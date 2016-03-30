L’età dell’ansia. Egloga post-digitale / The Age of Anxiety: a Post-digital Eclogue

Italiano [English below]

L’età dell’ansia. Egloga post-digitale. Una riflessione “transmediale”: Conversation Piece

L’attivazione delle

potenze ctonie che è alla nostra portata per

raccogliere la spazzatura dell’Antropocene e

l’estremismo della Capitalocene, ha qualcosa che

potrebbe eventualmente avere continuità.

Donna Haraway

Ora il giorno è finito,

La notte sta arrivando vicino.

Ombre della sera

rubano attraverso il cielo.

S.Baring-Gould

In un inverno alquanto diverso a Berlino, con temperature fuori dall’ordinaria stagione, si riapre la ventinovesima edizione del Festival Transmediale, sotto la direzione artistica di Kristoffer Gansing: Conversation Piece. Un appuntamento, questo, ormai consolidato nella capitale tedesca che si è svolto dal 3 al 7 febbraio all’Haus der Kulturen der Welt (HKW). Quest’anno si è riflettuto sugli aspetti della vita contemporanea nell’epoca del capitalismo digitale: quali sono le attività e i comportamenti che la caratterizzano? Le recenti crisi politiche, dall’Egitto a Gaza, dalla Turchia alla Grecia, il ruolo degli hacktivisti, l’Internet of Things, il post digitale. Quattro sono stati i campi di indagine affrontati: Anxious to Act, Anxiuos to Make, Anxious to Share e Anxious to Secure.

Paura, nervosismo e nevrosi sono le parole chiave che circondano il presente in direzione di un futuro precario e in tensione. La paura genera psicosi ovunque e i media non fanno che amplificarla. Oltre la paura, sotto la superficie di Anxious scorre il termine “emergenza” (qualcosa che emerge dal basso, oltre a determinare qualcosa di preoccupante e pericoloso).

Il Festival si apre con il documentario Parallelograms) di Steve Rowell, una sorta di mappatura delle tipologie architettoniche dell’industria e della politica americana. Questo lavoro riguarda il multiverso di vicini futuri – così vicino, così lontano – così come è il presente. Parallelograms mescola vettori geografici, politici, economici e paesaggi. Steve Rowell traccia una mappa cognitiva in cui lo spettatore sperimenta un’indagine sistematica, politica e finanziaria dentro un terreno denso e complesso. Parallelograms è un film site-specific che offre un’indagine dei “poteri forti” da parte delle lobby di Washington.

Rowell supera il concetto di spia e di spionaggio, e riflette invece sulla nozione di cittadinanza e movimento del cittadino. Astrazione e reale convivono insieme come un riflesso dello stato attuale del discorso politico in America. Il potere corrotto e l’influenza distorta riguardano tutti, dalla disparità economica all’esaurimento delle risorse, dal degrado ambientale alle violazioni dei diritti civili. L’intento di Parallelograms è quello di estrapolare dal panorama politico un modo diverso di pensare e reagire. Monologhi senza corpo diventano dialoghi tra architettura e spettatore, tra interstizi pulsanti e vuoti estetici.

François-Joseph Lapointe, bio artista canadese, invece, stringendo la mano ai visitatori durante la sua performance 1000 Handshakes), raccoglie una comunità microbiale per il suo progetto di mostra all’Art Laboratory di Berlino. Durante questa performance Lapointe, stringendo la mano alla gente, crea una sorta di network microbico. La sua mano diviene terreno microbiotico su cui si sono depositati i diversi microbi di ognuno di noi e le loro modificazioni. Questo scambio di partecipazione a livello microbico è un atto per una collaborazione sociale e scientifica. I risultati faranno parte della mostra The Other Selves (opening 26 Febbraio presso l’Art Laboratory di Berlino) ).

Con Hello, City! A Live Cinema Performance of Where the City Can’t See l’architetto Liam Young propone invece la sua visione della città tra fiction e futuro.

