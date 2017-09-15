The Generative Art Conference is 20. This year it will take place in Ravenna, at MAR, the Museum of Art and at the Classense Library. The conference will run the 13th, 14th and 15th of December 2017, organized by Celestino Soddu. Deadline for participation is postponed to September 30.

From the official website:

Generative Art is the idea realized as genetic code of artificial events, as construction of dynamic complex systems able to generate endless variations.

Each Generative Project is a concept-software that works producing unique and non-repeatable events, like music, images or 3D Objects, as possible and manifold expressions of the generating idea strongly recognizable as a vision belonging to an artist / designer / musician / architect /mathematician.

This generative Idea / human-creative-act make an unpredictable, amazing and endless expansion of human creativity. We can create species of events with a recognizable identity, following our vision. Computers are simply the tools for its storage in memory and execution.

This approach opens a new era in Art, Design and Composition: the challenge of a new naturalness of the artificial event as a mirror of Nature. Variations, like in Bach music, are the best strong communication of the Idea. Once more man emulates Nature, as in the act of making Art.

This approach suddenly opened the possibility to rediscover possible fields of human creativity that would be unthinkable without computer tools. If these tools, at the beginning of the computer era, seemed to extinguish the human creativity, today, with he generative approach, directly operates on codes of Harmony and on codes of Identity. They become tools that open new fields and enhance our understanding of creativity as an indissoluble synthesis between art and science.

After two hundred years of the old industrial era of necessarily cloned objects, music, architectures, communications the one-of-a-kind object becomes an essential answer to emergent contemporary aesthetical needs.

We are at the 20th Generative Art conferences and I like to thank all the participants of the last editions, participants from many different countries of all continents because they have succeeded in supporting GA as the worldwide reference conference in the sector of the generative approach. This with their interesting contributions that were not only academic papers but works in progress able to define the real state of the art of the Generative Thinking.

Not only, the discussions, the exchanges of experience and the working together for reaching advanced possibilities was the unique feeling of these meetings.

As the other years, the conference will run for three days with only a plenary session. The reason is that this unique session gives to all participants the possibility of best knowing one each other and to discuss alltogether.

This year we will meet in Ravenna, hosted by MAR, the Museum of Art and by the Classense Library.

Celestino Soddu, Chairman of Generative Art Conferences, Director of Generative Design lab of Politecnico di Milano University, Scientific Director of ARGENIA Association.

More: http://www.generativeart.com