Italiano [English below]

Con VideORLAN – Technobody, il Museo MACRO ripropone a Roma la ricerca di ORLAN, a vent’anni dalla mostra antologica “ORLAN a Roma 1964-1996”, allestita da Studio Miscetti e Sala 1 dove aveva presentato le sue operazioni chirurgiche per un’arte ‘carnale’. Si tratta di una fase, quella legata al Manifesto della ‘carnal art’ (1989) ed esternata nella serie di operazioni/performance nell’arco di tre anni (1990-93), che ha attirato un’attenzione dei media tale da aver compresso il più del suo lavoro a questo momento, tre anni di una ricerca lunghissima radicata nelle performance dei primi anni ’60, e arrivata ai più recenti progetti che includono realtà aumentata e video game. Assieme a questi ultimi lavori, sono riproposte opere che attraversano le principali tappe di tutto il suo percorso, da sculture fotografiche, alle video- performance, fino alle ultime opere che impiegano realtà aumentata e video game. Il tutto offre una visione di insieme di un vocabolario che l’artista francese ha costruito nel tempo, ogni volta riutilizzato in un nuovo contesto, ogni volta arricchito di nuovi elementi.

L’attenzione per la dualità di ogni cosa – fisico e effimero, presentazione e rappresentazione, buono e cattivo, corpo e macchina, iconografia e aspetto carnale, e così via – è un modo ormai metabolizzato di creare e ragionare. Tutto è proiettato nel binomio tra il vero e l’impossibilità del vero, cucito nella stessa carne dell’artista, esteso alle sue auto-ibridazioni (Self-hybridizations, 1998 – 2014), reso visibile – a colpo d’occhio – nella bicromia della sua acconciatura.

ORLAN è quindi sì l’autrice della ‘carnal art’, ma prima di tutto un’artista multimediale e inter-disciplinare che utilizza il corpo come mezzo privilegiato, lo analizza attraverso una varietà di media, diverse angolazioni da cui osservare nuove configurazioni e ri-configurazioni della ‘carne’ e della sua immagine. Chirurgia estetica, telecomunicazioni, fotocopie, fotografia, biotecnologia si equivalgono a strumenti che concorrono a materializzare un’idea, che scaturisce da un’indagine sul ruolo del corpo nell’attualità. Di tutto questo, le sperimentazioni con la tecnologia ne hanno sempre fatto parte. La sua Madone au Minitel (1984), realizzata con l’ antico sistema di comunicazione pre-web diffuso in Francia, tra le altre cose, indagava la dualità tra la qualità low tech del mezzo e quella sofisticata di fotografia e video.

«Non sono né tecnofobica né tecnofila», sostiene ORLAN nel ripercorrere la sua ricerca dalle fotocopie alle biotecnologie, nella sua conferenza che , negli spazi dello Studio Stefania Miscetti, ha anticipato l’apertura della mostra al MACRO. Il suo incontro con la tecnologia e con il digitale si manifesta, poi, come ‘frattura dei suoi stessi schemi per esplorare nuovi mondi’.

Il videogioco Expérimentale Mise en jeu (2015-2016), propone una cyber ORLAN che deve ritrovare pezzi del suo corpo e di sé stessa in un mondo pieno di rovine, ricerca per una catarsi virtuale, una vera e propria rinascita. Tutto accade nel tempo di 4’33’, il tempo dettato da John Cage nella celebre performance indirizzata ad ascoltare il silenzio, ovvero tutto ciò che emerge nel suo contorno. Dalle fotografie della serie Mask of Beijing Opera, Facing Designs and Augmented Reality Self-Hybridizations (2014) salta fuori, in realtà aumentata, un’avatar ORLAN in 3D e si posa sui nostri dispositivi (iPad e Smartphone) come una piccola Trilli. Tanto giocosamente quanto radicalmente, la sua scelta iconografica che attinge alle maschere dell’Opera di Pechino, denuncia l’esclusione delle donne da parte della lirica nazionale cinese.

In un’altra stanza, una serie di giochi analogici, Interactive Photographic Installation, Free and Variable Dressing, Re-Dressing and Undressing (1977, 2016) e Dressing of the Bride to Be (1981, 2016), porta di nuovo in scena la dualità tra fisicità e trascendenza, un binomio, questo, radicato nel suo periodo dedicato al Trionfo del barocco (1970-1990). Che sia attraverso strumenti analogici o digitali, fisico ed effimero convergono nella visione di una nuova ‘carnalità’. L’ibridazione del tutto, come tra organico e inorganico, da racconto fantascientifico è diventato cronaca della realtà attuale. A questo momento ORLAN è arrivata attraversando ogni passaggio, anche la sua stessa carne, ora trascesa nella virtualità da dove poter sbeffeggiare la morte, come sottoscritto dalla sua petizione online, Petition Against Death che, ad oggi, conta già più di mille firme.