Conversation Piece si presenta quindi con il suo solito formato sulla cultura post-digitale, come una specie di spazio di transizione per la discussione sulle ansie, le paure e le psicosi. Conversation Piece ha provato a creare uno spazio per l’intero spettro “psicotico”, per vedere cosa succede quando queste modalità di discussione si scontrano, invertono e perfino collassano, inventando nuovi modi di comunicare.

Anxiety riemerge come una critica del nostro mondo contemporaneo. Il poeta americano (nativo inglese) Wystan Hugh Auden, nel 1947, nel suo famoso scritto The Age of Anxiety), fa una diagnosi impietosa del malessere umano e della vana ricerca di sollievo, come una nota dissonante che vuole scrollarci dal nostro torpore di lettori e ci ricorda quale sia il lato dello specchio in cui viviamo.

Interessante è stato anche il lavoro femminista proposto da Sara Diamond, che ci fa pensare alle definizioni sullo spostamento nella comprensione dell’ansia che hanno informato le preoccupazioni femministe. Diamond riflette sulla sua carriera, esaminando gli sviluppi attuali ed esplorando le possibili sfide e le potenzialità di lavoro interdisciplinare tra arte, scienza e tecnologia di oggi. Emerge così il ruolo delle donne nelle forme di media art e nella ricerca, tra cui il rilancio della discussione critica sul tema con progetti come Fem Tech), preservando in modo più efficace, la relazione sempre più intima tra presente e futuro.

Panic Room invece è stata l’occasione per esplorare soluzioni tecnologiche, per poi applicarle a processi politici e culturali complessi come il confine, la migrazione e la gestione delle crisi, nonché alla politica di identità. Sviluppatori di software, ricercatori, artisti e attivisti hanno discusso sui pregiudizi nascosti spesso integrati in soluzioni tecnologiche.

La performance distopica Drone-2000) presenta attraverso algoritmi “inattendibili” droni in volo sopra il pubblico creando una sensazione di disagio e panico. Drone-2000 è parte di una serie di opere di Nicolas Maigret che ci ricorda le origini militari e l’uso di tecnologie che hanno raggiunto il mainstream. Qui, confidando nell’autonomia della macchina, Drone-2000 non è solo un concetto discorsivo, ma una vera esperienza condivisa con il pubblico, innescando reazioni, tensioni e l’impegno dei loro corpi in situazione di reale pericolo. Drone-2000 è una sorta di bestiario di sistemi volanti autonomi (droni), dove il pubblico presente assiste al comportamento inconsueto delle macchine e alle proprie reazioni psicologiche.

Non solo, Wikileaks oggi sta costruendo una libreria senza precedenti composta da milioni di documenti riservati, avanzando in tal modo a costruire una mappa digitale, come l’esempio di Cryptome.org), considerato come il precursore delle piattaforme e raccolta di documenti di Snowden. Ad aumentare l’interesse è stata la possibilità di immergersi in progetti di costruzione degli archivi con Snowden Digital Surveillance Archive). Questo archivio è una raccolta di tutti i documenti fatti trapelare da Edward Snowden e successivamente pubblicati dai mezzi di informazione, fornendo così uno strumento che faciliti sia il cittadino che il ricercatore e persino il giornalista all’accesso a importanti documenti. Indici, descrizioni dei documenti, collegamenti ai documenti originali e alle notizie correlate, con un glossario di ricerca completo per consentire così una migliore comprensione dei programmi di sorveglianza dello Stato nel contesto più ampio di controllo da parte dell’Agenzia degli Stati Uniti per la Sicurezza Nazionale (NSA).

