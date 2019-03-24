La vita è un medium. Un censimento sull’arte transgenica / Life is a medium. A census on transgenic art

Italiano [English below]

Nelle pratiche estetiche contemporanee assistiamo ad una strana con-fusione tra le arti e le scienze. La condizione umana si ibrida e si mescola in nuove disposizioni esistenziali. Umano troppo umano perde la sua radice, la sua Krisis, ossia quel momento che separa una maniera di essere o una serie di fenomeni da un’altra differente. Nel contemporaneo, ossia quella singolare relazione col proprio tempo, che aderisce ad esso e, insieme, ne prende le distanze, è un’abilità particolare, ci ricorda Giorgio Agamben, che equivale a neutralizzare le luci che provengono dall’epoca per scoprire la sua tenebra, il suo buio speciale. Proprio da qui partiamo con l’eccellente volume di Mario Savini, Arte transgenica. La vita è il medium, edito recentemente (2018) dall’University Press di Pisa. Nella prefazione del libro, ci ricorda Yves Michaud – teorico dello stato gassoso dell’arte – l’opera dello studioso italiano offre al lettore un panorama completo dei lavori recenti sulla Bio Arte. Ma facciamo un passo indietro. Che cosa è l’arte transgenica?

Eduardo Kac, artista brasiliano e uno dei massimi esponenti della Bio Arte, descrive questa arte come una forma innovativa basata sull’uso di tecniche di ingegneria genetica per creare esseri viventi unici. Non c’è l’arte transgenica senza un impegno consolidato e una responsabilità per la nuova forma di vita così creata. Un impegno etico è essenziale in qualsiasi opera d’arte. Ricordiamo Kac sicuramente per il suo coniglio verde, Alba, creato nel 2001, usando la genetica per riflettere su quanto siamo vicini agli altri mammiferi. Nell’arte il gesto fondamentale è un intervento cognitivo ad un livello simbolico, non pratico. Precisamente l’ingegneria genetica industriale ci porta insieme con gli animali (non umani) verso un rapporto tipo attore-testo (genetico) che diventa urgente concettualizzare, non solo, ma diventa fondamentale anche avere esperienza di altri rapporti più dignitosi – con il nostro compagno transgenico.

GFP Bunny confronta questa necessità, portando il mammifero transgenico dentro la società, dentro lo spazio domestico, dentro una sfera di rapporti personali. Kac opera un processo eccezionale comunicativo e di trasformazione. GFP Bunny è infatti – secondo l’artista brasiliano – un complesso evento sociale che comincia con la creazione di un animale chimerico che non esiste in natura e che nella tradizione culturale viene considerato come animale immaginario. Diversamente invece viene inteso nel senso scientifico del termine, ossia in un organismo composto di cellule contenenti genomi diversi e che comprende lo sviluppo di un dialogo tra esperti di varie discipline (arte, scienza, filosofia, diritto, letteratura, scienze sociali e della comunicazione) e il pubblico in merito alle implicazioni culturali ed etiche dell’ingegneria genetica, all’estensione del concetto di “biodiversità”, all’integrazione e alla presentazione di GFP Bunny in un contesto sociale ed interattivo, nonché il rispetto e l’apprezzamento per la vita di un animale transgenico.

Mario Savini opera, per la prima volta in Italia, una sorta di censimento completo della storia dell’arte transgenica, descrivendo le opere più significative di ogni artista accompagnata a volte anche da interessanti interviste, recuperando il sottile rapporto tra etica ed estetica. L’artista e lo scienziato con la ricerca di Mario Savini si uniscono, si amalgamano, restituendoci un pensiero sulla vita come re-invenzione e prodotto estetico, mentre l’arte diviene ideale. Recuperando le parole di Michaud, l’opera si riassume nella vita stessa e di conseguenza nell’estetizzazione della vita si assiste alla scomparsa dell’arte. L’indagine del giovane studioso Savini ci offre un orizzonte artistico sconfinato, trasgressivo, dove l’esperienza si fa pratica di contaminazione. Assistiamo curiosi (forse scettici) ad un incontro continuo di diversi linguaggi e discipline, dove l’artista e lo scienziato sono i nuovi alchimisti del nostro tempo e il medium non è più il messaggio, come ci ricordava Marshall McLuhan, ma affrontando le nuove pratiche estetiche (Anna Detheridge) è la vita ad incorporare la dimensione di medium.

L’arte diviene effimera e acquista la durata stessa della vita. Nel 2000 in Australia, l’artista Oron Catts fonda SymbioticA, un laboratorio di ricerca artistica presso la School of Anatomy & Human Biology della University of Western Australia; nel 2009 Adam Zaretsky dà vita all’Istituto VASTAL (The Vivo Arts School for Transgenic Aesthetics Ldt.); il 27 novembre 2016 l’artista greco Yannis Melanitis in collaborazione con Matina Papagiannarou creano la prima razza di farfalla con gene umano, e ricorda a Mario Savini in uno scambio di mail che il suo obiettivo è quello di intrecciare linguaggio e vita non come esercizio di bio-laboratorio, ma nella tradizione di una strategia e pratica di arte modernista. Fu Joe Davis nel 1986 a realizzare il primo progetto transgenico, lavorando con molecole di DNA sintetico. L’artista americano dà vita a Microvenus, un’icona visiva codificata in un’immagine binaria che rappresentava i genitali femminili esterni e per coincidenza un’antica runa germanica. Con questo censimento operato da Mario Savini entriamo a piedi pari dentro quello che Pier Luigi Capucci chiama “Terza Vita”, ossia tutte quelle forme di vita create dalla cultura umana, mentre la “Prima Vita” è la vita biologica e la “Seconda Vita” è la vita nel simbolico. L’arte transgenica si fa quindi indagine sulla vita. La natura di questa nuova pratica estetica favorisce un’importante e profonda relazione tra artista, pubblico e organismo transgenico in un cortocircuito di tecniche di ingegneria genetica, scoperte, visioni e uno sguardo attento sulla vita come medium.

