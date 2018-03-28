October 2018 Adelaide, Australia

Spectra 2018 is Australia’s pre-eminent art/science gathering showcasing the best research and creative work being produced through interdisciplinary collaborations between Australian artists and scientists.

Spectra 2018 explores the increasing convergence of art and science and considers how each area impacts the other and how, together, they shed light on who we are and where we’re heading. Taking place in Adelaide, South Australia, the inaugural Spectra will comprise a three-day symposium presenting collaborative research, an exhibition showcasing research outcomes, and a compelling public program of screenings, talks, performances and special events.

Spectra 2018 is proudly presented by the Australian Network for Art and Technology (ANAT), with partners the University of South Australia and Experimenta Media Arts, in association with colleagues drawn from the arts and science sectors, and with generous additional support provided by Arts South Australia.

Theme

Collaboration between the arts and sciences has been seen to contribute to the creation of knowledge, ideas and processes beneficial across disciplines. Artists and scientists approach creativity, exploration and research in different ways and from different perspectives; when working together they open up new ways of seeing, experiencing and interpreting the world around us.

Spectra explores this increasing convergence of art and science and considers how each area impacts the other and how, together, they shed light on who we are and where we’re heading.

At the very heart of Spectra is our desire to showcase and celebrate the vanguard of Australian artists who continue to lead the world in experimental and interdisciplinary arts practice.

Call for Papers

Proposals are invited for papers for the Spectra 2018 symposium from artists, scientists, researchers and postgraduate students working in the field of art and science collaboration.

More: https://spectra.org.au