Non solo privacy, ma anche connessioni sempre più dirette tra dati e oggetti con l’Internet of Things (IoT) e Smart City. Jaromil, teorico ed artista che ha dato vita alla fondazione Dyne.org), ha presentato Dowse), che aiuta a mantenere la privacy su connessioni Internet condivise (LAN) facilitando la configurazione di un proxy trasparente, semplicemente utilizzando vecchi PC e GNU / Linux, monitorando attivamente gli eventi della rete per avvisare gli utenti di cambiamenti significativi. Ogni volta che un nuovo dispositivo acquisisce un nuovo contratto di locazione di rete verrà prodotto un messaggio di benvenuto e/o segnali luminosi. Dowse in altre parole fornisce una semplice interfaccia utente, attraverso la quale gli utenti potranno controllare esattamente i flussi di dati in ingresso ed uscita dalla LAN privata. Dowse separa in modo chiaro il dispositivo di rete esibito dal fornitore dell’accesso ad Internet (ISP) dai dispositivi in rete di proprietà dell’utente, rendendoli opachi gli uni agli altri.

Alll’interno dell’HKW è stata allestita la mostra Atlas of Media Thinking and Media Acting in Berlin, promossa dall’University of the Arts di Berlino e dalla Fakultät Gestaltung – Institut für Medien, sotto la direzione di Siegfried Zielinski. Berlino diviene così una cartografia mediale connessa tra scienza, arte e tecnologia, in cui sono state tracciate le caratteristiche culturali e storiche della capitale tedesca. Dall’archeologia dei media fino ad arrivare ad oggi, l’atlante offre una vera e propria mappa dei luoghi più significativi della citta attraverso soundscape, found fooutage, colonne sonore, video, stampe, manifesti creando un nuovo spazio di condivisione, memoria e previsioni future, in cui Berlino diviene terreno sperimentale di isole comunicative geografiche e storiche.

L’ansia diviene oggi un ingrediente distintivo e perfino qualitativo nella situazione post-digitale dove convivono flussi di informazioni eccessivi. Eccessivi come lo è la ricerca. Excessive Research) si presenta infatti come una pubblicazione che raccoglie diversi contributi e progetti presentati durante i giorni del festival, in cui si sono esaminate alcune delle attività compulsive della cultura digitale contemporanea. Cosa succede quando la ricerca è meno scambio e più surplus? Da qui l’esigenza di guardare oltre le nostre condizioni esistenti di scambio per includere i significati antieconomici, politici ed esistenziali, allo scopo di creare una comunità di azione e comprensione per la condivisione.

La necessità ontologica di Transmediale è stata quella di proporre alternative (con poco successo, a mio parere) e di cercare soluzioni che nascono dal confronto e dalla partecipazione. Il fatto è che oggi in uno scenario “sorvegliato” dai droni, dalle telecamere disseminate ovunque, dai nostri smartphone, l’esigenza è quella di creare una sorta di invisibilità.

In questo scontro di visualizzazioni, come lo chiama Nicholas Mirzoeff, la forma-video viene ripensata come un meta-medium, ossia come un’isola di forme espressive, o superficie mediale omogenea sulla quale convergono le diverse componenti materiali e cognitive che plasmano l’intero sistema culturale contemporaneo. Dal cinema al broadcasting televisivo, dai personal computer ai dispositivi portatili, dai videogames ai display dei tanti apparati tecnologici disseminati negli spazi urbani, tutto è video, immagini plasmate dal movimento. Questo continuum visivo inarrestabile e virale, la videosfera (videoscape), nell’era attuale del capitalismo ha portato all’industrializzazione della visione. Tutti i dispositivi multi-modali e le reti cibernetiche fondono visualità con altri media, dove la visione è soggetta a protocolli operabili e processi (semi) automatici.

Il grande problema globale (non solo esistenziale) è che siamo immersi dentro una quantizzazione di dati, informazioni che producono immagini infinite e incontrollabili. Allo stesso tempo, però, non dimentichiamoci che oltre le immagini “ingestibili” questa ansia di fine del mondo deve essere ridimensionata, o piuttosto rivoluzionata in direzione di altre ipotesi. Nell’era dell’antropocene (antropizzazione) ) dove l’uomo ha creato per la prima volta danni irreparabili al sistema terrestre dettato anche da un repentino cambiamento climatico, che fare davanti al fatto che la specie umana per la scienza è responsabile della distruzione del proprio ecosistema? Come cambiare direzione? Come è possibile che la specie umana stia lavorando alla propria estinzione? Com’è possibile che ogni nostra azione dalla mattina alla sera non riproduca la vita ma la distrugga? Il nostro sistema socio-economico (il sistema capitalista: Capitalocene) ), diventa così una sorta di metasistema-Terra.

