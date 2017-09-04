art*science 2017/Leonardo 50 – Una supernova accende una nuova storia / A supernova that lights a new history

Italiano [English below]

Art*science2017/Leonardo50. Una supernova accende una nuova storia

Arte e scienza è un bel nodo da sciogliere. Ciò che davvero lega questi due mondi che sembrano così lontani, ma altrattanto vicini è un asterisco, che nel linguaggio matematico significa appunto legame. art*science nasce quest’anno a Bologna da un’idea di Pier Luigi Capucci (nonché direttore di Noema) ed è stato organizzato da Noema in collaborazione con l’associazione culturale La comunicazione diffusa, celebrando l’anniversario di Leonardo che compie 50 anni.

art*science 2017/Leonardo 50, patrocinato dal Ministero dei Beni e delle Attività Culturali e del Turismo (MIBACT), Leonardo/ISAST, Fondazione Guglielmo Marconi, Comune di Bologna, Festival della Complessità Roma, è un’importante conferenza internazionale sulle relazioni tra discipline artistiche e scientifiche. Il tema generale di art*science 2017/Leonardo 50 è stato “Il Nuovo e la Storia”, la relazione tra due concetti apparentemente in opposizione che invece possono e devono convivere. Dal 3 al 5 luglio a Bologna (presso la sede Factory in via Castiglione) sono stati presenti studiosi, artisti, scienziati, operatori culturali, studenti e semplici appassionati e curiosi, nonché aziende e istituzioni italiane, europee e internazionali impegnate a sostenere progetti di arte e scienza. art*science 2017 è stata anche l’occasione di incontro e coordinamento tra i partecipanti alla mailing list internazionale Yasmin, supportata da UNESCO, da Leonardo e da Noema. Nata nel 2005, Yasmin è il progetto collaborativo di una rete di persone e organizzazioni, artisti, scienziati, ingegneri, teorici, studiosi, studenti e istituzioni, che promuovono la comunicazione e la collaborazione nell’arte, nella scienza e nella tecnologia nelle regioni del bacino del Mediterraneo.

art*science 2017/Leonardo 50 ha provato a riflettere sull’idea di “nuovo”. Che cosa è il “nuovo”, qual è il significato del “nuovo” e dell’innovazione? “Il Nuovo e la Storia” ci suggerisce appunto una relazione intensa perché sia il “nuovo” che l’”innovazione” hanno la loro fondazione nella storia, nel passato, ma possono e devono rilanciare questa eredità nel futuro, riattualizzandola attraverso le arti, le discipline scientifiche e le tecnologie. Si tratta di un elemento importante dal punto di vista culturale, storico, sociale ed economico. Proprio Leonardo, la più autorevole rivista di MIT Press, ha dedicato ormai mezzo secolo l’interesse e la ricerca sulle relazioni tra arte, scienze e tecnologia, favorendo e promuovendo a sua volta l’interesse di artisti, scienziati e tecnofili.

Sono stati tre giorni intensi e “caldi” nella città di Bologna. Si è ragionato sui prossimi 50 anni di Leonardo (Next fifty) con il tema appunto il “Nuovo e la Storia”, due concetti che stanno (ancora con molta difficoltà) provando a co-abitare. Ragionare su questo territorio ibrido non è semplice, ma è proprio in questa incertezza complessa che può crescere e vivere un nuovo modo di concepire le relazioni. Molte sono state le domande e gli input che hanno riempito la grande pentola della complessità. Molti relatori hanno mescolato ingredienti, alcuni hanno proposto ricette ed altri ancora hanno provato a dare alcune risposte, altri ancora hanno provocato, oppure riflettuto su questioni sempre più importanti per il nostro presente-futuro. Ad aprire le danze è stato Roger Malina (fisico, astronomo e direttore di Leonardo Pubblication), il quale ha delineato la ricca prospettiva dei primi 50 anni evocando l’importanza di contaminazione tra arti, scienze e tecnologie, re-immaginando perfino il futuro delle scienze. Questa nuova “comunità” di ricerca può condurre da un coinvolgimento sia delle università che della società civile a riflettere sul connubio intimo e delicato che troviamo tra due sfere così grandi, meravigliose e stimolanti. Malina ha parlato di un’etica della curiosità (e i suoi limiti). Un’etica della curiosità culturale, sociale, collettiva, attuata e persino incarnata. Concordando con Roger Malina, secondo molti scienziati alla domanda se ci si sia un’etica della curiosità sarebbero propensi a rispondere di no. Al contrario, molti artisti invece propenderebbero per il sì. Malina argomenta che mentre la curiosità scientifica è pura, mirata a comprendere noi stessi e il mondo che ci circonda, l’arte è propensa a credere che la curiosità ponga intrinsecamente una questione etica.

Mentre l’ethos scientifico aderisce all’universalità delle proprie scoperte, all’impersonalità dei risultati, all’imparzialità della ricerca, per gli artisti la curiosità è sociale, collettiva e culturalmente rilevante e intrinseca all’uomo. Roger Malina afferma di non credere alla necessità di una terza cultura, ma raccomanda, tuttavia, la necessità del dissenso creativo – di una frizione che sia confronto, integrazione e dialogo – per chiunque lavori in campo artistico, scientifico e tecnologico. Malina infatti accentua l’attenzione sul fatto che ora viviamo in una situazione di “conoscenza in rete”, ma le istituzioni spesso rendono difficile la creazione di condizioni interessanti e di interazione tra le arti e le scienze. Proprio la teoria dell’innovazione e della creatività ci dice che dobbiamo schierare l’intero percorso di approcci diversi nella pratica interdisciplinare, multidisciplinare e transdisciplinare [1]. Proprio la curiosità deve essere ripensata come un “nucleo” fondamentale, dove gli artisti e gli scienziati possano aprire nuovi scenari attraverso la riflessione e la ricerca su nuove sensibilità, corporeità plurali in un mondo sempre più pieno di dati e vuoto di significati. In questa controtendenza bisognerebbe ripartire e rigenerare un cambiamento in direzione di una collaborazione tra gli artisti e gli scienziati per un’etica della curiosità (forse).

