Note sulla Survey dei 15 anni di attività di Noema / Note on Noema’s 15th Anniversary Survey

Noema (nóēma, dal greco νόημα, “pensiero”, “concetto”, “idea”) è un sito sulle relazioni tra cultura, scienze e tecnologie e sulle loro reciproche influenze. Il termine “cultura” significa anche “abitudini”, “modi di vita”, “comunicazione”, “arte”, “società”, “economia”, “media”, “filosofia”…, mentre il termine “tecnologie” va inteso in maniera più estesa della sola accezione digitale.

Noema è nato nel Novembre 1999, anche se ufficialmente è online dal Marzo 2000. Ma le sue radici risalgono più indietro nel tempo, a un’esperienza dei primi anni ’90: nel Marzo 1994 un piccolo gruppo dell’Università di Bologna pubblicava online NetMagazine, poi divenuto MagNet, primo magazine online in Italia e un’esperienza tuttora citata nei libri sul design delle interfacce.

Noema è sempre stato un magazine centrale nell’analisi delle trasformazioni dei sistemi culturali e con la sua rete di autori continua a esplorare la società nel suo evolversi. Nel 2003 è stato selezionato da RAI International come miglior sito italiano.

In occasione dei 15 anni di attività Noema ha lanciato una Survey su quali invenzioni, discipline scientifiche, tecnologie o eventi degli ultimi 15 anni hanno influenzato profondamente, o sono destinati a influenzare, le relazioni tra cultura, società, scienze e tecnologie. La Survey si è svolta in due fasi, dal 13 aprile a 4 maggio 2016. In una prima fase, dato che il numero di potenziali elementi da includere rischiava di essere molto elevato, Noema ha chiesto a ciascun membro del proprio Board internazionale e della redazione di indicare cinque voci, da cui in base al numero di ricorrenze sono stati tratti ventuno elementi. Queste voci, selezionate da Noema, sono infine state proposte a una cerchia allargata, sostanzialmente basata sulla rete del magazine e dei suoi membri, da cui sono scaturite un centinaio di risposte (non poche, data la specificità di molti argomenti, le conoscenze richieste e l’obiettiva difficoltà di valutare l’impatto di alcune voci).

