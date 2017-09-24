Bill Viola. Rinascimento elettronico a Firenze / Electronic Renaissance in Florence

Italiano [English below]

Bill Viola è riconosciuto come una delle figure più significative e importanti nel mondo della video arte (o come si etichetta). Le sue videoinstallazioni mixano spazi, immagini, corpi e suoni che coinvolgono l’esperienza sensoriale dello spettatore. Attraverso le sue opera, l’artista americano (di nascita) e di formazione europea, crea un connubio intenso e profondo tra antichità e presente. La condizione umana è ciò che ruota intorno a tutti i lavori di Bill Viola. La sua poetica coinvolge l’antico in un unione amorevole tra ricerca tecnologica e riflessione estetica. A Firenze si è inaugurata la più grande mostra a lui dedicata. Palazzo Strozzi e altre sedi museali fiorentine ripercorrono la sua carriera iniziata proprio nel capoluogo toscano, simbolo del Rinascimento.

Firenze ha cambiato la visione del video-artista, quando per la prima volta ci ha vissuto durante il 1974-1976. Da quel momento Bill Viola dedica la sua passione e la sua ricerca artistica legandosi in maniera indissolubile a Firenze. Non poteva essere altra città a raccontarlo. Per Viola l’aspetto più importante del suo periodo italiano è il fatto di poter sentire a livello esperienziale sulla propria pelle la storia dell’arte che trasuda e respira dalle pagine dei libri. Attraverso le opere di Bill Viola i capolavori dei maestri rinascimentali incontrano il contemporaneo per un “rinascimento elettronico” (nonché titolo della mostra dal 10 marzo al 20 luglio 2017) a cura di Arturo Galansino e Kira Perov.

Non solo Pontormo con la sua Visita, ma anche Masolino da Panicale, Paolo Uccelo, Andrea di Bartolo, Piero della Francesca, Sandro Botticelli, Lukas Cranach partoriscono la “tecnica poetica-visuale” di Viola con le opere The Greeting, Emergence, Catherine’s Room, Going Forth By Day, The Path, Man Searching for Immortality / Woman Searching for Eternity.

Viola non trae ispirazione solamente dai capolavori rinascimentali italiani, ma anche dalle religioni orientali come il buddismo e dalla letteratura mistica. Emozioni, sofferenze fisiche e spirituali si mescolano nella visione poetica dell’artista che con maestria governa il tempo – prima ancora della tecnologia – incorporandolo, stravolgendo il senso temporale esteriore e perfino interiore. Lo spettatore è costretto a lavorare “quasi catarticamente” con il suo profondo, cercando una nuova dimensione oltre le coordinate ordinarie.

Fuoco, terra, acqua e vento sono i quattro elementi con cui l’umanità interagisce e Bill Viola ricrea in una resurrezione poetica la magia del mondo sommerso, rappresentando la vita, quanto la morte nella loro straordinaria bellezza. Trasformazione, rinascita esplorano un tempo sospeso e rallentato. Ovviamente la sua biografia lo ha stimolato sicuramente a questa ricerca profonda. Nel giugno del 1974, a Colonia, Bill partecipa alla rassegna internazionale del videotape e videoinstllazioni (Project 74′) lavorando per il fondatore della videoarte degli anni ’70, Nam June Paike . In quell’occasione incontra Maria Gloria Conti Bicocchi, gallerista e fondatrice l’anno prima del art/tapes/22 a Firenze che lo invitò a collaborare come “il tecnico americano” ad una mostra che in quel periodo stava organizzando (“Americans in Florence: Europeans in Florence”). Fu proprio questa concomitanza ad instaurare un rapporto tuttora duraturo con la città di Firenze.

Ecco che Bill Viola diviene “pittore elettronico”, visionario, “fuori dal tempo dentro i tempi nello stesso momento” capace di unire sistemi filosofici e filosofie artistiche. Viola intreccia in maniera aulica spazio, tempo e video registrando la frequenza dell’esistenza e penetrando nei nostri anfratti più reconditi e inaccessibili. La tecnologia in Viola si trasforma in teologia, le immagini sono ovunque, ci sospingono, ci perturbano, ci sconvolgono, ci innamorano e ci violentano, la loro voce si trasforma in parole intime, interiori e in narrazioni di vita. L’arte di Viola quindi si apre in maniera liturgica al passato, presente e in direzione del futuro, sensibilizzando lo sguardo, il vedere oltre, coinvolgendo tutto il corpo e le sue sensorialità, ristabilendo un senso dell’essere nel tempo.