In questo marasma dalle sorti progressive e “catastrofiche” non può che elevarsi uno stato di ansietà. Si è discusso molto, anche troppo, durante Transmediale, ma come ogni anno il tentativo di trovare una sorta di bussola per “navigare” tra la folla (follia) dei media e la nebbia generata dall’offuscamento (obfuscation) ) della comunicazione, anche questa volta, è stato vano. Auden nel suo poema The Age of Anxiety scrive: “il mondo ha bisogno di un bagno e una settimana di riposo”. Forse non aveva tutti i torti!!!

A completare la manifestazione il CTM Festival) ha presentato durante questi giorni una particolare performance, Still Be Here, con Hatsune Miku) (il cui nome significa “primo suono del futuro”) che è diventata la pop star finale di Transmediale. Hatsune Miku non è altro che un ologramma e un sintetizzatore vocale, ed è divenuta una celebrità adorata a livello globale con più di 100.000 canzoni rilasciate in tutto il mondo. Hatsune Miku si proietta come la cristallizzazione dei desideri collettivi nella forma di un idolo virtuale. Nel guardare la decostruzione di questa perfetta stella, il pubblico arriva alla realizzazione perturbante che Miku è semplicemente un contenitore vuoto sul quale proiettiamo le nostre fantasie. Mari Matsutoya è il creatore di questa figura virtuale che ha presentato lo spettacolo presso l’Auditorium dell HKW.

Un altro progetto molto interessante e direi straordinariamente “visionario”, promosso sempre dal CTM in collaborazione con il festival Transmediale16, è stato Deep Web), tenutosi presso lo spazio “rigenerato” chiamato Kraftwerk Berlin). Deep Web è un’installazione audiovisiva immersiva monumentale realizzata dall’artista Christopher Bauder e dal compositore e musicista Robert Henke. Immerso dentro la spettacolare architettura industriale del Kraftwerk Berlin, il pubblico è stato attratto in una danza cinetica di luci iridescenti e suoni robotici. Nel complesso architettonico erano posizionati in alto ben 175 sfere motorizzate e 12 sistemi laser tutti sincronizzati tra loro in modo da creare una precisa sinfonia danzante curata da Robert Henke. Raggi di luci colorati disegnavano sculture tridimensionali, sembrava quasi di essere dentro Matrix.

Il soundscape generava lightscape e viceversa, in un turbinare di emozioni e visioni racchiuse dentro questa sorta di caverna vuota che è appunto il Kraftwerk Berlin, ogni suono amplificava la sua armonia nello spazio vuoto. Deep Web costruisce un’architettura cinetica fluttuante che emoziona e genera stupore.

Nessuna scimmia

Pensa di pensare. Le cose si dividono,

Le creature no. Nel caos ogni corpo

Avrebbe un peso diverso. Un cane può imparare

A temere il futuro. La macchina senza faccia

È senza contorno. Le leggi della scienza

Mai spiegano l’emergere del nuovo

Che arriva e arricchisce (ma l’errata domanda

Non inizia alcunché). La Natura premia

I salti intrepidi. L’atomo prudente

Ha cura soltanto della sua sicurezza,

Tranquillità a ogni costo; la calma pianta

Domina la materia poi si arrende a se stessa,

Operosa ma non ardita; la bestia assicura

Uno status più stabile alla carne rubata,

Assiste e assoggetta: singolare allora

È la via dell’uomo; poiché l’ego è un sogno

Finché il bisogno del vicino non lo crea nominandolo;

L’uomo non sa come misurarsi; i suoi specchi distorcono;

Le sue arcadie più verdi pullulano di spettri;

Le sue utopie cercano l’eterna giovinezza

O l’autodistruzione.