Interpretazione dei dati basata sulla somma delle valutazioni per ogni voce Dopo avere visionato quattro alternative, la scelta dello strumento per realizzare la Survey è caduta su Google Forms (https://goo.gl/4GO9Vq). L’elaborazione dei dati è avvenuta in parte all’interno di questa stessa applicazione e in parte su Datacracker (https://www.datacracker.com). La Survey è rimasta aperta online per venti giorni (dal 13 aprile al 4 maggio). I dati e i grafici sono pubblicati alla fine di questo testo. Nell’analisi conclusiva è possibile raggruppare le risposte in tre categorie fondamentali, in base al punteggio complessivo ottenuto sommando, per ciascuna voce, il numero di preferenze moltiplicato per i valori attribuiti, che variavano da 1 a 5. Al termine delle 21 voci c’era un campo, denominato “Altro”, che consentiva agli utenti di inserire considerazioni e voci non comprese in quelle della Survey. Dato che non era obbligatorio rispondere a tutte le domande, una minima percentuale di persone ha saltato qualche voce, probabilmente perché non in grado di esprimere una valutazione su quell’argomento (alcune voci richiedevano competenze piuttosto specialistiche), come puntualmente è stato annotato nel campo “Altro”. Questo metodo individua le voci che in assoluto hanno ricevuto le maggiori valutazioni numeriche, e sostanzialmente riteniamo che rispecchi gerarchicamente l’importanza generale attribuita a ciascuna voce. Questa analisi dei dati è utile a fornire un panorama complessivo, evidenziato nel grafico n.1. In linea generale, a parte qualche eccezione, le differenze di punteggio tra tutte le voci sono risultate contenute, segno che le scelte iniziali compiute dal Board e dalla redazione di Noema hanno in gran parte rispecchiato il parere di coloro che hanno compilato la Survey. Questo aspetto è evidenziato anche dal fatto che, pur potendo introdurre ulteriori argomenti in una apposita voce dedicata, solo 15 persone hanno utilizzato questa possibilità. E alcuni degli argomenti indicati potevano essere tranquillamente compresi nelle voci proposte. Dal grafico è possibile individuare tre gruppi, separati da un certo numero di preferenze (22 tra il primo e il secondo; 11 tra il secondo e il terzo). Dunque, è possibile enucleare tre categorie: 1) Elementi di importanza primaria 2) Elementi di importanza media 3) Elementi di secondaria importanza Alla prima appartengono le sette voci che hanno ottenuto il maggiore punteggio, da 389 a 359. Gli argomenti più valutati in assoluto sono stati “La nascita dei Social Network”, “La mappatura del genoma umano”, “La diffusione delle nanotecnologie”, “La diffusione degli Smart Devices”, “La diffusione delle Biotecnologie”, “L’evoluzione dell’Intelligenza Artificiale” e “L’esplosione della Robotica”. Segue, da 338 a 323, il gruppo composto da “Il computer quantistico”, “L’Internet of Things”, “La scoperta delle onde gravitazionali”, “L’uso dei Big Data”, “La Realtà Aumentata” e “La scoperta del Bosone di Higgs”. Infine, da 314 a 221, c’è il terzo gruppo, che comprende “La stampa 3D”, “La finanziarizzazione dell’economia”, “L’11 Settembre 2001”, “La videochat di Skype”, “La scoperta dei pianeti extrasolari”, “Il denaro virtuale (Bitcoin e analoghi)”, “La diffusione dei videogame” e, piuttosto staccata, “La nascita dell’iTunes Store”. In questo scenario alcuni risultati appaiono interessanti. Se infatti il primeggiare dell’importanza dei Social Network può apparire scontato, sorprende invece il basso rilievo di fenomeni di rilevanza mondiale, come la diffusione dei videogame, l’iTunes Store e soprattutto l’uso di Skype, se si pensa che solo fino a una quindicina d’anni fa, quando è nato Noema, solo le emittenti televisive erano in grado di comunicare, costosamente, informazioni audiovisive a distanza in tempo reale (la “diretta TV”), mentre oggi lo si può fare massicciamente ed economicamente (il costo di un PC, smartphone o tablet e di una connessione). A nostro avviso altre sorprese scaturiscono dalle posizioni di due elementi chiave dell’ultimo quindicennio: la finanziarizzazione dell’economia, tra i maggiori responsabili della dura crisi mondiale, e la catastrofe dell’11 Settembre 2001, che ha modificato profondamente gli equilibri geopolitici internazionali. Probabilmente, più che su aspetti sociali, economici e politici, le valutazioni si sono concentrate sulle discipline scientifiche e sulle tecnologie. La minore importanza attribuita alle dimensione economica e sociale risulta anche dalle basse valutazioni ricevute dall’uso del denaro virtuale, dalla diffusione dei videogame e, in particolare, dalla nascita dell’iTunes Store di Apple. Altri elementi sono sorprendenti. Nel gruppo di testa discipline scientifiche come Genetica, nanotecnologie, biotecnologie, Intelligenza Artificiale e Robotica condividono le prime posizioni con dispositivi e tecnologie di uso quotidiano come smart devices e Social Network. Nel secondo gruppo tecnologie in rapida crescita destinate ad un uso comune e pervasivo come quelle dell’Internet of Things (con tutti i problemi di sicurezza e privacy che comportano), della Realtà aumentata e dei Big Data convivono con le voci forse più “esoteriche” e di complessa valutazione dell’intera Survey, come l’avvento del computer quantistico, che guida il gruppo, e le scoperte delle onde gravitazionali e del Bosone di Higgs. Proprio su queste ultime voci così specialistiche si sono concentrate le non-votazioni (come denunciato nella voce “Altro”, sopra descritta), che probabilmente le avrebbero portate più in alto in classifica. Al di là dell’importanza intrinseca di queste voci profondamente legate alla ricerca scientifica, ciò che appare interessante è la loro elevata valutazione, che mostra una grande considerazione della loro influenza nell’evoluzione culturale e sociale. Infine probabilmente ci si sarebbe aspettato che alcune voci comparissero più in alto. È il caso della stampa 3D, per esempio, che promette di rivoluzionare, tecnicamente, economicamente e culturalmente, l’approccio agli artefatti, innescando una trasformazione probabilmente ancora più ampia di quella introdotta dal desktop publishing intorno alla metà degli anni ’80 del ‘900. Colpisce la bassa posizione di Bitcoin (e delle cosiddette “monete virtuali”), la divisa digitale internazionalmente accettata il cui uso è in continua crescita. Interpretazione dei dati basata sulla preferenze della valutazione massima per ogni voce Oltre all’analisi generale, che somma le valutazioni in maniera complessiva, un’ulteriore analisi dei dati può riguardare la concentrazione delle valutazioni. Per esempio, quante volte il punteggio di maggiore importanza (5) viene selezionato per ciascuna voce, cioè quali voci sono considerate più importanti. In questa classifica, proposta dal grafico n. 2, le prime tre voci, con circa il 50% delle valutazioni, non cambiano, sia pure con un’inversione di posizione tra la mappatura del genoma e le nanotecnologie. Vengono tuttavia evidenziate delle differenze rispetto alla procedura generale sopra descritta e mostrata nel primo grafico. Alcune voci si prendono la rivincita guadagnando posizioni: per esempio l’11 Settembre 2001 (+5 posizioni), il computer quantistico e la scoperta del Bosone di Higgs (+3 posizioni), mentre altre voci retrocedono, come L’Internet of Things (-4 posizioni), la realtà aumentata (-3 posizioni), i Big Data e la stampa 3D (-2 posizioni), e altre variano di posizione in maniera contenuta o non variano affatto.

