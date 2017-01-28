Oltre atomi e corpi: una post-riflessione su AE 2016 / Beyond atoms and bodies: a post-reflection on AE 2016

Italiano [English below]

Ars Electronica 2016.

Per una ricerca alchemica radicale del nostro tempo e la perdita di equilibro.

Una post-riflessione oltre gli atomi e i corpi

La rivoluzione digitale ha riconfigurato e decodificato il nostro mondo immerso tra il bagnato del biologico e il materico dei bit, modificando in maniera radicale la nostra percezione. Chi sono gli alchimisti del nostro tempo? Con Radical Atoms and the alchemist of our time , anche questo anno il Festival Ars Electronica a Linz (8-12 settembre 2016) ha provato a riflettere sul nostro tempo, la società contemporanea e il rapporto sempre più imprescindibile tra le arti e le scienze.

Attraverso il processo alchemico che l’arte e le scienze crea, si edificano nuovi territori fluttuanti e ubiqui e soggetti ibridi. L’alchimia non è altro che una sorta di filosofia, – ci ricorda Marcel Duchamp, – un tipo di pensiero che porta ad un modo di comprensione. L’alchimia è pratica derivata dalla mescolanza “consapevole” tra arte e scienza. Pensiamo all’arte robotica, ai droni, alI’Internet delle cose, ai wereable device, alla bioarte e alla telematica ecc. Dal calcolo digitale al mondo quantico, dall’ingegneria genetica fino alla biologia sintetica, le tecnologie aumentano la nostra abilità di manipolare le fondamentali leggi della natura. Delusioni, desideri, sogni e le speranze dell’essere umano sono tutti ingredienti necessari affinché nuovi immaginari possano permettere di sperimentare nuove idee speculative creando dei momenti straordinari. Infinite sono le domande che sorgono durante queste occasioni di confronto a Linz. Ogni anno l’Ars Electronica diviene una piattaforma di dibattitto sul concetto di vita nell’era dell’ingegneria genetica, sull’intelligenza artificiale che aumenta il nostro mondo fisico dove persino le informazioni biologiche alterano spesso le forme di comunicazione e determinano un mondo immerso tra la rivoluzione digitale e l’evoluzione culturale e sociale.

L’Ars Electronica si pone quindi nuove sfide per comprendere inedite frontiere e il compito dell’artista è quello di amalgamare il mondo disincarnato dei dati digitali con il mondo fisico dei nostri corpi. Artisti, designer, scienziati hanno imparato a collaborare insieme attraverso discipline variegate come le neuroscienze, le biotecnologie stimolando nuovi percorsi di interazione tra tecnologia e natura. I ricercatori e scienziati hanno sviluppato abilità e predisposizioni del tutto nuove, lavorando sul futuro. Le nuove soggettività che nascono da questa fusione sono il risultato di una vera e propria unione di linee di ricerca e mescolamento di stili e linguaggi plurali.

Davide Quayola ad esempio con il suo Sculpture Factory ci consegna un’architettura visuale tra la scultura rinascimentale dell’idea del “non finito michelangelesco” e le sequenze algoritmiche di un braccio robotico che riporta alla luce la tradizione artistica e l’evoluzione tecnologica. Il reale e l’artificiale si mescolano nel progetto Common Flowers /Flower Commons di Georg Tremmel e Shiho Fukuhara (BCL – Artist lab) dove i fiori recisi vengono clonati, utilizzando metodi di coltura di tessuti vegetali, mentre Joe Davis con Bombyx Chrysopoeia realizza una seta di falena geneticamente modificata, contenente silicateina, una proteina che si trova nella spugna marina Tethya aurantia. Alessio Chierico con Trāṭaka invece tramite le sofisticate interazioni basate sulle Brain Computer Interface sperimenta un diverso modo di “meditazione tecnologica”. In questa installazione interattiva si rileva l’attività cerebrale basata sull’attenzione attraverso una tecnica di meditazione che mira a stimolare il chakra che è responsabile dell’attività del cervello stesso.

Radical Atoms è stato il tema della trentasettesima edizione dell’Ars Electronica e nonostante tutto anche quest’anno (forse con scarso successo) si è tentato di consegnare nuove visioni, ma Linz sembra essersi trasformata più in una vetrina popolare di intrattenimento, dove si è sostituita quasi tutta la ricerca con il divertimento, perdendo quelle linea guida dell’innovazione e soprattutto della ricerca stessa.