Auden, Età dell’ansia

[English]

The Age of Anxiety: a Post-digital Eclogue. A “transmediale” reflection: Conversation Piece

The activation of the

chthonic powers that is within our grasp to

collect up the trash of the anthropocene, and the

exterminism of the capitalocene, to something that

might possibly have a chance of ongoing

Donna Haraway

Now the day is over,

Night is drawing nigh,

Shadows of the evening

Steal across the sky.

S. Baring-Gould

During an unusual Berlin’s Winter, with extraordinary high temperatures for the season, the twenty-ninth edition of the Transmediale Festival 2016 opens up again, under the artistic direction of Kristoffer Gansing: Conversation Piece. A well-established appointment in the German capital which took place from 3rd to 7th February at Haus der Kulturen der Welt (HKW).

This year’s focus was on aspects of contemporary life in the age of digital capitalism: what are the activities and behaviors that characterize it? The recent political crises, from Egypt to Gaza, from Turkey to Greece, the role of hacktivists, Internet of Things, the post-digital. Fourfold were the research fields: Anxious to Act, Anxiuos to Make, Anxious to Share and Anxious to Secure.

Fear, nervousness, obsession, are the keywords that surround them in the direction of a very precarious future and anxiety. Fear causes psychosis everywhere and media amplify it. Beyond the fear, under the surface of Anxious flows the term of “emergency” (something that emerges from below, in addition to determining something troubling and dangerous).

The Festival started off with the documentary Parallelograms)

by Steve Rowell, a sort of mapping of architectural types of industry and of American politics. This work is concerned with the multiverse of these near futures – so near and yet so far – as well as with the present. Parallelogramms mixes geographical vectors, political, economical landscapes. Steve Rowell draws a cognitive map, where the viewer experiments a systematic investigation, both financial and political. Parallelogramms is a site-specific film that offers an survey of “big powers” by Washington’s lobbying. Rowell goes beyond the concept of spy and secret intelligence, and reflects, instead, on the notion of citizenship and movement of citizens. Abstraction and reality coexist together as a reflection of the current state of political discourse in America. The corrupt power and the distorted bias involves everyone, from economic inequality, resource depletion, environmental degradation to civil rights violations. The meaning of Parallelogramms is to extrapolate from the political landscape in a different way of thinking and reacting. Monologues without body becomes dialogues between architecture and the viewer, and through interstitial buzzing and aestethic emptiness.

However, while shaking hands with visitors during his performance in 1000 Handshakes), François-Joseph Lapointe, Canadian bioartist, collects a microbial community for his exhibition project at Art Laboratory Berlin. In the performance, Lapointe, creates a kind of microbial networks by shaking hands with people. His hand becomes microbiotic land where each of our microbes and their modifications, settle. This exchange of participation in the microbial level is an act for a social and scientific cooperation. The results will be part of the exhibition The Other Selves (opening February 26th at Art Laboratory Berlin) ).

With Hello, City! A Live Cinema Performance of Where the City Can not See the architect Liam Young proposes his vision of the city between fiction and future.

Conversation Piece looks with his usual format on post-digital culture, as a transitional space for the discussion of anxieties, fears and psychoses.

Conversation Piece creates a space for the entire “psychotic” spectrum, for watching what happens, when these process of conversation clashes it, reverses it and even collapses it, rethinking new ways of communication.

Anxiety emerges as a critique of our contemporary world. The English-born American poet Wystan Hugh Auden) wrote in 1947 his famous The Age of Anxiety, a pitiless diagnosis about human disquiet and the useless research of relief, as a discordant note that it want to shake from our numbness of readers and he reminds us what is the side of the mirror in which we live.

Also interesting is the feminist project proposed by Sara Diamond about shifting definitions in the understanding of anxiety that have informed feminist concerns, reflecting back on her career, examining current developments and exploring the challenges and possibilities for transdisciplinary work between art, science and technology today. In particular she considers the role of women in media art and research, including a critical discussion on the topic with the projects Fem Tech), preserving in order to more effectively, the increasingly intimate relationship between present and future.

