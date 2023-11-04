Loading posts...
Home Calls 19th Conference on Computer Science and Intelligence Systems
19th Conference on Computer Science and Intelligence Systems

19th Conference on Computer Science and Intelligence Systems

  • Noema Staff

FedCSIS 2024 (IEEE #61123)

Belgrade, Serbia, 8–11 September, 2024

Call for Thematic Tracks

The mission of the FedCSIS Conference Series is to provide a presentation, discussion and a reputable publication forum in computer science and intelligence systems. The forum invites researchers and practitioners from around the world to contribute their research results focused on their scientific and professional interests in a chosen area of computer science.

The FedCSIS conference consists of the Main Track and Thematic Tracks. Papers submitted to the Main Track can be assigned by their authors to Topical Areas which are managed by Topical Area Curators. Basing on a paper’s scope, Topical Area Curators select its reviewers from the Main Track Program Committee. Besides the Main Track, the authors may prefer to submit their papers to Thematic Tracks which are announced in their own Calls for Thematic Track Papers and are assisted by the FedCSIS Chairs in reaching out to the FedCSIS Community.

Main Track

Topical Area 1: Advanced Artificial Intelligence in Applications
Topical Area 2: Computer Science & Systems
Topical Area 3: Network Systems and Applications
Topical Area 4: Information Technology for Business and Society
Topical Area 5: Software, System and Service Engineering

Thematic Tracks

The following Thematic Tracks are confirmed for FedCSIS 2024:

AI in Agriculture (AgriAI)
AI in Digital Humanities, Computational Social Sciences and Economics Research (AI‑HuSo)
Challenges for Natural Language Processing (CNLPS)
​​​​Complex Networks – Theory and Application (CN‑TA)
Computational Optimization (CO)
Computer Aspects of Numerical Algorithms (CANA)
Information Systems Management (ISM)
Internet of Things – Enablers, Challenges and Applications (IoT‑ECAW)
Knowledge Acquisition and Management (KAM)
Multimedia Applications and Processing (MMAP)
Recent Advances in Information Technology – Doctoral Symposium (DS‑RAIT)
Rough Sets: Theory and Applications (RSTA)
Scalable Computing (SC)

Email: secretariat@fedcsis.org
More: https://2024.fedcsis.org

 

Tagged in:

Comments are closed

Related posts

13th International Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Music, Sound, Art and Design (EvoMUSART)
View
  • 126 views

13th International Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Music, Sound, Art and Design (EvoMUSART)

  • Noema Staff
EvoMUSART is a multidisciplinary conference that brings together researchers who are working on the application of Artificial Neural Networks, Evolutionary Computation, Swarm Intelligence, Cellular Automata, Alife, and other Artificial Intelligence techniques ...
Continue reading
0 Shares
The Human Culture and the diaspora of Life
View
  • 164 views

The Human Culture and the diaspora of Life

  • Pier Luigi Capucci
Although almost exclusively considered as related to calculation systems and computers, algorithms exist since antiquity, and have deeply influenced and shaped the human culture. Humanity and human activities have always been inspired by Nature and the living,...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Leggere la complessità / Reading Complexity
View
  • 159 views

Leggere la complessità / Reading Complexity

  • Noema Staff
[ITA] L’evento vuole riflettere sul rapporto tra la cibernetica, e in particolare la ricerca di Silvio Ceccato e le potenzialità dell’Intelligenza Artificiale. [ENG] The event aims to reflect on the relationship between cybernetics, and in particular the rese...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Creative Machine – Oxford Symposium 2023
View
  • 177 views

Creative Machine – Oxford Symposium 2023

  • Noema Staff
Bringing together invited speakers from the worlds of computing, AI, art, robotics, and virtual and augmented reality, the symposium will address topics such as ‘AI and visualisation in scientific discovery’, ‘Can AI be creative?’ and ‘Curating AI and Digital ...
Continue reading
0 Shares

Interview with Marta de Menezes

Interview with Dalila Honorato

Interview with Adam Zaretsky

Interview with Jadwiga Charzyńska

Interview with Delma Rodriguez

Interview with Olga Kisseleva

Interview with Anna Dumitriu

Interview with Luz María Sánchez

Interview with Danielle Siembieda

Interview with Freddy Paul Grunert

Interview with Elif Ayiter

Interview with Roberta Buiani

Interview with Bill Seaman

Interview with Roger Malina

Interview with Christa Sommerer

Interview with Annick Bureaud

Interview with Leonel Moura

Interview with Nina Czegledy

Interview with Stelarc

Interview with Derrick de Kerckhove

Interview with Margarete Jahrmann

Interview with Jaromil