Secondo Malina ancora stiamo vivendo nell’età della pietra delle visualizzazioni dei dati. Infatti noi riceviamo tante informazioni e sentimenti sul mondo attraverso i dati mediati, ma è ancora così primitivo rispetto alla percezione umana e alla sua capacità di integrare interazioni sensoriali multimodali con il mondo. Nasce perciò l’esigenza di formare un’intuizione sui dati sensoriali mediati, una progettazione, nonché un’interazione con i sistemi di simulazione, della realtà virtuale e aumentata. Infine bisognerebbe dotare di senso e significato l’immensità dei data (Big Data) e rendere la scienza “intima”, così come l’arte inizia ad impare dagli/con gli strumenti scientifici per “nuove ontologie”, “nuove intuizioni” e “nuove sensualità”. Attualmente viviamo in un mondo di telesorveglianza, secondo Malina. Sempre più, il nostro ambiente e il nostro sé vengono osservati e monitorati. C’è una proliferazione di nuovi dispositivi e tecnologie che vengono utilizzati da noi stessi, ad esempio per l’esame medico dei nostri corpi o da altri per osservare e controllare i nostri comportamenti.

Questi dispositivi sono usati anche per osservare l’universo e la Terra e consentono di comprendere e prevedere anche le dinamiche e i processi sul lavoro. Le nostre idee sulla privacy sono in evoluzione, così come i sistemi di proprietà intellettuale. Si stanno accumulando basi massime di dati in tutti i campi dell’attività umana e osservazioni del mondo. Alcuni di questi dati sono apertamente accessibili, la maggior parte di essi sono depositati dentro archivi chiusi. Ci sono grandi iniquità sia nella raccolta di dati che nell’accesso dei dati a seconda di come gli individui e i gruppi si trovano in situazioni diverse. Viviamo in un’epoca pericolosa e in qualche modo in un’epoca di estinzione della specie, afferma Malina. L’impatto della popolazione umana sull’ecosistema terrestre sta determinando una serie di cambiamenti antropici, dal cambiamento climatico alla trasformazione del sistema ecosistemico. Una possibile risposta per Malina può essere una catastrofe oppure una trasformazione culturale per imparare a gestire il pianeta e mantenere un equilibrio che consenta lo sviluppo sostenibile. In altre parole c’è l’esigenza di una scienza intima che coinvolga miliardi di persone nel comprendere il mondo che li circonda e il loro impatto su di esso. Il diritto ai dati e il dovere di raccolta dei dati sono parte di questa necessaria trasformazione culturale. Scienza e tecnologia sono culture connesse – e non più discipline autonome – in grado di condividere, ed essere condivise, dagli stessi media.

Con il suo lavoro Malina si propone quindi di contribuire a far uscire la scienza da quelli che l’astrofisico definisce “ghetti composti da esperti”, nell’ottica di superare il culto dei “compartimenti stagni” che impediscono la libera circolazione di una cultura intesa come conoscenza allargata a tutte le discipline del sapere. Ad un tipo di Rinascimento Trasformazionale evocato da Malina stanno già contribuendo numerosi artisti del movimento arte-scienza e arte-tecnologia, mentre iniziative di innovazione aperta, reti per l’apprendimento a distanza e altri movimenti per le risorse condivise stanno portando a nuovi metodi di apprendimento e di ricerca nell’era digitale. Il diritto ai dati e il dovere di raccoglierli sono parte di questa necessaria trasformazione culturale e, come sostiene Malina, oggi siamo in possesso della conoscenza necessaria a creare. Un altro concetto stimolante e innovativo è quello di Open Observatories elaborato dallo stesso Malina, che si propone di disseminare strumenti, tecniche, dati e conoscenza per lo sviluppo di progetti nell’incrocio tra scienza e umanesimo. Gli osservatori consentiranno lo sviluppo di conoscenza generata a livello locale per favorire l’evoluzione necessaria ad affrontare gli inarrestabili cambiamenti in corso. La transdisciplinarità in questo senso può aiutarci a capire e a stimolare queste contaminazioni ripensando ad esempio l’utilizzo e l’approccio alle tecnologie biomediche, alle nanoscienze, ai materiali smart, al cambiamento climatico (sempre più compromesso negli ultimi anni) e la biodiversità. In altre parole le forme d’arte abilitate dai nuovi media e dalle tecnologie divengono arte per-formative.

Il successivo intervento del primo giorno di art*science 2017 è stato quello di Nina Czegledy, la quale ha citato i concetti e le pratiche di uno dei pioneri del pensiero inter-disciplinare del contemporaneo, ingegnere, pittore statunitense, importante figura per lo sviluppo della missilistica, nonché padre di Roger: Frank J. Malina. La sua innovazione (appunto) ha portato ad elogiare la relazione intima tra arte e scienza. Il loro futuro e la loro collaborazione è indispensabile secondo Czegledy, osservando appunto la nostra contemporaneità e cosa sta accadendo intorno al Mediterraneo. La prima sessione della giornata si è conclusa con una straordinaria riflessione di Michel Emmer sulle bolle di sapone e quel rapporto così strabiliante che esiste tra estetica e matematica. Infatti secondo il matematico nonché collaboratore editoriale della rivista Leonardo, molti artisti hanno studiato questa “architettonica e meravigliosa” combinazione. A partire dal XV secolo Chardin, Rembrandt, Manet hanno indagato questo intreccio, per poi arrivare alle combinazioni algoritmiche delle animazioni grafiche e alle architetture contemporanee, rievocando anche il grande architetto iracheno Zaha Hadid. Una bolla nella sua semplicità nasconde delle relazioni complesse e affascinanti che richiederebbe un’intera vita di studio, così come ha fatto lo stesso Emmer.

Nel pomeriggio si è riaperto il dibattito con la studiosa Silvia Casini, che ha provato spiegare e interpretare le visualizzazioni nello sviluppo delle nuove tecniche di scanner per indagare il cervello. Proprio attraverso questi studi e queste tecniche si nota l’importanza dei dati e delle loro visualizzazioni, aprendo una strada alternativa dove persino gli artisti attraverso una residenza hanno provato a restituire una loro visione alternativa rappresentanto le possibili scelte e combinazioni possibili per poter ragionare sul futuro scientifico e clinico in rapporto con i pazienti, creando in qualche modo una comunità partecipativa.

