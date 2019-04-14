Cosa può un corpo? Un manifesto emersivo per un’emergenza corporea / What can a body do? Manifesto emersivo for a bodily emergency

Italiano [English below]

Cosa può un corpo? Da Spinoza a Deleuze, da Merleau-Ponty a Jean-Luc Nancy tutti hanno indagato il corpo. Parlare del corpo e col corpo contemporaneo che si presenta come una pluralità di segni risulta oggi complesso e difficile. Le nuove pratiche estetiche che l’arte contemporanea ci propone, offrono un ricco panorama di stimoli, input e informazioni. Il corpo viene coinvolto in questo processo di trasformazione, sia interiormente che esteriormente. L’ibridazione sicuramente è uno dei temi centrali del contemporaneo, motore di discussione che si innerva sotto pelle e in qualche modo l’essere umano è disposto ad accettarne la sfida.

Il corpo viene indagato da un punto di vista antropologico, ma anche biologico e fenomenologico allo scopo di tracciarne la sua natura delicata e le relazioni di soggetto/oggetto, realtà/virtualità, fantasticheria/sogno. Il corpo ci appare come il punto di ancoraggio del nostro rapporto col mondo, con gli altri, con noi stessi, un nucleo di rappresentazioni.

A supporto di questa indagine ci viene incontro il Manifesto Emersivo. Nascita delle Arti Immersive della ricercatrice Anaïs Bernard e del filosofo francese Bernard Andrieu edito nel 2018 da Noema. L’edizione italiana è stata curata da Pier Luigi Capucci e Franco Torriani. Il Manifesto si presenta come una sorta di paesaggio “emergente” in cui il corpo stesso viene immerso. Proprio a partire dalla capacità profonda del corpo di immergersi, i due studiosi francesi creano un proprio neologismo im-serzione (im-sertion), composto dalle parole “immersione” e “inserzione”. L’uomo non sarebbe quello che è senza il corpo che gli consegna un volto e un’identità, poiché la nostra esistenza è corporea. Il nostro corpo ci appare inafferrabile, iscrivendosi nel suo divenire e l’arte lo trasforma in un terreno fertile di sperimentazioni e contaminazione.

Nel Manifesto di Bernard Andrieu e Anaïs Bernard si indaga il corpo-pittore che utilizza il proprio corpo emersivo come tela o come action painting al fine d’incarnare l’arte nel gesto stesso, come fa lo stesso Jackson Pollock attraverso l’azione del dripping. Il corpo si fa attivo immergendosi dentro ambienti differenti come eventi, performance, happening che utilizzano la situazione e il contesto per una libera espressione e trasgressione corporea interrogando lo spazio, il movimento e i limiti del corpo stesso. Si opera persino un cambiamento della propria identità di genere descritta come una tecnica d’immersione. Il corpo del soggetto al tempo stesso viene confrontato alla materialità dell’oggetto confondendo i suoi confini, i suoi limiti, i suoi margini come un soggetto ad un tempo mobile e motorio. Inoltre le estensioni non invasive immergono il corpo in una ibridazione che modifica lo schema corporeo, mentre i dispositivi virtuali d’immersione cercano di approfondire i meccanismi percettivi dell’utente per mezzo della sua partecipazione. Questa nuova condizione corporea inizia a svilupparsi a partire dagli anni Novanta.

I due autori del Manifesto tentano di spiegarci come immergersi nel proprio corpo sia diverso dall’immergerlo in un ambiente. Segue che il contenente diventa il contenuto e il soggetto scopre degli spazi che ha incorporato involontariamente delle nuove sensazioni attraverso la penetrazione degli effetti immersivi di tali ambienti. Con il digitale avviene una sorta di de-corporazione digitale e un’artificializzazione del vivente. Le esperienze emersive dimostrano come l’arte di immergersi è la facoltà del corpo vissuto di incarnare ciò che si produce nel corpo vivente, da un lato partecipandovi in maniera volontaria o involontaria in modo invasivo, dall’altro semplicemente in modalità interattiva. Lo schermo diventa un ambiente quotidiano per il corpo, trasformandosi in una sorta di seconda pelle. Attraverso la cibernetica, le nuove tecnologie, la neurocibernetica si riflette su un’interazione del sistema individuo-ambiente sempre più complessa. Queste immersioni danno luogo a fenomeni di percezione, emozione, a sensazioni che provocano una ri-creazione percettiva del mondo. Il corpo diviene luogo di ibridazione e trasformazione. Ecco che le arti immersive pongono l’attenzione sul potenziamento dei meccanismi di retroazione tra opera e spettatore, i quali si confondono per poi amalgamarsi in una nuova entità: lo spett-attore. L’esperienza diviene plurisensoriale e multimodale e il dispositivo si fa linguaggio culturale e paesaggio sensoriale. Il corpo è qui e là contemporaneamente trovandosi in uno stato di ubiquità e creando nuove percezioni dal suo ambiente attraverso un cambiamento delle nozioni di spazio e di tempo.