Conclusioni

In conclusione, si può affermate che questa Survey, in occasione dei 15 anni di attività di Noema, ha fornito un buon panorama della contemporaneità. Di questo vogliamo ringraziamo vivamente il Board, la redazione di Noema e coloro che hanno risposto all’invito a partecipare donando un poco del loro tempo: hanno partecipato non soltanto alla creazione di uno snapshot della contemporaneità, ma hanno anche offerto un prezioso riconoscimento alla lunga attività di Noema.

Gli elementi selezionati sono destinati a influenzare profondamente la società, la dimensione politica e sociale, la vita quotidiana, le abitudini, in un periodo di tempo che va dall’altro ieri a un futuro remoto. Saper guardare avanti, per quanto faticoso, complicato e talvolta deludente, è un vantaggio, un compito talmente importante ed esclusivo da diventare connaturato nella nostra specie, come l’intera storia dell’umanità, a partire dall’acquisizione della capacità simbolica, dimostra.

Molte delle voci oggetto della Survey, se non tutte, presentano dei punti oscuri, non solo riguardo alle conoscenze che ne abbiamo, ma anche riguardo al loro utilizzo. L’Internet of Things, i Big Data, la Realtà aumentata, il computer quantistico sollevano intense critiche riguardo al rispetto della privacy, alla sicurezza dei dati, al controllo sociale, alla pervasività di dispositivi in grado di divulgare anche informazioni personali e nevralgiche. Di fatto queste applicazioni portano all’estremo l’annosa discussione che esiste sui social network, sui videogame, sugli store online, sugli smart devices, sulle comunicazioni e transazioni IP, sostanzialmente sulla nostra vita online, sempre più interconnessa, estesa e pubblica. Altre criticità riguardano la genetica e la conoscenza del genoma, cioè della nostra memoria a lunghissimo termine, e le possibilità di intervento e manipolazione. Problematiche analoghe coinvolgono le biotecnologie, e in generale le discipline della vita, grazie alla capacità di modificare il vivente – da intendersi anche nel significato di ambiente – in maniera ben più rapida e profonda rispetto a ciò che l’umanità ha sempre fatto sin dalla preistoria con tecniche di allevamento e selezione. In una molteplicità di settori sempre più interconnessi, che in questi ultimi anni convergono e si ibridano con il vivente, Robotica, Intelligenza Artificiale e nanotecnologie tendono alla realizzazione di entità sempre più autonome e capaci, algoritmiche e/o con corpi materiali, vere e proprie nuove forme di vita create dalla cultura umana.

