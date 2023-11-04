19th Conference on Computer Science and Intelligence Systems

FedCSIS 2024 (IEEE #61123)

Belgrade, Serbia, 8–11 September, 2024

Call for Thematic Tracks

The mission of the FedCSIS Conference Series is to provide a presentation, discussion and a reputable publication forum in computer science and intelligence systems. The forum invites researchers and practitioners from around the world to contribute their research results focused on their scientific and professional interests in a chosen area of computer science.

The FedCSIS conference consists of the Main Track and Thematic Tracks. Papers submitted to the Main Track can be assigned by their authors to Topical Areas which are managed by Topical Area Curators. Basing on a paper’s scope, Topical Area Curators select its reviewers from the Main Track Program Committee. Besides the Main Track, the authors may prefer to submit their papers to Thematic Tracks which are announced in their own Calls for Thematic Track Papers and are assisted by the FedCSIS Chairs in reaching out to the FedCSIS Community.

Main Track

Topical Area 1: Advanced Artificial Intelligence in Applications

Topical Area 2: Computer Science & Systems

Topical Area 3: Network Systems and Applications

Topical Area 4: Information Technology for Business and Society

Topical Area 5: Software, System and Service Engineering

Thematic Tracks

The following Thematic Tracks are confirmed for FedCSIS 2024:

AI in Agriculture (AgriAI)

AI in Digital Humanities, Computational Social Sciences and Economics Research (AI‑HuSo)

Challenges for Natural Language Processing (CNLPS)

​​​​Complex Networks – Theory and Application (CN‑TA)

Computational Optimization (CO)

Computer Aspects of Numerical Algorithms (CANA)

Information Systems Management (ISM)

Internet of Things – Enablers, Challenges and Applications (IoT‑ECAW)

Knowledge Acquisition and Management (KAM)

Multimedia Applications and Processing (MMAP)

Recent Advances in Information Technology – Doctoral Symposium (DS‑RAIT)

Rough Sets: Theory and Applications (RSTA)

Scalable Computing (SC)

Email: secretariat@fedcsis.org

More: https://2024.fedcsis.org