Da qui Roberta Buiani mette le mani in pasta proprio su questa correlazione tra arte e scienza raccontanto l’esperienza di un progetto tra il 2016 e il 2017 presso l’Università di Toronto chiamato Cabinet [2]. Il progetto partiva dalla riflessione su come molti armadi e vetrine presso le università e le istituzioni scientifiche siano oggetti vuoti o sottoutilizzati. Di solito essi sono situati all’ingresso dei dipartimenti di scienza, in prossimità di laboratori o in luoghi di transizione, alcuni contengono manifesti obsoleti, altri oggetti scientifici polverosi dimenticati da anni. Altri rimangono persino vuoti. Proprio l’abbandono di questi armadi è la rappresentazione metaforica di come le istituzioni scientifiche siano spazi reclusi in cui viene negata la comunicazione con il mondo esterno. Partendo proprio da questa “inquietudine degli oggetti abbandonati”, invece scopriamo che contengono al loro interno relazioni umane, storie che a loro volta formano ecologie complesse e vive. Il progetto Cabinet, ci racconta Roberta, ha esplorato e messo in evidenza storie, aneddoti e immagini evocate, appunto, dagli oggetti scientifici, nonché il loro spazio circostante e soprattuto gli individui che li abitano. L’obiettivo è stato quello di riflettere e invertire le ipotesi stereotipate sulla scienza come inaccessibili e segrete, per rendere invece visibile la creatività esistente nei laboratori, suggerendo e promuovendo le potenziali interazioni esitenti tra le scienze e le arti.

Un altro interessantissimo contributo è stato quello offerto dalla studiosa Marcella Giulia Lorenzi, che ha presentato il progetto europeo Scienar: Scientific scenarios and art, coordinato dall’Università della Calabria, dove appunto si evidenzia il rapporto stretto tra le arti e le scienze. Si conclude la prima giornata di conferenza con lo straordinario intervento di Bill Seaman [3], che ha presentato la sua interessante ricerca transdisciplinare indagando i meccanismi linguistici e algoritmici tra arti, scienze informatiche e neuroscienze nell’ultimo progetto presso la Duke Institute for Brain Science. Seaman, attraverso un approccio multi-prospettico, impiega i processi del pensiero come mezzo di discorso, analogie e metafore, estendendo in maniera importante e profonda la significazione della linguistica per definire, appunto, nuove interazioni creative, nonché l’apprendimento della creatività stessa e della conoscenza, ampliando in qualche modo la conversazione e la socializzazione tra l’essere umano e la macchina. Infatti la macchina autonoma, secondo Seaman può sviluppare forme estetiche completamente nuove che gli esseri umani non hanno mai considerato.

Dalle conversazioni creative di Seaman si è passati a Mario Savini e alla sua riflessione che mescola non solo arte e scienza, ma anche estetica ed etica attraverso la presentazione e la riflessione sul tema della Transgenic Art [4], ripensando le forme (e i comportamenti) delle arti, ponendo nuove domande e riflessioni sulla relazione che si sta sviluppando tra arte, scienza, vita e questo processo di ibridazione, nonché su nuove forme di vita. Sulla scia di questi mutamenti “naturali”, Judith van der Elst [5] ci invita a riflettere sui cambiamenti della vegetazione, e in particolare sul concetto di “verde”, attraverso un approccio biosemiotico, dove i segni della vita si significano in, e si riferiscono a, una profonda riflessione sull’ambiente, sulla salute attraverso nuove tecnologie (e ontologie) spaziali. Sembra che ci siano molti altri segnali nella semiosfera che dobbiamo imparare a interpretare. Che cosa associamo al verde che non possiamo osservare visivamente? Qual è l’implicazione per l’esperienza umana del circostante, per la conoscenza, la salute e l’estetica? E come si interconnettono questi diversi domini? L’ambiente naturale è il fondamento di questi aspetti fondamentali dell’esperienza umana, del nostro apprezzamento della bellezza, della nostra fonte di salute? E se prendiamo questo come ipotesi, come cambiamo la nostra direzione di sviluppo tecnologico? Secondo van der Elst abbiamo sviluppato tecnologie sofisticate per andare al di là delle nostre limitazioni (sensoriali), affinché questo processo “naturale e ambientale” possa divenire e nutrire la nostra fonte estetica. Noi crediamo che questo possa essere realizzato solo da un approccio trasversale e basato su un ampio raggio, e dal riunire le arti/scienze nelle nostre esperienze spaziali. Un discorso quello della van der Elst che apre sicuramente nuovi orizzonti e possibilità.

La prima giornata si è conclusa con la tavola rotonda dello spettacolo BIT (o del terzo incomodo), presentato durante il primo giorno di art*science 2017, con grande partecipazione interattiva degli spett-attori insieme al regista Michele Orsi Bandini, l’attrice Barbara Dondi e l’antropologo Giovanni Azzaroni. La pièce BIT (o del terzo incomodo [6]) riprende il capolavoro di Ionesco, Délire à deux, tradotto da Barbara Dondi (approvata dall’autore) e diretta da Michele Orsi Bandini. Una sperimentazione teatrale e “interconnettuale”. La relazione tra pubblico e attori diventa un’interazione rituale e critica che mescola diverse lingue e piattaforme in una danza tra direzione e meta-direzione della piattaforma al di là delle finestre. Strumenti, interfacce, piattaforme, il teatro sta cambiando in un’opera d’arte contemporanea aperta, dove il pubblico diviene attore, creando una rete interessante. Questa opportunità ci permette di riflettere sulla vita complessa sempre più mediata e ri-mediata per un teatro di rinnovamento.

Durante il secondo giorno la prima parte è stata dedicata ai centri che destinano la loro ricerca al rapporto tra arte e scienza, attraverso una genuina e ricca presentazione, come quella di Celestino Soddu ed Enrica Colabella, che hanno presentato la loro conferenza che compie 20 anni: “Generative Art International Conference” [7]. Un percorso, il loro, “alchemico” e “generativo”, quasi a configurare un “DNA celebrale” per un diverso modo di unire le arti e le scienze. Proprio Generative Project è uno dei tanti esempi presentati con lo scopo di costruire sistemi complessi e dinamici, generando immagini, oggetti, percorsi, architetture 3D. Arte, design e composizione si uniscono per una nuova sfida scoprendo in maniera incredibile la bellezza della natura e l’evoluzione degli artefatti tecnologici e i pensieri scientifici, dove la creatività umana vive operando direttamente sui codici generando nuovi mondi nell’estetica contemporanea.

A seguire Antonella Guidazzoli propone il lavoro del Cineca di Bologna offrendo una panoramica tra i progetti più significativi realizzati da Vis.I.T. Lab [8] negli ultimi anni con lezioni apprese, nonché uno sguardo ai progetti in corso basati su una più ampia interazione con diversi tipi di pubblico. Il Visit Lab è il dipartimento Cineca per la visualizzazione dei dati attraverso la tecnologia dell’informazione, dove dati, realtà virtuale e aumentata si fondono aprendo nuovi e stimolanti scenari, perdendo persino l’equilibrio. Stimolante e di rinnovato interesse è il cinema tra arte e scienza che raccoglie Serge Dentin parlandoci dell’associazione Polly Maggoo [9] e la sua volontà di unire questi due mondi, per poi consegnarli ad un vasto pubblico. Dentin porta all’attenzione ricerche visuali, film, video e sperimentazioni favorendo e promuovendo questo connubio necessario e vitale. Serge Dentin riesce in questa sfida attraverso questo meraviglioso progetto dove registi e scienziati si incontrano per condividere e sperimentare nuovi territori.