Tutto questo alla luce delle nuove acquisizioni di discipline squisitamente teoriche, che espandono enormemente le visioni e le progettualità dell’azione umana. Come la prova dell’esistenza delle onde gravitazionali, che conferma uno dei costrutti teorici sull’universo più potenti mai elaborati dalla mente umana. O la prova dell’esistenza del bosone di Higgs alle remote origini dell’universo, elemento primordiale chiave nella costituzione della massa delle particelle elementari. O, ancora, la ricerca e la scoperta di pianeti al di fuori del Sistema solare, che aprono prospettive di cui ancora confusamente percepiamo le ricadute.

Si potrebbe obiettare che lo spazio per considerazioni politiche, economiche e sociali, rappresentato nella Survey dalla presenza delle sole due voci della finanziarizzazione dell’economia e degli eventi dell’11 Settembre 2001, sia un poco limitato rispetto agli altri. Probabilmente questo rispecchia il carattere della testata, e anche la varietà e i diversi interessi del suo pubblico internazionale. Noema è sempre stata aperto al confronto delle interpretazioni, alle critiche non univoche, ha sempre dato spazio a discussioni a più voci. Come sappiamo bene, il nuovo – l’innovazione – non nasce dall’identità, ma dalla differenza.

Come agirà l’umanità nei territori hic sunt leones di scienze e tecnologie in crescente accelerazione, delineati dagli argomenti della Survey? Come si relazionerà con le nuove forme di vita che, tramite una miriade di discipline, sta creando? Quali scenari ecologici si apriranno, in tempi critici per le incombenti problematiche ambientali che minacciano l’esistenza stessa del Pianeta? Quali nuovi soggetti sociali e politici saranno espressi da queste trasformazioni? Come cambieranno l’industria, l’economia, l’energia, la produzione, l’informazione, il lavoro, la creatività, il tempo libero? Quali nuovi fenomeni radicali emergeranno? Come cambierà la vita quotidiana, l’esistenza nel sociale? Quali forme artistiche scaturiranno dall’universo tecnoscientifico? L’avventura umana, la specie dei simboli, riuscirà a sopravvivere a se stessa?

Su alcuni di questi argomenti una prossima Survey proverà a gettare uno sguardo.

[A queste note preliminari seguirà una relazione più completa.]

Milano Marittima, 17 giugno 2016

Gallery of charts

Noema (nóēma, from Greek νόημα, “thought”, “concept”, “idea”) is a website devoted to the relationships and influences among culture, sciences and technologies. “Culture” also means “habits”, “lifestyles”, “communication”, “art”, “society”, “economy”, “media”, “philosophy”…, while “technologies” should be intended in a broader meaning than the mere digital realm.

Noema was born in November 1999 and it has been officially online since March 2000. But its roots date back to the beginning of ’90s: in March 1994 a small group at the University of Bologna published NetMagazine, then renamed in MagNet, the first online magazine in Italy, an experience which is still mentioned in the books on Interface Design.

Noema has always been a key magazine in the analysis of the cultural systems’ transformations, and it keeps on in exploring and monitoring the society’s evolution thanks to its net of authors. In 2003 RAI International selected it as best Italian website.

On the occasion of 15 years of activity Noema has launched a Survey on which inventions, scientific disciplines, technologies and events in the last 15 years have deeply influenced, or will be influencing, the relationships among culture, society, sciences and technologies. The Survey took place in two times, from April 13 to May 4, 2016. In the first phase, since the number of the elements to include could have been too high, Noema has asked to every member of its International Board and of the Editorial Staff for indicating five entries, from which, basing on the recurrences, have been drawn 21 entries. These entries, selected by Noema, have been finally proposed to a circle of people based on the magazine’s and its members’ network. The result is one hundred of answered Surveys (not bad considering the specificity of many topics, the required knowledge and the difficulty to evaluate the impact of some issues).

Interpretation of data based on the sum of the evaluations per each entry

After considering four alternatives, Google Forms (https://goo.gl/4GO9Vq) has been finally chosen for the Survey. The processing of data took place partly in Google Forms and partly in Datacracker (https://www.datacracker.com). The Survey has been open for 20 days (from April 13 to May 4). Data and charts are published at the end of this text.

