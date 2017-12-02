Loading posts...
Apparition: the (im)materiality of modern surface

  Noema Staff

An interdisciplinary symposium
Friday 9 March 2018
Leicester Castle, De Montfort University, Leicester, U.K.

apparitiondcfrn.com

Organizers: Design Cultures (De Montfort University) and Fashion Research Network

Call for Papers:

This one-day symposium examines the contemporary fascination with the surfaces, surveying the (im)material surface qualities of our everyday environment. It brings together scholars and practitioners from a range of disciplines—creative arts and design, architecture, performance, cultural studies, anthropology, sociology, history, literary studies and social studies of science and technology—to discuss the construction, dissolution and deconstruction of the surface.

Siegfried Kracauer wrote, in the 1920s when the Western world was captivated by technology and mechanised production, that urban mass culture was defined by surface affects and described the experience of modernity as being that of a surface condition. Modernity’s obsession with the surface was revealed most clearly in built, designed and manufactured everyday things. The ‘surface splendour’ filled picture palaces; glass architecture alluded to utopian milieu that breeds revolutionary subjectivity; Josephine Baker wore her naked skin like a shimmering sheath; factory spaces full of gleaming machinery were worshipped like a temple; the sleek surface of Bakelite signalled a new era of consumer goods.

Today, almost 100 years on, in the midst of another technological revolution, the creative industries are again preoccupied with the surface and its dissolution, disintegration or efflorescence, accentuating the surface’s function of mediation or passage, rather than that of separation or boundary. The surface evaporates, percolates, become blurred or spectral in Diller and Scofidio’s Cloud Machine; Bill Morrison’s Decasia; Bart Hess’s Digital Artefact; Sruli Recht’s translucent leather collection Apparition. James Turrell’s light architecture is simultaneously material and immaterial, and the surface seems to disappear altogether with Surrey Nanosystems’ Vantablack.

If the everyday surface can be regarded as a site for the projection and display of psychical, cultural, social, and political values, what is the implication of the dissolving surface? How does the (im)materiality of surface affect our experience of the body, self and society today? What is our attitude towards these surface qualities? In what forms does surface materiality exist in the virtual age? What kind of moral, functional, aesthetic values does the surface conceal or reveal?

More: https://www.apparitiondcfrn.com

 

Corpo Scosso / Body Shocked – Bodyquake
View
  992 views

Corpo Scosso / Body Shocked – Bodyquake

  Giorgio Cipolletta
[ITA] BodyQuake (CORPO SCOSSO) è il risultato della collaborazione tra IRCCS Neuromed, Fondazione Neuromed e La Cura insieme con Art is Open Source (Salvatore Iaconesi e Oriana Persico) e l'artista e performer Francesca Fini. [ENG] BodyQuake is the result of ...
Continue reading
L'età dell'ansia. Egloga post-digitale / The Age of Anxiety: a Post-digital Eclogue
View
  610 views

L'età dell'ansia. Egloga post-digitale / The Age of Anxiety: a Post-digital Eclogue

  Giorgio Cipolletta
[ITA] A Transmediale si è riflettuto sugli aspetti della vita contemporanea nell'epoca del capitalismo digitale: quali sono le attività e i comportamenti che la caratterizzano? [ENG] Transmediale's focus was on aspects of contemporary life in the age of dig...
Continue reading
Staging Aliveness, Challenging Anthropocentrism: Subverting an Art Historical Paradigm
View
  457 views

Staging Aliveness, Challenging Anthropocentrism: Subverting an Art Historical Paradigm

  Jens Hauser
According to Edward O. Wilson, human beings have an "innate tendency to focus on life and lifelike processes." And art writer Jack Burnham even maintained that "art is a form of biological signal".
Continue reading
A Different Theory of Mediation for Technospaces
View
  440 views

A Different Theory of Mediation for Technospaces

  Federica Timeto
Diffractive Technospaces undertakes a redefinition of the relationship between space and representation, beginning from a revision of both according to a performative, non-representational perspective. Here, representation is not refused, but differently artic...
Continue reading