Panic Room, on the other hand, was an opportunity to explore technological solutions, for apply them to the complexity of political and cultural processes such as countries’ borders, the migration and the crisis management, as well as political identity. Software developers, researchers, artists and activists discussed the hidden prejudices often integrated into technological solutions.

With a dystopian performance Drone-2000) presents through algorithms “unreliable” drones flying over the audience, and creates a feeling of unease and panic. Drone-2000 is part of a series of works by Nicolas Maigret that reminds us of the military origins and use of technologies that have reached the mainstream. Here, trusting the autonomy of the machine, it is not only a concept of discourse, but a shared experience with the public, triggering reactions, tensions and commitment of their bodies in situations of real danger. Drone-2000 is a kind of bestiary of autonomous flying systems (drones) where the audience has witnessed the unusual behavior of the machines and their own psychology reactions.

Not only that, Wikileaks today is building an unprecedented library of millions of confidential documents, advancing thereby building a digital map as an example of Cryptome.org) , regarded as the forerunner of the platforms and collection of Snowden documents. To increase the interest was the opportunity to dive into building projects archives with Snowden Digital Surveillance Archive).

This archive is a collection of all the documents which became known by Edward Snowden, and subsequently published by the media, thus providing a tool to grant citizen, researcher and even journalist access to important documents. Indexes, document descriptions, links to the original documents and related information, with a complete search glossary so to allow a better understanding of the state surveillance programs in the wider context of the monitoring by the United States Agency for Safety national (NSA).

Not only privacy, but also more and more direct connections between data and objects with the Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart City. Jaromil, theorist and artist created the foundation Dyne.org). He has presented Dowse), which helps to keep privacy on shared Internet connections (LAN) facilitating the configuration of a transparent proxy, simply using older PCs and GNU / Linux, actively monitoring network events to alert users of significant changes: every time that a new device acquires a new network lease will be produced along with a welcome message and/or light signals. Dowse in other words provides a simple user interface, through which users can control exactly the input data streams and output from the private LAN. Dowse clearly separates the network device provided by the Internet access provider (ISP) and from the devices on the network owned’user, making them opaque to each other.

Furthermore, in the HKW, there was an exhibition of Atlas Media Media Thinking and Acting in Berlin sponsored by the University of the Arts in Berlin and by the Fakultät Gestaltung – Institut für Medien, under the direction of Siegfried Zielinski. Berlin becomes a medial cartography connected between science art and technology, where the cultural and historical characteristics of the German capital have been traced. From archeology of the media until now, the atlas offers a real map of the most significant places of the city through soundscapes, found footage, scores, videos, prints, posters, creating a new collaborative space, memory and forecast future, in which Berlin becomes an experimental ground of geographical and historical communication islands.

Anxiety becomes today a distinctive ingredient and even quality in the post-digital, where its flows of excessive information. Excessive as research. Excessive Research) is a sort of publication that collects various conversations and projects presented during the days of the festival, where the contributors examined some of the compulsive actions of digital culture. And what happens when not only those activities, but also research about them, becomes less about exchange and more about generating excess? Hence, there is the need to look beyond our existing trading conditions to include the anti-economic, political and existential meanings with the aim of create a community of action and understanding for sharing.

Transmediale’s ontological necessity was to propose alternatives (with lacking success, in my opinion) and to seek solutions that arise from the comparison and participation. The fact is that today, in an “under-surveillance-by-the-drone” scenario, from cameras scattered everywhere, from our smartphones, the urgency is create a sort of invisibility. In this “clash of visualizations” as Nicholas Mirzoeff calls it, the shape-video is rethought as a meta-medium, or in other words as an island of expressive forms, or an homogenous medial surface in which converge the different component materials and cognitive shaping the entire contemporary cultural system.

