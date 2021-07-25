Loading posts...
Home Article Adam Zaretsky: Transgenic Ecology, An Oxymoron?
Adam Zaretsky: Transgenic Ecology, An Oxymoron?
Adam Zaretsky in Maya Minder's performance closing her "Green Open Food Evolution" workshop at Open Source Body festival, May 22, 2021, Volumes Lab & Foodlab, Paris. Credit photo: Quentin Chevrier

Adam Zaretsky: Transgenic Ecology, An Oxymoron?

  • Noema Staff

 

By Adam Zaretsky

 

Adam Zaretsky is an American Wet-Lab Art Practitioner mixing Ecology, Biotechnology, Non-human Relations, Body Performance and Gastronomy. Makery invites him for a summer series of speculative texts based on his own artistic practice and the ethical and philosophical questions he raises regarding contemporary biological research.

As a follow-up to the Open Source Body symposium and festival organised by the Makery medialab this May at the Cité Internationale des Arts as part of the European ART4MED programme, we are opening our columns this summer to Adam Zaretsky, a pioneer in the field of bioart, a provocative performer and a troublemaker in biotechnological research, for a series of speculative texts on the ethical and philosophical questions raised by his own artistic practice as well as by contemporary biological research.

Adam Zaretsky is a Wet-Lab Art Practitioner mixing Ecology, Biotechnology, Non-human Relations, Body Performance and Gastronomy. Zaretsky stages lively, hands-on bioart production labs based on topics such as: foreign species invasion (pure/impure), radical food science (edible/inedible), jazz bioinformatics (code/flesh), tissue culture (undead/semi-alive), transgenic design issues (traits/desires), interactive ethology (person/machine/non-human) and physiology (performance/stress). A former researcher at the MIT department of biology, Adam runs a public life arts school: VASTAL (The Vivoarts School for Transgenic Aesthetics Ltd.). His art practice focuses on an array of legal, ethical, social and libidinal implications of biotechnological materials and methods with a focus on transgenic humans.

His first text, “Transgenic Ecology: An Oxymoron?” questions the possibility of a “Homo Sapiens Solaris” and what it would imply in a possible future.

Transgenic Ecology: An Oxymoron? Global Foreign Solar Species Invasion

What if we made stable transgenic zebrafish who were able to feed off of sunlight? The application of this methodology might save farmers money. Eliminating the need to pay to feed farmed fish (or other livestock) would certainly cut down on expenses. Solar cows, solar pigs, solar chickens would free up edible grain for hungry humans without sacrificing human tendencies for flesh consumption. On the other hand, if solar powered livestock became released from captivity, we might be in the middle of a global foreign solar species invasion.

It is a dystopian worry but we have to consider the ecological effect on the oceans, the deserts, the cities, the tundra and the jungles when teeming with exotic solar powered feral, free range, diasporic lifeforms. How would this affect endangered species, native species and global ecology in general? Do we know enough about the metabolism of planet earth to go about geo-engineering applied global sustainability? Whether the escape from industry is due to intentional release or escape of their own instinctual volition, what will be the result of solar powered species reproducing freely in the environment? Artificial leaves with spines might leave retrograde, non-solar powered, heritage species at a great fitness disadvantage. How might this effect living diversity?

Food Politics: Photosynthetic Food Critique

Until we become fully photosynthetic, and no longer eat, we can still talk about the aesthetics of eating solar powered animals. What kind of meat can we make with technology? For instance, yet to go to market hordes of pigs have been bred “true through transgenic technology to express spinach desaturase gene known as FAD2.” This means that the pork chops from these pigs have inbuilt extra omega-3 oils usually found in spinach, fish and snake oils. “This study is the first time that a plant gene has been functionally expressed in a complex mammalian system. This success may open the road towards the production of pork that is better for the consumer.” The new veggie pork is applauded among geneticists and industry breeders as a way to, “facilitate public acceptance of genetically modified food and pave the way for the commercial production of transgenic animals. … It will be possible to deliver better bacon in the next decade or so.”

These fresh piglets have the latest extras. They are retrofitted with the newest aesthetic productions of genetic enhancement the industry can offer. Are these pigs aesthetically kitsch because of their consumerist potential? Or is a spinach pig just strange enough to lift itself off the kitsch gravy train and into spectacular disgust? Really, doesn’t it depend how the pork chops taste? Using your imagination, how different do you hypothesize solar fish, solar chicken, solar pig or other solar meat will taste? Is photosynthetic meat unappetizing to you? Why or why not?

[…]

More: https://www.makery.info/en/2021/07/23/english-transgenic-ecology-an-oxymoron/

 

Tagged in:

Comments are closed

Related posts

Art and Critical Ecologies: Multiscalar Engagements
View
  • 5 views

Art and Critical Ecologies: Multiscalar Engagements

  • Noema Staff
We believe this will be East Asia’s first conference on art and ecology. Our hope is that this conference will bring together researchers and practitioners working in the intersections of art, ecology, indigeneity, geopolitics, and STS (science and technology ...
Continue reading
0 Shares
The Deep Meaning of Poetry. Eduardo Kac’s Art of the Fundamental Processes [Part 2. Interview to Eduardo Kac]
View
  • 125 views

The Deep Meaning of Poetry. Eduardo Kac’s Art of the Fundamental Processes [Part 2. Interview to Eduardo Kac]

  • Pier Luigi Capucci
I create form, I create form that gives itself to the senses which is to say, form that provides an aesthetic experience. That is what I do and that is what art is supposed to do. What is particular in what I do, that is unique and underpins all of my interes...
Continue reading
0 Shares

Interview with Marta de Menezes

Interview with Dalila Honorato

Interview with Adam Zaretsky

Interview with Jadwiga Charzyńska

Interview with Delma Rodriguez

Interview with Olga Kisseleva

Interview with Anna Dumitriu

Interview with Luz María Sánchez

Interview with Danielle Siembieda

Interview with Freddy Paul Grunert

Interview with Elif Ayiter

Interview with Roberta Buiani

Interview with Bill Seaman

Interview with Roger Malina

Interview with Christa Sommerer

Interview with Annick Bureaud

Interview with Leonel Moura

Interview with Nina Czegledy

Interview with Stelarc

Interview with Derrick de Kerckhove

Interview with Margarete Jahrmann

Interview with Jaromil