Dialogues across the Seas. The Ocean that keeps us apart also joins us Charting knowledge and practice in the Anthropocene
Dialogues across the Seas. The Ocean that keeps us apart also joins us Charting knowledge and practice in the Anthropocene

Dialogues across the Seas. The Ocean that keeps us apart also joins us Charting knowledge and practice in the Anthropocene

  • Noema Staff

 

Italiano [English below]

 

È uscita per Noema.media & Publishing la seconda edizione in lingua inglese dell’eBook Dialogues across the Seas. The Ocean that keeps us apart also joins us. Charting knowledge and practice in the Anthropocene. Questa seconda edizione in lingua inglese è aggiornata e arricchita con contributi di nuovi autori. I testi sono di Pasha Ian Clothier, Nina Czegledy, Roberta Buiani, Pier Luigi Capucci, Enzo Guarnieri, Tracey M. Benson, Freddy Paul Grunert, Elena Giulia Rossi, Mario Savini, Franco Torriani, Giorgio Cipolletta. Nel 2022 era uscita la prima edizione in italiano.

A cura di Pier Luigi Capucci

Lingua: Inglese

Edizione eBook
ISBN: 978-88-943827-6-1

Breve estratto

Dialogues across the seas – Second English excerpt

 

English

Is now out the second English edition of the eBook Dialogues across the Seas. The Ocean that keeps us apart also joins us. Charting knowledge and practice in the Anthropocene. This second edition is updated and is enriched by the contributions of new authors. Texts by Pasha Ian Clothier, Nina Czegledy, Roberta Buiani, Pier Luigi Capucci, Enzo Guarnieri, Tracey M. Benson, Freddy Paul Grunert, Elena Giulia Rossi, Mario Savini, Franco Torriani, Giorgio Cipolletta. In 2022 the first Italian edition was published.

This publication is the 2nd Edition, updated and expanded, of the 2022 original publication.
The “art*science – Art & Climate Change” research program aims to create a constructive transdisciplinary dialogue on topics that are very popular but also controversial, like “green”, “sustainability”, re-using and recycling, alternative and renewable energies, the environment as habitat, the idea of “Nature”… Today a fundamental field of research on climate concerns the state and evolution of the seas and the oceans, on which the United Nations has published a report6 and stated the “Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030)”. We are glad to contribute in the discussion on these topics with this publication, whose contents have anticipated those programs thanks to the foresight of the people who participated in the above events and collabo- rated in this project. This new English edition updates the contents of the first one, published in 2022, and adds some new contributions.

Edited by Pier Luigi Capucci

Language: English

 eBook edition
ISBN: 978-88-943827-6-1

Short excerpt

 