Per continuare il discorso di questi incontri e incroci ibridi Franco Torriani ci parla di Pépinières européennes pour jeunes artistes [10], un’associazione che facilita e promuove la mobilità dei giovani artisti in vista della loro professionalizzazione sulle scene europee e internazionali. Per attuare queste azioni, Pépinières sviluppa programmi di mobilità, creazione artistica, coproduzione, diffusione e formazione che consentono ai giovani artisti e professionisti creativi di sviluppare progetti artistici da condividere con il pubblico. Si chiude la prima sessione della seconda giornata con l’incredibile centro presentato da Jadwiga Charzynska, il Laznia Center for Contemporary Arts [11] a Danzica. Jadwiga ci ha mostrato i cataloghi delle ultime esibizioni organizzate nel centro nella sessione Art+Science meeting [12]. Da Stelarc a Bill Vorn, passando per Guy Ben-Ary, Patrick Tresset, Ken Feingold e molti altri. Un progetto straordinario dove scienza, tecnologia e arte si incontrano e scontrano in un terreno stimolante, dove si aprono immaginari e riflessioni per un fertile di confronto. In questa contemporaneità sempre più complessa, artisti, scienziati e pubblico si trovano a con-vivere e co-abitare. A conclusione della prima parte della giornata, interessante e stimolante è stato l’intervento del direttore della Fondazione Marconi di Bologna, nonché partner prezioso di art*science 2017, Gabriele Falciasecca, il quale ha parlato di presente-futuro e futuro-presente e le sue evoluzioni e cambiamenti.

L’ultima sessione pomeridiana si apre con Francesco Monico, secondo il quale il presente è inevitabile a causa dell’inevitabilità del futuro come parte della proiezione. Il futuro e il passato sono irreali, ma non è reale per prevedere il futuro. In una una proiezione narcisistica questo processo sicuramente può influire sul comportamento umano, riconsiderando con attenzione l’idea di antropocentrismo, ma allo stesso tempo ci fornisce una nuova visione verso “centri di collaborazione” tra vite diverse ed esseri viventi. L’arte diviene per Monico un apparato di ricerca e il design una possibile metodologia. A seguire Dimitris Charitos immerge il pubblico nella realtà virtuale e le suoi recenti progressioni tecnologiche che hanno trasformato appunto la tecnologia di realtà virtuale in un prodotto di consumo. Questa evoluzione ha creato un bisogno urgente di indagini e approcci in direzione di una crezione di contenuti ed esperienze spaziali di immersione. Secondo Charitos viviamo una seconda “onda” di questo emergere della tecnologia VR. Dopo la prima fase iniziata durante gli anni Novanta, questa nuova era diviene processo complesso e soprattutto di multilivello che richiede appunto un approccio transdisciplinare partendo dalla progettazione di interazione alla grafica computerizzata, fino alla progettazione architettonica, attraversando la psicologia cognitiva e ambientale, nonché il disegno visivo, creando così una sorta di condivisione dei contenuti per ambienti virtuali.

Dopo questa immersione Sonia Cannas ci ha deliziato introducendo in modo affascinante il rapporto “aureo” che rappresenta quella relazione che intercorre tra matematica e musica. L’analisi musicale moderna ha scoperto infatti i numeri irrazionali in alcune composizioni musicali, presentando nuove strategie compositive. La Cannas ha offerto al pubblico diversi ascolti musicali indagando proprio questo intrinseco rapporto. Alla fine della sessione, l’ultima ma non la meno importante è stata Elena Cologni direttamente da Cambridge in teleconferenza, la quale ci ha raccontato il suo attuale progetto di ricerca che consiste su come operiamo nello spazio e come lo individuiamo dal punto di vista sociale, analizzando questo processo di ossesione-tecnologica, elogiando collaborazioni interdisciplinari che stanno nascendo come una necessaria metodologia di ricerca, dove l’arte appunto attraversa plurali e molteplici discipline.

Contemporaneamente all’interno di art*science 2017, alquanto preziosa è stata la presenza del Festival della Complessità, coordinato da Simonetta Simoni, capace di tenere le trame complesse tra arte, teatro, musica e scienze con la partecipazione di Giovanni Chessa e Liliana Stracuzzi e le loro esercitazioni di ascolto complesso nella musica contemporanea. Stella Saladino ha raccontato invece l’esperienza della regia digitale dello spettacolo BIT (o del terzo incomodo) e come il teatro e le nuove tecnologie possano coesistere, mentre Pier Luigi Capucci è intervenuto sulla complessità della vita e le nuove forme esistenti (la Terza Vita) in un territorio sempre più ibrido, mentre Piero Dominici ha posto invece l’accento sull’urgenza di una educazione alla complessità.

Sono state giornate intensissime e piene di nuovi input e nuove domande in direzione di un ripensamento sul Nuovo e su di una storia “rinnovata”, superando persino le geografie e le discipline. L’ultimo contributo performativo è stato quello del gruppo AOS (Art is Open Source [13]) di Salvatore Iaconesi e Oriana Persico che hanno presentanto il loro nuovo progetto Kernos, la mappa dei soggetti, luoghi, temi e relazioni tra le arti e le scienze del Mediterraneo [14], attivando una riflessione partecipativa attorno all’essenza, al significato, ai valori, alle forme e alle differenze nelle azioni che coinvolgono arti e scienze nel Mediterraneo. Kernos prova a farci comprenderne le implicazioni possibili, positive e costruttive, che derivano dalla possibilità di riflettere, di allargare il campo visivo. Chi siamo? Dove siamo? Quando siamo? Cosa ci interessa, indagare, ricercare, agire, elaborare? E quale riscontro positivo e costruttivo può avvenire creando una mappa di tutti questi soggetti ed elementi, divenendo così capaci di sollevarsi e riflettere su noi stessi, cercando in primo luogo modelli, significati, connessioni, partnership, capacità, interessi, competenze e altro ancora?