VideORLAN – Technobody, a cura di Alessandra Mammì, in collaborazione con Villa Medici e con Studio Stefania Miscetti, Museo MACRO, 24.10 – 3.12.2017. Il 14 dicembre ORLAN incontra il pubblico a Villa Medici.

English

With TechnoORLAN, ORLAN’s research returns to Rome with an exhibition at the MACRO Museum, twenty years after her retrospective exhibition “ORLAN in Rome 1964-1996”. TechnoORLAN is set up by Studio Miscetti and Sala 1, where the artist had presented her surgical operations as a ‘carnal art’. This phase was linked to the ‘Carnal Art’ Manifesto (1989), enacted in a series of operations/performances over the course of three years (1990-93), which captured the media’s attention to the point of reducing most of the artist’s work to this period. These three years were part of a longer research, rooted in performances from the early 60s to the most recent projects which include augmented reality and video games. Alongside these latest works, the Museum is also exhibiting a series of pieces spanning the key stages of ORLAN’s journey – from photo-sculptures to video-performances – and her last projects which use augmented reality and video games. All this offers an overview of the language that the French artist has built over the decades, used each time in a new context, enhanced each time with new elements.

The attention to the dualisms inherent in all things – physical and ephemeral, presentation and representation, good and bad, body and machine, iconography and carnal aspect, and so on – has now become a processed way of creating and thinking. Everything is projected into the ‘truth and the impossibility of truth’ binary, sewn into the artist’s own flesh, and encompassing the photo hybrids of herself with non-Western populations, visible – at a glance – in the dual colours of her hairstyle.

ORLAN is undoubtedly the author of ‘carnal art’, but she is also a multimedia and interdisciplinary artist who uses the body as a privileged medium, analysing it through a variety of media: aesthetic surgery, telecommunications, photocopies, photography and biotechnology. These are the tools that contribute to the materialisation of an idea, which is analysed from different angles and perspectives, examining the role of the body in current events that necessitate a continuous evolution and redefinition. Experimenting with technology has always been a part of this. ORLAN’s Madone au Minitel – created with an old, pre-web communication system (Minitel) used in France during the 80s – researched, among other things, the dualism emerging from the low tech quality of this medium and the sophistication of photography and video.

«I’m neither a technophobic nor a lover of technology, ORLAN said when reviewing her research from photocopies to biotechnology, which was put on the line during her residency project at the Australian laboratory SymbioticA», in the conference that preceded the opening of the exhibition at MACRO with the Stefania Miscetti Studio. ORLAN’s encounter with technology and digital media manifests itself later as a ‘break from her own models to explore new worlds’.

The videogame Expérimentale Mise en jeu (2015-2016) presents a cyber version of ORLAN who must find the pieces of her own body in a derelict world, a search that will achieve a virtual catharsis. Everything happens within a 4’33’ timeframe, a tempo dictated by John Cage’s famous performance where he listened to silence and everything that emerged from his environment. A virtual ORLAN, in augmented reality, leaps out from the photographs of this series (MUST FIND TITLE) and settles on our devices like a tiny Tinker Bell. Through this iconographic choice, close to Chinese theatre, the artist questions, playfully but also radically, the censorship of women.

In another room, an analogue game re-stages the dualism between physicality and transcendence, a binomial rooted in the period ORLAN dedicated to the Triumph of Baroque (1970-990). Through the use of either analogue or digital tools, the physical and the ephemeral intersect to form a vision of new ‘carnality’. This all-encompassing hybrid, such as organic and inorganic, has turned a science fiction story into a commentary on the present. ORLAN has achieved this moment by traversing every landscape, even her own flesh, which has now transcended into the virtual sphere where it can mock even death, as subscribed in her online petition, Petition Against Death which has already got more than a thousand signatories.

VideORLAN – Technobody, curated by Alessandra Mammì, in collaboration with Villa Medici and Studio Stefania Miscetti,

Museo MACRO, 24.10 – 3.12.2017. On 14 December ORLAN will encouter the public at Villa Medici in Rome.