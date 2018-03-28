SLSAeu Green conference

The 12th European Society for Literature, Science and the Arts Conference will be held in Copenhagen from June 13 to 16 2018 with the topic of GREEN. It will be organized conjunctly by the Department of Arts and Cultural Studies, (OU)VERT, and the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences/Medical Museion at the University of Copenhagen.

The deadline for submissions has been 18 January 2018 – beyond this date, please contact the organizers to check whether your submission can still be accepted.

Registration has started – take advantage of the early bird rates until March 30.

We are also glad to announce our confirmed keynote speakers: Anna Lowenhaupt Tsing (University of California Santa Cruz & Aarhus University), Brigitte Luis Guillermo Baptiste (Alexander von Humboldt Biological Resources Research Institute Bogotá), Natasha Myers (York University Toronto), Olaf L. Müller (Humboldt University Berlin), Thomas Feuerstein (Artist, Vienna).

Since the SLSAeu is committed to supporting young talents, a masterclass for 20 PhD students and young postdocs is organized. Applications can be submitted until April 15, the results of the selection process will be notified by April 30.

More: http://green-slsa2018.ku.dk