L’evento conclusivo di art*science 2017/Leonardo 50 è stata la performance Accelerator [15] sempre di Salvatore Iaconesi e Oriana Persico. Un rituale “quasi sciamanico” e meditativo per i partecipanti che hanno assistito. Uno degli obiettivi di Accelerator è stato proprio quello di stabilire un parallelo poetico ed emergente tra gli acceleratori di particelle e la trasformazione delle comunità umane intorno al globo, dovuto al progresso delle scienze e delle tecnologie, e delle conversazioni planetarie che innesca. Nell’era dell’informazione, gli esseri umani hanno esperienza di flussi di informazione ricombinanti, in cui le fonti “ufficiali” e le conversazioni peer to peer si intrecciano nella creazione emergente di conoscenza e consapevolezza: i linguaggi prendono forma, le relazioni si dispongono e le parole diventano comuni. Le conversazioni producono la conoscenza, in un processo planetario che cambia radicalmente i modi in cui le persone imparano, lavorano, stabiliscono rapporti, si esprimono e consumano.

art*science 2017 si è proposto come terreno fertile su cui seminare nuove domande e riflessioni, ma soprattutto si è gettato il seme della collaborazione. Credo che art*science 2017 festeggi in maniera straordinaria l’anniversario di Leonardo evocando nuove possibilità di ricerca e nuove metodologie, dove il nuovo si rinnova e l’innovazione crea novità. In questa evoluzione scienziati, teorici, ricercatori e artisti hanno dato vita ad un dibattito che sicuramente in Italia manca e lancia la sfida per i futuri anni, coltivando il patrimonio culturale dell’intero Mediterraneo. Le urgenze e le emergenze sono molteplici, sicuramente, ma ognuno con le propre competenze ed esperienze potrà attivare un nuovo processo di indagine, un osservatorio sulle arti delle scienze e le scienze delle arti, aggiornando lo stato dell’arte e contaminandolo del pensiero scientifico in un reciproco intreccio. Sia le scienze che le arti hanno l’esigenza di rigenerarsi, di alimentare il nostro ecosistema di relazioni. Solo in questo modo possiamo iniziare ad affrontare nuove problematiche di cui il mondo non sembra essere capace di sciogliere. Partiamo da qui, proprio dallo stato di crisi, per un progetto comune, collaborativo, dove il presente-futuro nella sua accelerazione e cambiamento radicale si ripensa in maniera perfomativa.

Partiamo dai nostri corpi e dalle nostre menti per una Nuova Storia e un futuro rinnovato dentro ad un intermezzo ecologico, dove l’onda delle esperienze possa così bagnare e rigenerare questo paesaggio “indisciplinato” dove emergono nuove possibilità e ricerche. Leonardo festeggia e consegna ad una rigenerazione una intergenerazionalità di giovani studiosi pronti a prendere le redini un grande lavoro già fatto, ma molto ancora da fare. Noi siamo pronti a continuare la storia. La storia continua ….

Il compleanno di Leonardo è stato celebrato in molte località del mondo a partire da Manizales (Colombia) per l’apertura, passando per Gávea (Brasile), Bologna e Plymouth (Regno Unito). Certamente ci saranno molti altri appuntamenti nel mondo fino al 2018. Leonardo ha anche lanciato il progetto Delphi, un hub sperimentale che sta usando per esplorare i prossimi 50 anni di Leonardo e “testare” il futuro, fornendo uno spazio per un dialogo internazionale. Il progetto Delphi raccoglie e pubblica inoltre idee, concetti e lavori di ricercatori, studiosi, artisti ed innovatori.

Noema continua la collaborazione con Leonardo, avviata con art*science 2017, e oltre ad essere stato co-organizzatore dell’evento insieme alla Comunicazione diffusa diventa anche Affiliate Member of Leonardo. art*science 2017 come un bambino appena nato ha fatto il suo primo e importante respiro di nuova luce. art*science 2017 è un osservatorio eccellente, un dispositivo complesso, una metodologia di ricerca indisciplinata, in altre parole un’incredibile piattaforma di condivisione delle conoscenze sulle arti e le scienze, un ponte per collegare nuovi mondi. art*science 2017 potrebbe essere pensato come una sorta di metro-corpo, inteso come nuova condizione esistenziale, intrapresa appunto dal nostro corpo in transizione (o mutazione). Questo neologismo mi permette di riconfigurare e ipotizzare un diverso livello e un diverso significato della corporealità, dove vivono insieme sia l’arte che la scienza. art*science 2017 potrebbe infine essere l’arco tirato verso il domani (tendente alle vita), pieno di pluralità, una nuova stella (forse una supernova) che brilla alta nel cielo e genera stupore.

Arrivederci al prossimo anno!

Le immagini della conferenza sono qui.

English

art*science 2017/Leonardo 50. A supernova that lights a new history

Art and science is a stumbling block. What really binds these two worlds apparently so far from each other, but actually so close, is an asterisk. In mathematical language this mark means a link. art*science was born this year in Bologna from an idea by Pier Luigi Capucci (as director of Noema) and has been organized by Noema and the cultural association La Comunicazione diffusa, celebrating the anniversary of Leonardo, that has this year turned 50.

art*science 2017/Leonardo 50 – in this first year dedicated to Leonardo “The next fifty,” the most authoritative magazine published by MIT Press, which has turned 50, on relationship between art and science. It consists in a series of conferences and events on relations between artistic forms and scientific disciplines. This first event in Bologna has the theme of “The New and the History”, that is, the relationship between two seemingly oppositional concepts that can and must live together. This legacy in the future, re-invent it, and refocus it through scientific disciplines and technologies. We think that this can be a key element in a country like Italy with such a huge cultural heritage. art*science will also be the occasion to meet and share ideas among the participants in the Yasmin mailing list, supported by UNESCO, Leonardo and Noema, on relations between art and science, which involves the participation of scholars, artists, scientists, teachers and operators in the Mediterranean basin.

art*science 2017/Leonardo 50, sponsored by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Tourism (MIBACT), Leonardo/ISAST, Guglielmo Marconi Foundation, Complexity Festival, Rome, becomes an important international conference on relations between artistic and scientific disciplines. art*science 2017/Leonardo 50 has tried to reflect on the idea of ​​”new”. What is the “new”, what is the meaning of “new” and innovation? “The New and the History” suggests an intense relationship because both the “new” and the “innovation” have their foundation in history, in the past, but they can and must revive this legacy in the future by re-enacting it through art, scientific disciplines and technologies. These three days in Bologna have been strong and “hot”. Here we have tried to think about the next 50 years (Next fifty) with the theme “New and History”, two concepts that are (still with great difficulty) trying to co-exist.