From movies to television broadcasting, from personal computers to portable devices, from video games to display the numerous technological devices scattered in urban areas, everything is video, images shaped by the movement. This unstoppable viral and visual continuum, the videosphere (or videoscape), the current era of capitalism has led to the industrialization of vision. All multi-modal devices, and cyber networks merge visuality with other media, where vision is subject to operable protocols and (semi) automatic processes. The big global problem (not only existential) is that we are immersed in a data quantification of data, information that produces endless and uncontrollable images.At the same time, however, not forget that beyond the “unmanageable” images, this Anxiety about the end of world must be reduced, and rather revolutionized in the direction of other hypotheses.

In Anthropocene era (Anthropization) ) where man has created for the first time, irreparable damage to the Earth’s system also dictated by a sudden climate change, do before the fact that the human species for science is responsible for the destruction of the ecosystem? How to change direction? How is it that the human species is working on its own extinction? How is it that everything we do from morning to night is not playing life but destroying it?

Our socio-economic system (the capitalist system: Capitalocene) ), thus becomes a sort of metasystem-Earth.

In this chaos from progressive and “catastrophic” fate, only a state of Anxiety can rise. Have discussed so much (too much), during Transmediale, but as each year, the attempt to find a sort of a bearings to “surf” in the crowd (madness) of the media and the fog generated by obfuscating (obfuscation) ) communication, also this time, has been useless. Auden in his poem The Age of Anxiety wrote: «The world needs a wash and a week’s rest».

Maybe he wasn’t wrong !!!

In order to round out the festival on CTM festival (New Geographies)), during these days, a special performance Still Be Here with Hatsune Miku) (whose name means “the first sound of the future” and who became the final transmedia popstar) was introduced. Hatsune Miku is nothing more than a hologram through a voice synthesizer who has globally become a beloved celebrity with more than 100,000 songs released around the world. Hatsune Miku is projected as the crystallization of the collective desires, in the form of a virtual idol. In looking at the deconstruction of this perfect star, the audience comes to the disturbing realization that Miku is simply an empty container on which we project our fantasies. Mari Matsutoya is the creator of this virtual figure along with the music producer Laurel Halo, the award-winning choreographer and visual artist Darren Johnston, virtual artist LaTurbo Avedon, and produced by digital artist Martin Sulzer presented the show at the Auditorium of the HKW.

Another very interesting project ever organized by CTM in collaboration with the Transmediale16 festival – and I would say extraordinarily “visionary” – has been at the Deep Web) into a “regenerated” space called Kraftwerk Berlin). Deep Web is monumental immersive audiovisual installation created by the artist Christopher Bauder and the composer and musician Robert Henke. Nestled in the spectacular industrial architecture of Kraftwerk Berlin, the public has been attracted in a kinetic dance of iridescent lights and robotic sounds. In architectural complex, hanging from ceiling, 175 motorized ball and 12 power laser systems all synchronized with each other so as to create a precise dancing symphony covered by Robert Henke. Colored light rays drew three-dimensional sculptures, almost seemed to be inside a Matrix film. The soundscape generated lightscape and vice versa in a swirl of emotions and visions enclosed inside this kind of empty cave that is precisely the Kraftwerk Berlin, every sound amplified its harmony in empty space. Deep Web architecture builds floating kinetics that excites and generates astonishment.

No chimpanzee

Thinks it thinks. Things are divisible,

Creatures are not. In chaos all bodies

Would differ in weight. Dogs can learn to

Fear the future. The faceless machine

Lacks a surround. The laws of science have

Never explained why novelty always

Arrives to enrich (though the wrong question

Initiates nothing). Nature rewards

Perilous leaps. The prudent atom

Simply insists upon its safety now,

Security at all costs; the calm plant

Masters matter then submits to itself,

Busy but not brave; the beast assures

A stabler status to stolen flesh,

Assists though it enslaves: singular then

Is the human way; for the ego is a dream

Till a neighbor’s need by name create it;

Man has no mean; his mirrors distort;

His greenest arcadias have ghosts too;

His utopias tempt to eternal youth

Or self-slaughter.

Auden, The Age of Anxiety