Non nego invece l’interessantissima location (PostCity) che ha ospitato la zona centrale dell’Ars Electronica, ossia l’ex struttura logista Postal Service austriaca che è divenuta cornice fluttuante, labirintica e profonda (a volte persino cupa,) e allo stesso tempo anche spazio di rinnovamento.

In questo immenso luogo, situato accanto alla stazione ferroviaria centrale della città austriaca, l’Ars Electronica ha dedicato una particolare attenzione al design, all’abito che ha trasformato persino il senso dell’abitare attraverso nuove sensorialità aumentate. L’abito in questo contesto si è trasformato in un dispositivo multisensoriale e spaziale, mentre il corpo è diventato laboratorio di sperimentazioni, assumendo nuove metriche e configurazioni.

Qui il digitale e il multimedia hanno trovato una sorta di dialogo “immateriale” dove il corpo e i sensi sono diventati i nuovi dispositivi. I materiali attuali ci hanno dato la possibilità di proiettare il nostro immaginario verso un futuro anteriore prossimo, connettendo l’essere umano, la tecnologia e l’ambiente. Ad esempio Maria Castellanos e Alberto Valverde con il progetto The Enviroment Dress 2.0 hanno creato un dispositivo indossabile capace di sintonizzare le variazioni della temperatura, dell’inquinamento, e della pressione atmosferica. La raccolta di questi dati costruiscono una geografia emozionale della città, mentre l’abito segnala attraverso variazioni luminose lo stato di “disturbo ambientale”. Questo progetto ha conquistato la nomination Start Priz’16 al Festival di Ars Electronica. L’abito si configura quindi come una sorta di seconda pelle persino attraverso la costruzione di materiali biologici modellati sul corpo nel progetto Myco TEX di Aniela Hoitink. L’artista olandese crea abiti, cambiando il modo di usare i tessuti. Il tessuto infatti è costituito da forme discoidali del corpo vegetativo del fungo chiamato micelio che diviene materiale biodegradabile per la realizzazione di prodotti e tessuti.

Altri interessanti progetti di design sono stati quelli di Karina Wirth e Natalie Peter con il progetto Trans.Fur dove si sono sviluppati dei “tessuti intelligenti” capaci di alterare la permeabilità dell’umidità regolando le loro strutture superficiali. Questo tessuto intelligente che emula la pelle umana cambia la sua struttura adattandosi alle condizioni dell’ambiente, ad esempio quando il materiale viene bagnato, esso si restringe. Un altro progetto interessante e stimolante proposto sempre dall’ Artist Lab Artificial Skins and Bones , che raccoglie un gruppo di giovani designer con base a Berlino, è stato Visible Strenght . L’ispirazione di questo progetto prende le radici dalla struttura del polipo creando tessuti che modificano il colore della superficie attraverso l’attività muscolare. I creatori Jhu-Ting Yang e Lisa Stohn plasmano così una sorta di seconda pelle con possibilità interattive e visuali.

C’è addirittura chi ricorre ai campi magnetici per foggiare scarpe e gioielli come Magnetic Motion di Iris Van Herpen .

L’artista olandese crea sculture “viventi” reattive, combinano computazione avanzata, biologia sintetica e ingegneria meccatronica. Attraverso tecniche come lo stampaggio a iniezione e il taglio laser su strutture architettoniche labirintiche e intricate, Van Herpen crea abiti, giacche, pantaloni, gonne e camicette dalle forme dinamiche e superfici che ricordano il movimento del corpo.

La natura tridimensionale e la stratificazione dei capi danno loro volume. La struttura controllata dei vestiti è compensata da quella caotica degli accessori, scarpe, cinture, collane e pochette sagomate utilizzando i campi magnetici, in modo da creare una collezione in cui nessun pezzo è uguale all’altro. La caratteristica del lavoro della Van Harpen è quello di giocare tra natura e tecnologia.

