We are pleased to invite You to participate to the 23rd Generative Art International Conference. Owing to actual pandemia, this year the GA conference will run as VIRTUAL CONFERENCE. Dates are the 15th, 16th and 17st of December 2020. (https://www.generativeart.com). XXIII GA Conference is organized by ARGENIA Ass. and hosted and supported by METID, Politecnico di Milano University, Italy.

If you like to share with us your scientific and creative work and your generative art and design experiences, please, send us an abstract for a proposal of paper, artworks, installation, poster and/or live performances (the template is in the website www.generativeart.com).

Starting since 1998, the annual Generative Art conferences are the international leading meetings involving researchers, Ph.D. and creative people performing generative advanced approaches. As in the 22 previous annual conferences, our choice is to have ONLY ONE MAIN SESSION (3 days) with around 40 paper online presentations; a virtual exhibition with the images of posters and artworks; some installations and generative live-performances, whose movies will be also published in the website of the conference. This because we like to increase the possibilities of knowing each other, of exchanging experiences and crossing opinions. We don’t like parallel sessions and all accepted people will be like KEYNOTE SPEAKERS, scheduled in ONLY ONE MAIN SESSION. Around 1000 papers, together with artworks and live performances, presented at previous conferences are on the GA website http://www.generativeart.com for a free consultation.

The DEADLINE for sending your proposals (abstracts of papers, posters, artworks, installations, live performances) is the 15th of September 2020 and we are sure that, with your contributions, GA2020, the 23rd Generative Art meeting, will be, once more, a place where ideas, results, and opinions will be exchanged and where knowing people working with similar design approaches, in a wide range of different disciplines, will be possible.

We are working to organize these three days of online conference in order to maximize the knowledge and exchange of opinions among the participants. Looking forward to meeting you in this virtual conference, also if we hope

to meet you by person as soon as this pandemia will end.

Kindest regards,

Celestino Soddu and Enrica Colabella

Chairs of Generative Art Conferences

www.generativeart.com (the GA conference website)

www.gasathj.com (the Generative Art Science and Technology hard Journal)

www.generativedesign.com (Generative Design Lab and personal website)

www.artscience-ebookshop.com (for downloading for free books and all the proceedings of the Generative Art conferences)



You can find all info on the conference website: www.generativeart.com

The PROCEEDINGS will be published in a (paper) book (with ISBN number) before the conference. the book will contain the (double reviewed) papers, posters, artwork and performances/presentations. So the proceedings will be available in time for the conference.

More, the best-focused contributions will be also published in the journal GASATHJ, Generative Art Science and Technology hard Journal (https://www.gasathj.com) after a selection and review for upgrading the papers into a multimedia article fitting the character of the Journal.

TOPICS of GENERATIVE ART INCLUDE (but are not limited to):

Art, Science & Technology

Generative Art

Generative Design

Industrial Design & Intelligent Production

Generative Architecture

Generative Geometry

Generative Music

Live Coding Music

Procedural Sounds

Generative Robotics

Cities Identity & Town Design

Mathematics

Poetic Logic

Poetry

Biomimetics

Psychology and Medicine Generative models

Algorithms

Complex non-linear systems

Chaotic Dynamic Structures

Digital Culture

Visionary Art

Visionary Design

Visionary Paradigm

Generated 3D models for 3D printers

Topology

Algorithmic Art

Encoding Art & Sciences

Web Art

Nanoart

Evolutionary Design

Philosophy & Technology

Visionary Scenarios & Virtual Environment

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Life

Artificial Behaviors

Futuring Past

Teaching Theory and Methodology

Creative Advanced Teaching

DEADLINES:

– Sending proposals: 15 September 2020 (or earlier, in order to receive an official invitation letter)

– Acceptance confirmation: 15 October 2020 (double reviewed)

– Registration: 30 October 2020

– 9 November. Final papers (or long text presentations of artworks / installations / live-performances) for publication

PROGRAM:

2020 December 15:

9:00-13:00 paper (main) session;

14:00-16:30 paper (main) session;

2020 December 16:

9:00-13:00 paper (main) session;

14:00-16:30 Artworks, posters, installation and performances remote presentation;

2020 December 17:

9:00-13:00 paper (main) session;

14:00-16:30 Artworks, posters, installation and performances remote presentation;

Please, if you have any questions don’t hesitate to contact us at

celestino.soddu@polimi.it or celestino.soddu@generativeart.com

Notes:

– EARLY SUBMISSION: If a letter of invitation is needed for funding applications or to obtain a visa, please specify it and the proposals will be reviewed within 15 days.

Please note:

– No funds are available by the GA2020 organization.

– To ensure a high-quality conference, all abstracts and papers will be double reviewed by the Conference Chair and the Scientific Committee.

– The proceedings of GA2020 will be printed in advance (with ISBN number) to give written support to the conference and enhance the discussions. The proceedings will be published as paper book by Domus Argenia Publisher with all the accepted papers, posters, artworks, installations and live performances presentations. The book will be available in time for the conference and will be posted to all registered participants.

– All contributions presented and accepted will also be published on the website www.generativeart.com after the conference. The website www.generativeart.com has around 3000 visitors/day.

– FEES:

– FREE virtual entrance to attend the conference after signing up.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aglS1BaaR92mBuEG6MLPQg

– NO FEE for students and young artists (born after 1998) attending the conference and presenting posters and artworks. (without proceedings book)

– Reduced fee (Euro 120 within October 30) for invited people and people presenting papers, posters, artwork, installations and live performances. As for the previous conferences, having chosen not to have sponsors, the fee is necessary and it will covers only the conference expenses and the (paper) proceedings book that will be sent to the registered participants by mail.

