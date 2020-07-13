Note sul tramonto dell’umanesimo / Notes on the decline of humanism

Italiano [English below]

[Il testo originale è stato pubblicato in Sociologia, Anno LIII, n. 3/2019, 2020, numero monografico a cura di Alberto Abruzzese, Mario Pireddu e Antonio Rafele]

“Dobbiamo tornare a essere umani”, “bisogna essere più umani”. Sono frasi spesso ripetute, come se in un qualche passato arcadico “essere umani” fosse una qualità virtuosa e positiva, oggi perduta, da recuperare. Si tratta di locuzioni deboli in primo luogo dal punto di vista scientifico, perché la biologia umana – la nostra fondazione primaria – è un’entità in continua trasformazione. Siamo parte di un continuum, quello del vivente, che si evolve e trasforma indefinitamente, non c’è nulla a cui “tornare” perché non c’è nulla da cui cominciare, se non un’origine remota comune a tutti gli organismi viventi. Lo Human Genome Project ha rivelato che siamo sempre stati transgenici, nel nostro genoma c’è il DNA di altre specie, a partire da virus e batteri. Nel corpo umano, poi, dimorano circa 5.000 specie di batteri con cui conviviamo in simbiosi, distribuite a seconda delle popolazioni umane. Inoltre abbiamo in comune dei geni con tutti gli altri organismi viventi, in quantità variabile, dagli scimpanzé (98%) ai vermi nematodi (21%), dai batteri (7%) alla pianta di senape (15%)… Non c’è nulla a cui “tornare” perché il vivente è un continuum.

Tuttavia, anche dal punto di vista culturale quelle locuzioni sono controverse. Invocare un ritorno all’“umanesimo” come soluzione ai problemi contemporanei non aiuta affatto, al contrario: ricaccia dentro una gabbia dalla quale invece sarebbe saggio finalmente evadere. La storia è costellata di esempi di “disumanità dell’umano”. Jared Diamond, nel suo saggio Il terzo scimpanzé. Ascesa e caduta del primate Homo sapiens (Bollati Boringhieri, 2006, ed. originale The Third Chimpanzee: The Evolution and Future of the Human Animal, Hutchinson Radius, 1991), collega la diffusione della nostra specie in tutti i continenti all’estinzione della megafauna locale, nel volgere di qualche millennio. E ogni volta che in qualche parte del mondo una cultura tecnologicamente più avanzata è entrata in contatto con un’altra meno avanzata ha sempre finito con l’emarginarla, impoverirla, soggiogarla, schiavizzarla o distruggerla: dalla colonizzazione delle Americhe agli aborigeni australiani, allo sfruttamento del continente africano… Guerre di ogni tipo hanno provocato ovunque milioni di morti. La schiavitù è stata legale per secoli, come il lavoro minorile. Il colonialismo era legale, l’apartheid era legale. Il razzismo da sempre accompagna l’umanità, così come gli stermini di massa. In varie forme e parti del mondo tutte queste problematiche continuano ad esistere. L’umanità poi sta sfruttando in maniera inconsapevole, incontrollata ed egoistica le risorse del pianeta, contribuendo in maniera rilevante a condurlo sulla soglia di una grave crisi climatica e ambientale, che secondo molti scienziati sarebbe irreversibile, che potrebbe portare al suo ridimensionamento e persino alla sua estinzione…

Tutto questo e molto altro sono stati e sono comportamenti completamente “umani”: la nostra specie è questa, noi siamo così. L’arcadia dell’“umanesimo buono, saggio e virtuoso”, se anche talvolta si è rivelata, è un territorio marginale. Vogliamo dunque veramente “ritornare” a tutto questo?

Al contrario, bisogna oltrepassare l’umanesimo, andare al di là dell’umano, superare un antropocentrismo miope e ottuso che ha posto l’Homo sapiens in cima alla piramide del vivente e ha fatto dell’esistente quel che ha voluto. Nel suo percorso di relativizzazione l’umanità ha via via esternalizzato un numero crescente di funzioni, delegandole al di fuori del corpo a dispositivi sempre più potenti e sofisticati. Inizialmente delle azioni fisiche a strumenti e utensili, poi affidando conoscenze e memorie a immagini e testi scritti, quindi compiti e attività a macchine e dispositivi più o meno automatici. Infine ha delegato anche ragionamento e operazioni autonome ad algoritmi, dispositivi di Intelligenza Artificiale, di Artificial Life, robotici… Fino a creare, grazie all’impiego di varie discipline e tecnologie di natura organica e inorganica, entità analoghe al vivente a partire dalla cultura umana: una sorta di “Terza Vita”, essendo la “Prima Vita” la vita biologica e la “Seconda Vita” la vita nella dimensione simbolica [1].

In questo percorso di relativizzazione è divenuto fondamentale e urgente evolvere un’idea complessa di Natura, sviluppare un ambientalismo profondo ed equilibrato, riconsiderare il significato dell’umano nel suo rapporto con il non umano, rapportarsi con l’ambiente e il vivente all’interno di delicate e insostituibili relazioni tra diversità. Muovere verso un ulteriore livello di consapevolezza, verso un nuovo patto con l’esistente.