To reflect on this hybrid territory is not simple, but it is precisely in this complex uncertainty that a new way of conceiving relationships can grow and live. There have been many questions and inputs that have reassured the great pot of complexity. Many speakers have mixed ingredients, others have offered recipes, and others have tried to give some answers, others have provoked or even hesitated on more and more important issues for our present-future. To break the seal was Roger Malina (physicist, astronomer and director of Leonardo Pubblications), who outlined the rich prospect of the first 50 years evoking the importance of contamination between art, sciences and technologies, re-imagining even the future of sciences. This new “research community” can lead to the involvement of both universities and civil society to reflect on the intimate and delicate union between two such great, wonderful and stimulating spheres. Malina spoke of an ethics of curiosity (and its limits). An ethichs of social, cultural, collective curiosity enacted, and even embodied. According to Roger Malina, many scientists to the question, if there is an ethics of curiosity, they would answer no. On the contrary, many artists would say yes. Malina argues that while scientific curiosity is pure, aimed at understanding ourselves and the world around us, art is inclined to believe that curiosity poses intrinsically an ethical issue. While the scientific ethos adheres to the universality of its discoveries, to the impersonality of the results, the impartiality of the research, the curiosity of artists is social, collective and cultural relevant, and it is embedded to human beings. According to Roger Malina there is no need for a third culture, but at the same time we now live in a situation of ‘networked knowledge’ and our institutional and social organization often makes it difficult to create the conditions of interesting interaction between art and sciences. And innovation and creativity theories tell us that we need to deploy the whole panoply of different approaches in inter-disciplinary, multi-disciplinary and trans-disciplinary practices [1].

However, he recommends the need for creative dissent – a cluster that is confrontation, integration, dialogue – for anyone working in the artistic, scientific and technological fields. Just curiosity could be reconsider as a “core” where artists and scientists can open new scenarios through reflections and researches on new sensitivities, plural corporeity in a more and more full of data and increasingly empty of meaning world. In this contradiction, we should start and regenerate a change in the direction of a collaboration between artists and scientists for a ethics of curiosity (perhaps). According to Malina, we are still living in the stone age of data visualization. We receive so much information and feelings about the world through mediated data, but it is so primitive compared to human perception and its ability to integrate multimodal sensory interactions with the world. All this leads to the need to form the insight on mediated sensory data, a design, as well as an interaction with simulation systems, virtual, augmented reality. Finally, we need to give meaning to the immensity of the data (Big Data) and to make “intimate science, as art begins to impose on/with scientific tools for “new ontologies”, “new intuitions” and “new sensualities”. We currently live in a tele-surveillance world. More and more, our environment and ourselves are observed and monitored. According to Malina, we are living in a world of tele-surveillance; more and more our own environment and ourselves too are being observed and monitored. There is a proliferation of new devices and technologies that are used by ourselves, for instance for medical examinations of our bodies, or by others to observe and control our behaviours. These devices are also used to observe the universe and the earth, and allow us to understand and even predict the dynamics and processes at work. Our ideas about privacy are evolving, as well as the systems of intellectual property. Massive data bases are being accumulated in all fields of human activity as well as observations of the world. Some of this data is openly accessible, most of it is in closed archives. There are large inequities both in data collection and data access depending on how individuals and groups find themselves in different situations across the digital divides.

We are living in a dangerous time, and in an age of endangered species, says Malina. The impact of the human population on the earth’s eco-system is causing a variety of anthropogenic changes, from climate change to eco-system transformation. A possible answer could either be one of catatrophism, or one of cultural transformation to learn to manage the planet and maintain an equilibrium that allows sustainable development. The need for an “intimate science” that involves billions of people in understanding the world around them and their impact on it. The free access to data and the duty to collect data are part of this necessary cultural transformation.

Science and technology are related cultures – and no longer autonomous disciplines – able to share, and be shared, by the same media. With his work, Malina is therefore proposing to help bring science out of what the astrophysicist calls “ghettos of experts” in order to overcome the cult of “stagnant compartments” that prevent the free circulation of a culture as widespread knowledge to all disciplines of knowledge. In other words, Malina recalls a sort of Transformational Renaissance, where there are already many contributing art-science and art-technology artists, while opening innovation initiatives, distance learning networks, and other shared resource movements are leading to new methods of learning and research in the digital age. The right to data and the duty to collect them are part of this necessary cultural transformation. According to Malina, today we are in possession of the knowledge necessary to create. Another inspirational and innovative concept is the Open Observatories developed by Malina, which aims to disseminate tools, techniques, data and knowledge for the development of projects at the intersection between science and humanism. Observatories will allow the development of knowledge locally generated to foster the evolution needed to tackle the inexorable changes that are taking place. Transdisciplinarity in this sense can help us understand how to stimulate this contamination, reflecting, for example, on the use and approach to biomedical technologies, nanosciences, smart materials, climate change (increasingly compromised in recent years) and biodiversity. In other words, new media and technology-enabled forms of art become per-formative art.

On the next day speech, Nina Czegledy has quoted the concepts and practices of one of the pioneers of interdisciplinary thought, those belonging to the contemporary, US painter and engineer, Frank J. Malina, an important figure for the development of missile, and Roger Malina’s father. His innovation (precisely) has led to commend the intimate relationship between art and science. Their future and their collaboration is indispensable, according to Czegledy, observing precisely our contemporary and what is happening around the Mediterranean.

The first session of the day came to an end with Michel Emmer’s extraordinary reflection on soap bubbles and the stunning relationship between aesthetics and math. In the history of soap bubbles, according to the mathematician, as editor of the magazine Leonardo, a huge number of artists have studied this “amazing architectural” combination. From the 15th century, Chardin, Rembrant, Manet investigated this interweaving, and then came to the mathematical, algorithmic combinations of graphic animations and contemporary architectures, recalling the great Iraqi artist Zaha Hadid. A bubble in its simplicity can hide instead such complex and fascinating relationships that someone would need a whole life to study that, just as Emmer did.

In the afternoon, the debate was reopened with the theorist Silvia Casini. She tried to explain and interpret the views in the development of new scanner techniques to investigate brain. Precisely through these studies and techniques, we notice the importance of data and their views by learning an alternative path where even artists have tried to return their alternative vision representing possible choices and combinations to be able to reason on the scientific and clinical future in relation to patients, creating somehow a participatory community.