In questa filosofia dell’immersione “l’osmosi, la simbiosi, la vertigine, l’orgasmo, l’estasi partecipano ad una antropologia sensoriale dell’intimo”, tra Interazione, Ibridazione e Imserzione che consentono al soggetto di incorporare un certo grado di immersione nel dispositivo.

English

What can a body do? From Spinoza to Deleuze, from Merleau-Ponty to Jean-Luc Nancy, everyone has investigated the body. Today, talking about the body and with the contemporary body, that presents itself as a plurality of signs, is complex and difficult. Contemporary art offers us new aesthetic practices and a rich panorama of stimuli, inputs and information. The body is engaged in this process of transformation both internally and externally. Hybridization is certainly one of the central themes of the contemporary, a motor of discussion that is innervated under the skin; in some way, the human being is willing to accept the challenging spur.

The body is investigated from an anthropological point of view, but also from a biological and phenomenological point of view, in order to trace its delicate nature and the consequent relationships of subject/object, reality/virtuality, fantasy/dream. The body appears to us as the anchor point of our relationship with the world, with others, with ourselves; it is the core to all representations.

To support this investigation we can rely upon the Manifesto Emersivo. Nascita delle Arti Immersive by French researcher Anaïs Bernard and philosopher Bernard Andrieu, published in 2018 by Noema. The Italian edition is by Pier Luigi Capucci and Franco Torriani. The Manifesto presents itself as a sort of “emerging” landscape in which the body itself is immersed. Starting right up the actual ability of the body to dive in, the two French scholars create the neologism im-sertion through the merge of the words “immersion” and “insertion”. The Human being would not be itself without the body that provides him/her a face and an identity. Our existence is corporeal. Our body seems elusive to us, inscribing itself in its constant condition of becoming; art transforms it into a fertile ground for experimentation and contamination. In the Manifesto Anaïs Bernard and Bernard Andrieu investigate the painter’s body painting – who uses the emerging body as a canvas – or the painting-body of the painter as in action painting, where art is embodied in the gesture itself – as in Jackson Pollock’s action of dripping. The body becomes active through immersing itself into different environments – such as events, performances, happenings -, that turn the situation and the context into an occasion for free expression and body transgression, questioning space, movement and limits of the body itself. Even a change in one’s gender identity can be described as a way of immersion. At the same time, the subject’s body is confronted with the materiality of the object, confusing its boundaries, limits, borders, like a subject that is at once mobile and motoric. Moreover, the non-invasive extensions immerse the body in a hybridization that modifies both the body’s scheme and virtual immersion devices, while exploring the perceptive mechanisms of the user through his participation.

This new condition of the body began to develop in the 1990s. The two authors of the Manifesto explain that immersing oneself in one’s own body is different from immersing one’s own body in an environment. By immersing oneself in one’s own body, the container becomes the content and thus the subject discovers spaces that s/he has unintentionally incorporated; the immersion in an environment activates new sensations through the penetration of the immersive effects of such environments. On the contrary, a digital environment triggers a sort of digital de-imbodiment (a deception) and the artificialization of the living.

Emerging experiences demonstrate how the art of diving in is the faculty of of the lived body to embody what is produced in the living body through voluntarily or involuntarily participating in either an invasive way or just an interactive mode. The screen becomes a daily environment for the body, it becomes a sort of a second skin. Through cybernetics, new technologies, neuro-cybernetics we can reflect on an increasingly more complex interaction in the individual-environment system. These immersions stimulate phenomena of perception, emotion, sensations that provoke a perceptual re-creation of the world. The body becomes the field for hybridization and transformation.

That is how immersive arts put the spotlight onto the strengthening of the mechanisms of feedback between the work and the spectator: these two confuse themselves while amalgamating into a new entity: the spect-actor. The experience becomes multi-sensorial and multi-modal; the device turns into a cultural language and a sensory landscape. The body is here and there at the same time, it is in a state of ubiquity, creating new perceptions from its environment through a change in the notions of space and time.

In this philosophy of immersion “osmosis, symbiosis, vertigo, orgasm, ecstasy, all take part into a sensory anthropology of the intimate”, between Interaction, Hybridization and Exertion/Im-sertion, that allow the subject to incorporate a certain degree of immersion into the device.

Immersive art moves our body to an ever more intimate and profound degree. At this point, to react to the question: ‘what can a body do?’, Andrieu and Bernard build an “emerging” research to respond to the “emergency of immersion” of the body, the undisputed protagonist of the transformations of time and history. Consequently, the body continuously changes its declination. Biotechnologies and neurosciences have re-semantized corporeity through “altering” its functionality, making it “infinite”, plural, ubiquitous, liquid, and always a field of research. This Manifesto provides us with a brief and intense reflection on the state of the art of the contemporary body and its capacity for immersion, showing its con-fusion and its willingness to become an emerging device.