021

The second joint Conference on AI Music Creativity brings together two overlapping research forums: The Computer Simulation of Music Creativity Conference (est. 2016) and The International Workshop on Musical Metacreation (est. 2012). The objective of the conference is to bring together scholars and artists interested in the emulation and extension of musical creativity through computational means and to provide them with an interdisciplinary platform in which to present and discuss their work in scientific and artistic contexts.

The 2021 Joint Conference on AI Music Creativity will be hosted by the Institute of Electronic Music and Acoustics (IEM) of the University of Music and Performing Arts of Graz, Austria and held online. The five-day program will feature paper presentations, concerts, panel discussions, workshops, tutorials, sound installations and two keynotes.

Performing [with] machines

The theme of this year’s conference is: Performing [with] machines. The dual meaning of this title hints towards an understanding of the machine as a performing agent in a human-machine partnership. By putting the emphasis on creative human-machine partnerships in performative contexts, this theme aims to encourage artistic and scientific contributions that deal with the different ways in which musicianship, authorship and performership are challenged, extended and redefined in the era of AI.

In line with this theme, we invite contributions that address the implications of AI for existing and emerging artistic practices. In particular, we encourage submissions that address, but are in no way limited to, the following questions: In what ways can machine intelligence enrich existing artistic practices and lead to the development of new ones? What are the implications of machine autonomy for authorship and performership? What are the challenges and limitations relating to the delegation of creative responsibility to machines? What types of relationships are possible between human and computational creativity? And, in what ways do historical and socio-cultural aspects of music inform the development of Music AI applications and vice versa?

Organizing committee

Conference chairs: Artemi-Maria Gioti and Gerhard Eckel

Music chair: Luc Döbereiner

Paper chair: Artemi-Maria Gioti

Virtual conference chair: IOhannes zmölnig

Diversity consultant: Anna Xambó

Web management: Alisa Kobzar

If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at aimc2021@iem.at.

Steering committee

Philippe Pasquier, Simon Fraser University, Canada

Robin Laney, The Open University, UK

Anna Jordanous, University of Kent, UK

Roisin Loughran, Dundalk Institute of Technology, Ireland

Steven Jan, University of Huddersfield, UK

Valerio Velardo, MusiMAP

Bob L. T. Sturm, Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), Stockholm, Sweden

Previous Conferences

Information about previous conferences and proceedings can be found at https://aimusiccreativity.org/