Note

Sull’argomento della Terza Vita ho scritto a partire dal 2009. Si vedano, tra gli altri, “From life to life. The multiplicity of the living”, in R. Ascott et al. (a cura di), New Realities: Being Syncretic, Vienna, Springer-Verlag, 2009, pp. 56–59; “Declinations of the living: Toward the Third Life”, in Dmitry Bulatov (a cura di), Evolution Haute Couture. Art and Science in the Post-Biological Age, Kaliningrad, BB NCCA, 2013, pp. 50–63; “La specie dei simboli”, in A. Bianchi, G. Leghissa (a cura di), Mondi altri. Processi di soggettivazione nell’era postumana a partire dal pensiero di Antonio Caronia, Milano, Mimesis, 2016, pp. 181–193; “The ambiguous magnificence. Life and art between evolution and creation”, in Dmitry Bulatov (a cura di), Die and Become! Art and Science as the Conjectured Possible, Danzica, Łaznia Center for Contemporary Arts, 2017, pp. 32–55; “The Evolving Human Inheritance: From Symbols to Life”, in V. Misiano, D. Pyrkina (a cura di), The Human Condition, Mosca, National Center for Contemporary Arts, 2018, pp. 45–54. [back]

English

[The original text has been published in Sociologia, Year LIII, n. 3/2019, 2020, monographic issue edited by Alberto Abruzzese, Mario Pireddu and Antonio Rafele]

“We must go back to being human”, “we have to be more human”. These sentences that are often repeated, as if in some Arcadian past “being human” was a virtuous and positive quality, now lost, to be recovered. These ideas sound as weak firstly from a scientific point of view, because the human biology – our primary foundation – is in constant transformation. We are part of a continuum, the continuum of life, which indefinitely evolves and transforms, there is nothing to “return to” because there is nothing to start with, except a remote origin common to all living beings. The Human Genome Project has revealed that we have always been transgenic, in our genome there is the DNA of other species, starting from viruses and bacteria. In the human body, then, live around 5,000 species of bacteria with which we live in symbiosis, distributed according to human populations. In different quantities we have also genes in common with all other living organisms, from chimpanzees (98%) to nematode worms (21%), from bacteria (7%) to mustard plants (15%)… There is nothing to “return to” because the living is a continuum.

However, also from a cultural point of view the above sentences are controversial. Invoking a return to “humanism” as a solution to contemporary issues does not help at all. On the contrary, it throws back into a cage which it would instead be wise to finally escape from. History is constelled with examples of “human inhumanity”. Jared Diamond, in his book The Third Chimpanzee: The Evolution and Future of the Human Animal (Hutchinson Radius, 1991), connects the spread of the human species in all continents to the extinction of the local megafauna, in a few millennia. And every time that somewhere in the world a technologically more advanced culture has got in touch with a less advanced one it has always marginalized, impoverished, subjugated, enslaved or even destroyed it. Examples are the colonization of the Americas, the Australian aborigines, the exploitation of the African continent… Wars of all kinds have caused millions of deaths everywhere. Slavery has been legal for centuries, like child labour. Colonialism was legal, apartheid was legal. Racism has always accompanied humanity, as well as mass exterminations, and in different forms and some world zones they continue to exist. Moreover, humanity is exploiting the resources of the planet in an unaware, uncontrolled and selfish way, contributing significantly to leading into a dramatic climate and environment crisis that according to many scientist would be irreversible, that could lead to the downsizing of humanity and possibly to its extinction…

All this and much more have been and are completely “human” behaviors: our species is that, we are like that. The arcadia of a “good, wise and virtuous humanism”, if it ever existed, is a marginal territory. Do we really want to “return” to all that?

On the contrary, it is necessary to go beyond humanism, beyond the human, to overcome a short-sighted and obtuse anthropocentrism that has placed Homo sapiens on top of the pyramid of the living and has made of the existent what he has wanted. In its relativization path, humanity has gradually outsourced a growing number of functions, delegating them outside the body to increasingly powerful and sophisticated devices. In the beginning the physical actions to tools and devices, then entrusting knowledge and memories to images and written texts, then tasks and activities to more or less automatic machines and devices. Finally, it has delegated also reasoning and autonomous operations to algorithms, Artificial Intelligence, Artificial Life, robotic devices… Up to create from the human culture, thanks to many organic and inorganic disciplines and technologies, entities which are analogous to the living: some sort of a “Third Life”, being the “First Life” the biological life and the “Second Life” the life in the symbolic dimension [1].

In this relativization process, today it is fundamental and urgent to evolve a complex idea of Nature, to develop a profound and balanced environmentalism, to reconsider the meaning of the human in its relationship with the non-human. It is essential to deal with the environment and the living within of delicate and irreplaceable relationships among diversities, moving towards a further level of awareness, a new pact with the existent.

Notes

I have been writing on the topic of the Third Life since 2009. See, among others, “From life to life. The multiplicity of the living”, in R. Ascott et al. (eds.), New Realities: Being Syncretic, Wien, Springer-Verlag, 2009, pp. 56–59; “Declinations of the living: Toward the Third Life”, in Dmitry Bulatov (ed.), Evolution Haute Couture. Art and Science in the Post-Biological Age, Kaliningrad, BB NCCA, 2013, pp. 50–63; “La specie dei simboli” (The Species of Symbols), in A. Bianchi, G. Leghissa (eds.), Mondi altri. Processi di soggettivazione nell’era postumana a partire dal pensiero di Antonio Caronia (Other worlds. Subjectification processes in the posthuman era starting from Antonio Caronia’s thinking), Milan, Mimesis, 2016, pp. 181–193; “The ambiguous magnificence. Life and art between evolution and creation”, in Dmitry Bulatov (ed.), Die and Become! Art and Science as the Conjectured Possible, Gdansk, Łaznia Center for Contemporary Arts, 2017, pp. 32–55; “The Evolving Human Inheritance: From Symbols to Life”, in V. Misiano, D. Pyrkina (eds.), The Human Condition, Moscow, National Center for Contemporary Arts, 2018, pp. 45–54. [back]