Bill Viola cattura tempi rivelatori di vite segrete, spiriti che si amalgamano con il medium artistico, quasi collabora in maniera intima con lo spettatore. Viola trascende il significato della vita mettendo in scena l’invisibile e il sublime e facendo dialogare il materiale con l’immateriale. Viola crea un’alleanza profonda tra movimento ed assenza di fronte al mondo, come una ricerca dell’individualità che pone il sé in una posizione di consapevolezza.

English

Bill Viola is recognized as one of the most significant and important figures in the world of video art. His video-installations mix spaces, images, bodies, and sounds that involve the spectator’s sensory experience. Through his work, the American artist (natural-born citizen) with European education creates an intense and profound bond between tradition and present. Around of Bill Viola’s work we find the human condition. His poetry involves the ancient in a loving union between technological research and aesthetic reflection The biggest exhibition ever dedicated to him has been launched in Florence. Palazzo Strozzi and other Florentine museum sites reminisce Bill Viola’s career in the Tuscan capital, a symbol of the Renaissance.

When living in Florence for the first time, from 1974 to 1976, the city has changed his vision of artist. Since that time, Bill Viola’s passion and his artistic research are connected with the city of Florence in an indissoluble approach. There is not another city that could tell about him in a better way. For Viola the most important aspect of his Italian period is the fact that he can feel on his skin the history of the art that breathes from the pages of the books. Through Bill Viol’s work the masterpieces of Renaissance meet the contemporary for an “electronic renaissance” which is also the title of the exhibition from March 10th to July 20th, 2017) curated by Arturo Galansino and Kira Perov. Not only Pontormo with his Visitation, but also Masolino da Panicale, Paolo Uccelo, Andrea di Bartolo, Piero della Francesca, Sandro Botticelli and Lukas Cranach give birth to Viola’s “poetic-visual technique” with The Greeting, Emergence, Catherine’s Room, Going Forth By Day, The Path, Man Searching for Immortality / Woman Searching for Eternity.

Viola is not only inspired by Italian Renaissance masterpieces, but also by Oriental religions such as Buddhism and mystical literature. Emotions, physical and spiritual pains mingle with the artist’s poetic vision, which masterfully tend to time – even before technology – incorporating it, distorting the external and even inner temporal sense. The spectator is forced to work “almost cathartically” with his profundity seeking a new dimension beyond ordinary coordinates. Fire, earth, water and wind are the four elements with which humanity interacts and Bill Viola recreates in a poetic resurrection the magic of the submerged world, representing life as well as death in their extraordinary beauty. Transformation, rebirth explore a suspended and slowed down time.

Obviously his biography has certainly stimulated this deep search. In June 1974, in Cologne, Bill participated in the international videotape and video exhibition (Project 74 ‘), working for the founder of the 70’s videotape, Nam June Paike. On that occasion, he met Maria Gloria Conti Bicocchi, gallerist and founder of art/tapes/22. She invited Bill Viola in Florence to collaborate as “the American technician” at an exhibition that was organized at that time (“Americans in Florence: Europeans in Florence”). It was this connection that kicked off to the relationship with the city of Florence and the American video-artist That allowed the American video-artist to establish a long-lasting relationship with the city of Florence.

Bill Viola becomes a visionary “electorate painter”, out of time and simultaneously inside time, “capable of combining philosophical systems and artistic philosophies”. Viola combines space, time and video in highbrow way by recording the frequency of existence and penetrating into our most frustrated and inaccessible edges. The technology in Bill Viola’s artworks transforms itself into theology, the pictures are everywhere, they are suspended, disturb us, they upset us, they let us fall in love and violent us, their voices become intimate, interior words and life stories. Viola’s art then liturgically opens up to the past, present and in the direction of the future, sensitizing the gaze, looking beyond, involving the whole body and its senses, restoring a sense of being in time.

Viola captures secret lives revealing times, the zeitgeist which combines itself with the artistic medium, and almost collaborates intimately with the spectator. Bill Viola transcends the meaning of life by putting the invisible and the sublime in the scene, and by communicating the material with the immaterial. The artist creates a deep alliance between movement and absence in front of the world, as a search for individuality that puts ourself in a position of awareness.