English

In contemporary aesthetic practices we can witness a strange con-fusion between Arts and Sciences. The human condition hybridizes and blends into new existential arrangements. Too human human loses its root, its Krisis, that is the moment that separates a way of being or a series of phenomena from another one. Giorgio Agamben reminds us that in the contemporary – that is to say in that peculiar relationship that one has with one’s own time, when at once one adheres and takes distance from it. This relation is a particular skill, which is equivalent to neutralizing the lights that come from this time to discover its darkness, its special darkness. This is exactly what we start with the excellent book by Mario Savini, Transgenic Art. Life is the medium, recently published (2018) by the University Press of Pisa. In the preface of the book theorist of the gaseous state of art Yves Michaud reminds us that the work of Italian scholar Mario Savini offers to the reader a complete overview of recent works on Bio Art. But let’s take a step back. What is transgenic art?

Brazilian artist and one of the greatest representative of BioArt Eduardo Kac describes this art as an innovative form based on the use of genetic engineering techniques to create unique living beings. There is not Transgenic art without a solid ethical commitment and a responsibility towards the new life form created. We certainly remember Kac for his green rabbit Alba, created in 2001 using genetics to reflect on how close we are to other mammals. In art the fundamental gesture is a cognitive intervention on a symbolic level, not a practical one. Specifically industrial genetic engineering brings us together non-human animals and humans towards a relationship of actor-(genetic)text that is not only urgent to conceptualize, but also essential to further dignify this relationships with our transgenic companion.

GFP Bunny confronts this need, bringing the transgenic mammal into society, into a domestic space, into a sphere of personal relationships. Kac operates an exceptional process of communication and transformation. According to the Brazilian artist, GFP Bunny is a complex social event that begins with the creation of a chimerical animal that does not exist in nature. By ‘chimerical’ Kac alludes to those animals considered imaginary in the cultural tradition. By ‘chimerical’ he doesn’t refer to the scientific sense of the term: an organism composed of cells containing different genomes. This would also imply: the development of a dialogue between experts in various disciplines (art, science, philosophy, law, literature, social sciences and communication) and the public about cultural and ethical implications of genetic engineering; the extension of the concept of “biodiversity”; the integration and presentation of GFP Bunny in a social and interactive context; the respect and appreciation for the life of a transgenic animal.

For the first time in Italy, Mario Savini is conducting a sort of complete census of the history of transgenic art describing the most significant works of each artist, sometimes accompanied by interesting interviews, and recovering the subtle relationship between ethics and aesthetics. In Mario Savini’s research the artist and the scientist come together and merge giving us a thought on the life of re-invention; hence, life becomes medium; in other words: art becomes ideal and life becomes an aesthetic product. Savini’s work can be summed up in life itself. Recovering the words of Michaud, the artwork sums up life itself and therefore the aestheticization of life triggers the disappearance of art. The investigation of young scholar Savini offers us a boundless and transgressive artistic horizon where experience becomes the practice of contamination. Curious (perhaps skeptical) we witness a continuous encounter between different languages and disciplines, where the artist and the scientist are the new alchemists of our time and the medium is no longer the message – as Marshall McLuhan used to remind us – but it is life itself that acquires the dimension of medium, facing the new aesthetic practices (Anna Detheridge).

Art becomes ephemeral and it acquires the very duration of life. In 2000 in Australia, artist Oron Catts founds SymbioticA, an artistic research laboratory at the School of Anatomy & Human Biology at the University of Western Australia; and in 2009 Adam Zaretsky founds the VASTAL Institute (The Vivo Arts School for Transgenic Aesthetics Ldt.). On November 27th 2016 Greek artist Yannis Melanitis in collaboration with Matina Papagiannarou creates the first breed of a butterfly with human gene. In an exchange of emails Melanitis reminds Mario Savini that his goal was to weave language and life not as an exercise in biology lab but in the tradition of a strategy and practice of modernist art. It was Joe Davis who in 1986 realized the first transgenic project, working with synthetic DNA molecules. The American artist creates Microvenus, a visual icon encoded in a binary image that represents the external female genitalia and, by coincidence, an ancient Germanic rune. With this census carried out by Mario Savini we fully enter what Pier Luigi Capucci calls the “Third Life” – that is all life forms created by human culture, whereas the “First Life” is just the biological life and the “Second Life” is life in the symbolic. Transgenic art becomes an investigation into life. The nature of this new art practice fosters an important and profound relationship between the artist, the audience and the transgenic organism in a short circuit of genetic engineering techniques, discoveries, visions and a careful sight on life as a medium.