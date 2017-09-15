Loading posts...
Home Calls Generative Art Conference
Generative Art Conference

Generative Art Conference

  • Noema Staff

The Generative Art Conference is 20. This year it will take place in Ravenna, at MAR, the Museum of Art and at the Classense Library. The conference will run the 13th, 14th and 15th of December 2017, organized by Celestino Soddu. Deadline for participation is postponed to September 30.

From the official website:

Generative Art is the idea realized as genetic code of artificial events, as construction of dynamic complex systems able to generate endless variations.
Each Generative Project is a concept-software that works producing unique and non-repeatable events, like music, images or 3D Objects, as possible and manifold expressions of the generating idea strongly recognizable as a vision belonging to an artist / designer / musician / architect /mathematician.
This generative Idea / human-creative-act make an unpredictable, amazing and endless expansion of human creativity. We can create species of events with a recognizable identity, following our vision. Computers are simply the tools for its storage in memory and execution.
This approach opens a new era in Art, Design and Composition: the challenge of a new naturalness of the artificial event as a mirror of Nature. Variations, like in Bach music, are the best strong communication of the Idea. Once more man emulates Nature, as in the act of making Art.
This approach suddenly opened the possibility to rediscover possible fields of human creativity that would be unthinkable without computer tools. If these tools, at the beginning of the computer era, seemed to extinguish the human creativity, today, with he generative approach, directly operates on codes of Harmony and on codes of Identity. They become tools that open new fields and enhance our understanding of creativity as an indissoluble synthesis between art and science.
After two hundred years of the old industrial era of necessarily cloned objects, music, architectures, communications the one-of-a-kind object becomes an essential answer to emergent contemporary aesthetical needs.

We are at the 20th Generative Art conferences and I like to thank all the participants of the last editions, participants from many different countries of all continents because they have succeeded in supporting GA as the worldwide reference conference in the sector of the generative approach. This with their interesting contributions that were not only academic papers but works in progress able to define the real state of the art of the Generative Thinking.
Not only, the discussions, the exchanges of experience and the working together for reaching advanced possibilities was the unique feeling of these meetings.

As the other years, the conference will run for three days with only a plenary session. The reason is that this unique session gives to all participants the possibility of best knowing one each other and to discuss alltogether.
This year we will meet in Ravenna, hosted by MAR, the Museum of Art and by the Classense Library.

Celestino Soddu, Chairman of Generative Art Conferences, Director of Generative Design lab of Politecnico di Milano University, Scientific Director of ARGENIA Association.

More: http://www.generativeart.com

 

Tagged in:

Comments are closed

Related posts

Recensione di art*science 2017/Leonardo 50 / Review of art*science 2017/Leonardo 50
View
  • 388 views

Recensione di art*science 2017/Leonardo 50 / Review of art*science 2017/Leonardo 50

  • Noema Staff
[ITA] E’ uscita una recensione di art*science 2017/Leonardo 50 di Elena Giulia Rossi su Il Sole 24 Ore del 6 Agosto, che alleghiamo (clicca sull'immagine per ingrandirla). Noema è stato co-organizzatore e media partner dell’evento. [ENG] A review of art*scien...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Transmediale 30 anni dopo. Una riflessione “aliena” sul non-umano / Transmediale 30 years later. An “alien” reflection on the non-human
View
  • 612 views

Transmediale 30 anni dopo. Una riflessione “aliena” sul non-umano / Transmediale 30 years later. An “alien” reflection on the non-human

  • Giorgio Cipolletta
[ITA] Transmediale 2017 sembrava una festa per celebrare una ricca storia di movimenti, culture e cambiamenti, invece si è trasformata in una celebrazione autoreferenziale con situazioni e proiezioni già masticate e digerite, senza una versione critica di un m...
Continue reading
0 Shares
art*science 2017/Leonardo 50 – Il Nuovo e la Storia/The New and History
View
  • 600 views

art*science 2017/Leonardo 50 – Il Nuovo e la Storia/The New and History

  • Noema Staff
Italiano [English below]   art*science 2017/Leonardo 50 - Il Nuovo e la Storia / The New and History Bologna, 3-5 Luglio 2017 Factory, via Castiglione, 26 Sala conferenze “Marco Biagi”, Baraccano, via S.Stefano, 119 https://artscience.online ht...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Noema è partner di A.I. Conference / Noema is a partner of A.I. Conference
View
  • 174 views

Noema è partner di A.I. Conference / Noema is a partner of A.I. Conference

  • Noema Staff
[ITA] Noema è partner di A.I. Conference, a cura di Leonel Moura, che si svolgerà presso il Geek Picnic Festival 2017 in tre date: San Pietroburgo (17-18 Giugno), Mosca (24-25 Giugno) e New York (12-13 Agosto). [ENG] Noema is a partner of A.I. Conference, cur...
Continue reading
0 Shares

Interview with Luis Miguel Girão

Interview with Roberta Buiani

Interview with Bill Seaman

Interview with Roger Malina

Interview with Pavel Smetana

Interview with Christa Sommerer

Interview with Annick Bureaud

Interview with Leonel Moura

Interview with Nina Czegledy

Interview with Alberto Abruzzese (Italiano)

Interview with Stelarc

Interview with Derrick de Kerckhove

Interview with Margarete Jahrmann

Interview with Jaromil

Interview with Laura Beloff

Interview with Alan Shapiro