In the final analysis it is possible to group the responses into three basic categories, based on the total score obtained by adding up, for each item, the number of preferences multiplied for the assigned values, which ranged from 1 to 5.

At the end of the 21 items there was a field, named “More (please indicate)”, which allowed users to post comments and items not included in the Survey. Since it was not mandatory to answer all questions, a small percentage of people have overlooked a voice, probably because they were unable to express an opinion on that subject (some items require pretty specialized expertise), as regularly has been noted in the field “More”. This data interpretation identifies the items that have received the absolute highest numerical evaluation, and basically we believe that hierarchically it reflects the overall importance attributed to each entry.

This first approach is useful to provide an overall view, shown in Chart 1.

In general, with a few exceptions, the score differences between all items are narrow, therefore the initial choices made by the Board and the Editorial Staff have largely reflected the opinion of those who filled out the Survey. This is also highlighted by the fact that, although people could add new topics in a dedicated field, only 15 have used this possibility. And some of the added topics could be included in the proposed items.

From the chart it is possible to identify three groups, separated by a number of preferences (22 between the first and the second; 11 between the second and the third). Therefore, it is possible to identify three categories:

1) Elements of primary importance

2) Elements of medium importance

3) Minor elements

To the first category belong the seven items that earn the most points, from 389 to 359. The most valued topics were “The advent of Social Networks”, “The mapping of Human Genome”, “The diffusion of Nanotechnologies”, “The diffusion of Smart Devices”, “The diffusion of Biotechnologies”, “The rise of Artificial Intelligence” and “The explosion of Robotics”. From score 338 to 323 there is the group of “The Quantum computer”, “The Internet of Things”, “The discovery of Gravitational Waves”, “The use of Big Data”, “Augmented Reality” and “The discovery of Higgs boson”. Finally, from score 314 to 221, there is a third group, which includes “3D Printing”, “The Financialization of Economy”, “September 11, 2001”, “Skype videochat”, “The discovery of Extrasolar Planets”, “Bitcoin and similar Cryptocurrency”,” The diffusion of video games” and far behind “The birth of the iTunes Store”.

In this scenario, some results seem interesting. If in fact the importance of Social Networks may seem obvious, it is surprising instead the low rating of world-class phenomena, such as the spread of video games, the iTunes Store and especially the use of Skype. Just up to fifteen years ago, when Noema was born, only TV broadcasters were able to communicate, expensively, remote audio-visual information in real time (the “live TV”), but now you can do it massively and economically (the cost of a PC, smartphone or tablet and of a connection to a network). Other surprises arise from the positions of two key elements of the last fifteen years: the financialization of economy, among the major causes of a severe global crisis, and the catastrophe of 11 September 2001, that has profoundly changed the international geopolitical balance. Probably in doing the Survey, people have focused on scientific disciplines and technologies, more than on social, economic and political issues. The lesser importance of the economic and social dimensions also emerges from the low evaluations assigned to the use of Bitcoin and virtual money, to the diffusion of video games and, in particular, to the birth of the iTunes Store by Apple.

Other elements are interesting. In the leading group scientific disciplines like Genetics, nanotechnologies, biotechnologies, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics share the top spots with everyday devices and technologies such as smart devices and Social Networks. In the second group, rapidly growing pervasive technologies intended for common use, like Internet of Things (with all the security and privacy issues involved), Augmented Reality and Big Data, are living with the voices perhaps more “esoteric” and difficult to assess in the Survey, like the advent of quantum computers, which leads the group, and the discoveries of Gravitational waves and the Higgs boson. These so specialized last entries have attracted no-rating (as reported in the “More” field, described above), otherwise they probably would have been higher up in the rankings. Beyond the intrinsic importance of these items, which are deeply linked to scientific research, their relatively high position is interesting, because it shows a great consideration of their influence in the cultural and social evolution.

Finally, probably we would have expected a higher evaluation of some voices. It is the case of 3D printing, for example, that promises to technically, economically and culturally revolutionize the approach to artifacts, triggering a transformation probably still larger than that introduced by desktop publishing in the mid-80s of ‘900. It is also amazing the low position of Bitcoin (and the so-called “virtual coins”), the internationally accepted digital money which use of is rising.