Roberta Buiani has a finger in the pie on this correlation between art and science telling the experience of a project between 2016 and 2017 at the University of Toronto called Cabinet [2]. The project started from the reflection on how, many cabinets and showcases at universities and scientific institutions lie empty or under-used. Located at the entrance of science departments, in proximity of laboratories, or in busy areas of transition, some contain outdated posters, or dusty scientific objects that have been forgotten there for years. Others lie empty, like old furniture on the curb after a move, waiting for a lucky passer-by in need. The ceaseless flow of bodies walking past these cabinets – some running to meetings, some checking their schedule, some immersed in their thoughts – rarely pay attention to them. Beginning from this “anxiety of abandonment of objects”, those seemingly ignored and neglected cabinets have fascinating and compelling stories that speak to their mobility, their past uses and their owners; laboratories in their proximity burst of excitement and boredom, frustration and euphoria, their machineries being constantly fabricated, rethought, dismantled or replaced; in these laboratories, individuals, objects and instruments come to life in complicated ways. These objects, human relations and stories form complex ecologies that are very much alive. The Cabinet project explores and bring to life historical, anecdotal and imagined stories evoked by scientific objects, their surrounding space and the individuals that inhabit them. The goal is to reflect on, and reverse the stereotypical assumptions about science as inaccessible and secretive, to make the intense creativity existing inside visible science laboratories, and to suggest potential interactions between art and science.

Another compelling contribution was offered by the scholar Marcella Giulia Lorenzi who presented the European Scienar project: Scientific scenarios and art coordinated by the University of Calabria, where the close relationship between art and science is highlighted. The first day of the conference ends with the extraordinary intervention by Bill Seaman [3] who has presented his interesting transdisciplinary research based on the investigation of linguistic and algorithmic mechanisms between arts, computer sciences and neuroscience by presenting the latest project at the Duke Institute for Brain Science. Seaman, through a multi-perspective approach, employs thinking processes as a means of discourse, analogies and metaphors, extending in an important and deep way the significance of linguistics to define, precisely, new creative interactions as well as the learning of creativity and knowledge, extending somehow the conversation and socialization between the human being and the machine. Indeed, the autonomous machine, according to Seaman, can develop completely new aesthetic forms that humans have never considered.

After the recombinant poetics and Informatics by Seaman, Mario Savini mixes not only art and science, but also aesthetic and ethical through his presentation and reflection on the subject of Transgenic Art [4], reflecting on the forms (and behaviors) of the arts, as well as arising new questions and reflections on the relationship between art, science and life and this process of hybridization as well as new forms of life.

In the wake of this “natural” mutation, Judith van der Elst [5] invites us to reflect on the changes in vegetation and especially on the concept of “greenees” through a biosemiotic approach where the signs of life mean and refer to a profound reflection on the environment, on health through new spatial technologies (and ontologies). There are many more signals in the semiosphere that we should learn to interpret. Is it possible for us to go beyond green and learn these other languages, translate the unperceivable into human perceptible? We have developed sophisticated technologies to go beyond our (sensory) limitations, it doesn’t seem impossible to continue this efforts into new realms, but our goal should be to continue or enhance the music of the animal orchestra, to support the chemical based choreography, to maintain green to nourish our aesthetic source. What is associated with green that we cannot visually observe? What is the implication for human experience of surrounding, for knowledge, health and aesthetics? And how are these different domains interrelated? Is the natural environment the foundation of these fundamental aspects of human experience, of our appreciation of beauty, our source of health? And if we take this as an assumption, how do we change our direction of technological development? According to van der Elst this process can only be accomplished from a broad-based, transdisciplinary approach, that brings together art/sciences within our spatial experiences. The speech of van Der Elst opens up new horizons and possibilities.

The first day ended with the round table of the piecé BIT (or of the third wheel), featured on the first day of art*science 2017, with great interactive participation of performers and audience, together with director Michele Orsi Bandini, actress Barbara Dondi and anthropologist Giovanni Azzaroni. The pièce BIT (or of the third wheel) [6] reproduces the Ionesco’s masterpiece, Délire à deux, translated by Barbara Dondi (approved by the author) and directed by Michele Orsi Bandini. It was an “interconnectual” theatre experimentation. The relationship between the audience and the actors becomes a ritual, critical interaction which mingles different languages and platforms in a dance between direction and meta-direction of platform beyond the windows. Tools, interfaces, platforms, the theatre is changing in an open contemporary artwork where the public is becoming the performer, creating an interesting network. This opportunity allows us to reflect on the complex life increasingly mediated and re-mediated for a renovating theatre.

On the second day, the first part of the conference was dedicated to those centers that focus their research on the relationship between art and science, attending a genuine and rich presentation like that of Celestino Soddu and Enrica Colabella who presented their conference which has turned 20: Generative Art International Conference [7]. This latter is an “alchemical” and “generative” path, a sort of “neural DNA” of a different way of combining arts and sciences. The Generative Project is one of the many examples presented with the aim of building complex and dynamic systems, generating images, 3D objects, paths, archaeological finds. Art, Design and Composition join for a new challenge by discovering incredibly the beauty of nature the evolution of technological artifacts and scientific thoughts, where human creativity lives by directly acting on codes by creating new worlds in contemporary aesthetics.

With Antonella Guidazzoli has been presented the virtual project of Cineca in Bologna which gives us an overview of the most significant projects realized by Vis.I.T. Lab [8] in recent years with learned lessons, as well as a look at ongoing projects based on a wider interaction with different types of audiences. Vis.I.T. Laboratory is the Cineca Department for data visualization through information technology where data, virtual and increased reality opening new and challenging scenarios, even losing balance.

Stimulating and of renewed interest is the cinema of art and science that Serge Dentin collects from the cultural association Polly Maggoo [9] and his desire to combine these two worlds and offer them to a general audience. Dentine brings to the attention the visual research, movie and experimental videos encouraging and promoting this required and alive cohesion. Dentine solves this challenge through this wonderful project where directors and scientists meet to share and experiment with new territories.

Going further on these hybrid meetings and crossroads, Franco Torriani speaks to us about Pépinières européennes pour jeunes artistes [10], an association that facilitates and promotes the mobility of young artists in view of their professionalism on European and international scenes. In order to implement these actions, Pépinières develop mobility, artistic creation, coproduction, dissemination and training programs federated by the concept “Encounter and joint creation”, that enable young artists and creative professionals to develop artistic projects to be shared with the audiences they encounter.

The first session of the second day ends with the incredible center presented by Jadwiga Charzynska, Laznia Center for Contemporary Arts [11] in Gdansk, which showed the catalogs of the latest exhibitions organized in the center in the dedicated session: Art+Science meeting [12]. From Stelarc to Bill Vorn, Guy Ben-Ary, Patrick Tresset, Ken Feingold e many others. In this extraordinary project science, technology and art meet and collide in a stimulating territory opening to imaginations and reflections for a breeding ground of confrontation. In this increasingly complex contemporary artists, scientists and audience are living together and co-habit. At the end of the first part of the day was the speech by Gabriele Falciasecca the director of Marconi Foundation in Bologna, as well as a valuable partner of art*science 2017. He spoke about present-future and future present and its evolutions and changes.