Interpretation of data based on the preferences of the highest rating for each entry

In addition to the general analysis, that adds up the evaluations in overall manner, additional data analysis may consider the concentration of the evaluations. For example, how many times the most important score (5) is selected for each entry, that is, which items are considered more important. In this ranking, given by Graph. 2, the first three entries, with about 50% of the evaluations, do not change, albeit with a reversal of position between the mapping of Human Genome and nanotechnologies. Nevertheless differences are highlighted in respect to the general procedure above described and shown in the first chart. Some items take revenge gaining positions: for example, September 11, 2001 (+5 positions), the Quantum computer and the discovery of Higgs boson (+3 positions), while others items recede, like Internet of Things ( -4 positions), Augmented Reality (-3 positions), Big Data and 3D printing (-2 positions), and others vary in limited measure, or don’t change at all, their position.

Conclusion In conclusion, we can affirm that this Survey, on the occasion of 15 years of Noema activities, has provided an interesting overview on contemporary times. We profoundly thank the Board, Noema’s Editorial Staff and the people who responded to the invitation to participate by donating a bit of their time: they not only participated in the creation of a snapshot of the contemporary, they also offered a valuable recognition to the long activities of Noema. The selected items will profoundly influence society, politics and social dimensions, everyday life, habits, over a period of time ranging from the day before yesterday to a remote future. Being able to look forward, as tiring, difficult and sometimes disappointing it can be, it is an advantage, such an important and unique role to become ingrained in our species, as the whole history of humanity, starting with the acquisition of symbolic capacity, demonstrates. Many of the items referred in the Survey, if not all, have blind spots, not only with respect to the knowledge that we have, but also about their use. Internet of Things, Big Data, Augmented Reality, quantum computer raise intense criticism towards respect for privacy, data security, social control, pervasiveness of devices which can also spread personal and neuralgic information. In fact, these applications lead to the extreme the long-standing discussion on social networks, on video games, on online stores, on smart devices, on communications and IP transactions, basically on our online life, increasingly interconnected, extended and public. Other critical issues concern genetics and the knowledge of the human genome, that is of our very long-term memory, and the possibility of intervention and manipulation. Similar issues concern biotechnology, and especially the disciplines of life, thanks to the ability to modify the living – to be understood also in the meaning of environment – in a much more rapid and deep way than what humanity has always done since prehistoric times with the techniques of breeding and selection. In a multiplicity of increasingly interconnected fields, which in recent years converge and hybridize with the living, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and nanotechnologies tend to the realization of increasingly autonomous and capable entities, algorithmic and/or with material bodies, veritable new life forms created by human culture. All this happens in the light of the new acquisitions of theoretical disciplines, that enormously expand the visions and planning of human action. Like the proof of existence of gravitational waves, which confirms one of the most powerful theoretical constructs about the universe ever produced by the human mind. Or the proof of existence of Higgs boson in the remote origins of the universe, a primordial key element in the mass constitution of the elementary particles. Or, again, the search and the discovery of planets outside the solar system, that open perspectives of which we still confusedly perceive the applications. One could argue that the space for political, economic and social reflections, represented in the Survey by the presence of only two entries, the financialization of economy and the events of September 11 2001, is limited if compared to the others. This probably reflects the character of the magazine, and also the variety and the different interests of its international audience. Noema has always been open to interpretations’ comparison, to one-way criticism, it has always given space to discussions of many voices. As we know, the new – innovation – is not born from identity, but from difference. How humanity will move in this increasingly accelerating hic sunt leones territories, outlined by the Survey topics? How it will relate with the new life forms, through a myriad of disciplines, humanity is creating? What ecological scenarios will open at critical times for the looming environmental problems that threaten the very existence of the planet? What new social and political actors will be expressed by these transformations? What changes in industry, economy, energy, manufacturing, information, work, creativity, leisure? What new radical phenomena will emerge? How daily life, social existence, will change? What artistic forms will arise from the techno-scientific universe? Will the human adventure, the species of symbols, be able to survive to itself?

On some of these topics a forthcoming Survey will try to take a look.

[These preliminary notes will be followed by a more comprehensive report.]

Milano Marittima, June 17, 2016

Gallery of charts Grafici / Charts