The last afternoon session opens with a provocative meditation on the future as apparatus of power by Francesco Monico. The future happens after the present, is inevitable due to the unavoidability of the future as the portion of the projected time line that is anticipated to occur. The future and the past are unreal but is not real to forecast the future. Following this narcissistic projection, according to Monico affects human behavior so that we must reconsider the idea of ​​anthropocentrism with a new vision of a kind of “collaboration centers” between different lives among living beings. Art becomes a research apparatus and design for a possible methodology.

The following lecturer, Dimitris Charitos, carries the audience to a virtual reality context and its recent technological advancements that have transformed virtual technology into a consumer product. This evolution has created an urgent need for surveys and approaches towards the creation of content and spatial immersion experiences. According to Charitos, we are living a second “wave” of this emerging VR technology. After the first phase begun during the Nineties, this new era has become a complex and above all multi-level process that requires a transdisciplinary approach starting from the design of interactions to computer graphics, through architectural design, crossing cognitive and environmental psychology and visual design, creating a sort of a share of contents for virtual environments. After this immersion, Sonia Cannas delighted us introducing a fascinating “golden number”, describing the relationship between mathematics and music. Modern music analysis has discovered irrational numbers in some musical compositions, in particular the golden number, presenting new compositional strategies. At the end of the session, the last but not the least has been Elena Cologni in live teleconference from Cambridge. She told us about her current research project, which consists of how we work in space and how we individually, but also socially, analyzing this process, where we memorize it in a technology-obsessed era. Informed interdisciplinary collaborations that are emerging as a necessary research methodology where art precisely crosses plural and multiple disciplines.

At the same time within art*science 2017, has been very valuable the presence of the Festival of Complexity, coordinated by Simonetta Simoni, with the participation of Giovanni Chessa and Liliana Stracuzzi and their exercises of complex listening in contemporary music. Stella Saladino recounted, on the other hand, through the experience of the Digital Director of the pièce BIT (or the third wheel) how the theater and new technologies can coexist, while Pier Luigi Capucci intervenes on the complexity of life and the new forms existing (Third Life) in an increasing hybrid territory, while Piero Dominici places the emphasis on the on the urgency of an education towards complexity.

This three days conference in Bologna was very deep, full of new inputs and new questions, rethinking on the concept of New and on a “renewed” story, even crossing over geographies and disciplines. The last performative contribution was by AOS (Art is Opens Source [13]) by Salvatore Iaconesi and Oriana Persico who presented their new Kernos project, a map of subjects, places, themes and relations between arts and sciences of the Mediterranean [14], activating a participatory reflection about essence, meaning, values, forms and differences in actions involving arts and sciences in the Mediterranean. Kernos tries to make us understand the possible, positive and constructive implications that come from the possibility of reflecting on the broadening of the visual field. Who are we? Where are we? When are we? What interests us, investigation, research, acting, processes? And could creating a map of all these subjects and elements be a positive and constructive response? Could it lead to reflect on ourselves, first seeking models, meanings, connections, partnerships, skills, interests, skills and more?



The final event of art*science 2017/Leonardo 50 was the performance Accelerator [15], even by Salvatore Iaconesi and Oriana Persico. An “almost shamanic” and meditative ritual for the audience. Accelerator‘s aim was to establish a poetic and emerging parallel between particle accelerators and the transformation of human communities around the globe due to the advancement of science and technology and the planetary conversations that trigger it. In the era of information, humans have experience of recombinant information flows, in which “official” sources and peer to peer conversations intertwine in the emerging creation of knowledge and awareness: languages ​​take shape, relationships come in and words become common. Conversations produce knowledge in a planetary process that radically changes the way people learn, work, establish relationships, express and consume.

I think art*science 2017 is an extraordinary celebration of Leonardo’s anniversary, evoking new research possibilities and new methodologies, where the new is renewed and innovation creates new ideas. In this evolution, scientists, theorists, researchers and artists have created a debate that in Italy surely lacks and launches the challenge for the future, cultivating the cultural heritage of the entire Mediterranean. Urgencies and emergencies are many, surely, but everyone with his own skills and experiences will be able to activate a new investigation process, an observatory on the arts of the sciences and the arts of the sciences, updating the state of the art and contaminating it with scientific thinking in a reciprocal interweaving. Both these worlds, sciences and arts, need to regenerate, to feed our ecosystem of relationships. Only in this way we can begin to take on those problems affecting the world that seem so hard to dissolve. We start from here, from the state of crisis, for a common, collaborative project, where the present-future in its acceleration and radical change is reconsidered, re-thinking in a performative way. We start from our bodies and minds for a New History and a renewed future in an ecological interplay where the wave of experiences can soak and regenerate this “undisciplined” landscape, where new possibilities and researches to arise. Leonardo celebrates and delivers to a new generation, an intergenerationality of young scholars, ready to take the lead of an already started great job, but for which a lot can still be done. We are ready to continue the story.

Leonardo‘s birthday has just celebrated in many place in the world from Manizales (Colombia) for opening, and then Gávea (Brazil), Bologna and Plymouth (United Kingdom). Certainly will be many many other appointments in the world until 2018. Leonardo has also lanched the Project-Delphi, an experimental hub that Leonardo are using to explore how to reimagine Leonardo for the next 50 years and beta test the future. It provides a space for international dialogue in the community before, during and after each of our global anniversary celebrations. Project Delphi collects and publishes ideas, concepts and the work of researchers, scholars, artists and innovators.

Noema continuing the collaboration started with the art*science 2017/Leonardo 50 International conference, as well as co-organized with La Comunicazione diffusa, becames also an Affiliate Member of Leonardo. art*science 2017 as a newborn baby has made its primitive and important breath of new light. art*science 2017 is a excellent observatory, a complex device, an undisciplined methodology of research, in other words an incredible platform to share knowledge about art and science, or a bridge for linking new worlds. art*science 2017 could be a sort of a metro-body in terms of a new existential condition, undertaken by our body in transition (or mutation). This expression allows me to reconfigure and hypothesize a different level and a different meaning of corporeality where art and science are living in. art*science 2017 could be the bow hold towards tomorrow (strive for life), full of plurality, a new star (perhaps a supernova ) that shines high in the sky and creates astonishment.

See you next year.

The pictures of the conference are here.