Sempre l’Artist Lab Artificial Skins and Bones con il progetto The Aesthetics Of The Uncanny di Carmina Blank e Sandra Stark riflette su come le protesi possono avere effetti indesiderati (perturbanti) estetici, quasi inspiegabili. Ispirati dal fenomeno dell’ Uncanny Valley di Masahiro Mori del 1960, The Aesthetics of the Uncanny esplora il delicato confine tra il design protesico e le perturbazioni che esse provocano. Lo studio si basa proprio sulla concezione di un materiale che possa aiutare e comprendere questo fenomeno perturbante. Proprio dal punto di vista estetico modificando colori e aspetto dei materiali si cerca di intervenire in modo da diminuire la soglia di incertezza e perturbamento.

Da menzionare è lo stimolante lavoro di Robertina Sebjanic con Aurelia +1 Hz attraverso una performance sono-visiva di straordinaria pregnanza concettuale. L’artista slovena presenta una costante ricerca scientifica, analizzando il mondo delle meduse. L’Aurelia non è altro che una specie planctonica che si trova nell’Adriatico. Le meduse, nell’era della sesta estinzione, dopo essere vissute nei mari e negli oceani del mondo per oltre 500 milioni di anni, senza mai subire dei danni appaiono oggi l’archivio perfetto dell’evoluzione, fornendoci delle indicazioni potenziali che il futuro, con il progresso biotecnologico e medico-molecolare, può far proprio. Infatti alcune specie di meduse hanno questa particolare caratteristica dell’eterna giovinezza e dell’immortalità. Le migliori condizioni di vita in un mondo tecnologicamente avanzato ci permettono di orientarci verso una vita significativamente più lunga di quella del passato. Sicuramente questa ambizione di lunga vita è amplificata dall’uso ossessivo dei farmaci ridefinendo persino la critica dei valori sociali. Robertina Sebjanic concepisce e realizza una performance sonora dove i suoni sono generati e trasmessi dalla medusa Aurelia Aurita, mescolati assieme a quelli registrati tramite un archivio di reminiscenze temporali, raccolti durante il tempo degli esperimenti di sonorizzazione. Sia i suoni registrati che i suoni live costituiscono un nuovo paesaggio sonoro e insieme ci conducono ad un’esperienza immersiva sono-visiva.

Anche Lucy Mc-Ra e, l’architetto del corpo offre la sua visione sul futuro dell’essere umano con tre documentari. The Institute of Isolation , Make your Maker e Future Day Spa , riflettono tutti sulle possibilità del corpo, da un lato si evidenzia la condizione di isolamento e la capacità di aumentare gli aspetti fondamentali di umana resilienza, dall’altro Lucy Mc-Rae mette in scena immagini macabre tra corpo e cibo (inseparabili) attraverso la manipolazione genetica e la clonazione umana. Infine in The Future Day Spa , Mc-Rae ricrea un centro benessere progettato per preparare le menti e i corpi dei partecipanti per i viaggi spaziali. Attraverso una camera a vuoto che conduce al rilascio dell’ossitocina nel cervello, l’artista australiana studia il cambiamento delle emozioni umane.

La tecnologia riproduttiva e l’ingegneria genetica trattano la vita come un codice computazionale, ossia è possibile fare il sequenziamento del DNA e rimuovere o creare tratti desiderabili e progettare la specie umana.

Michael Burton e Michiko Nitta con Instruments of the Afterlife , presentano una riflessione sulle future generazioni attraverso nuovi strumenti basati sulla biologia sintetica e la nanotecnologia per delineare un futuro post-spreco. Nell’installazione teatrale Human Study#1 , 3RNP di Patrick Tresset viene delineato invece un soggetto umano da parte di un gruppo di robots che fungono e sostituiscono gli artisti.

Uno studio di ricerca di design nomade Unknown Fields Division diretto da Liam Young e Kate Davies con la loro opera Rare Earthenware riflettono invece sulla catena di rifornimento globale delle tecnologie moderne. Il progetto segue le radici delle componenti elettroniche di lusso fino ai siti minerari dove elementi terrestri rari vengono rubati dal pianeta. Non mancano nemmeno i droni con la performance del sound artist Sam Auinger , Drone 100 – Spaxels over Linz .

Coinvolgente invece la perfomance di Louis-Philippe Demers e Bill Vorn con il lavoro Inferno proponendo un’interessante interazione tra esoscheletri e partecipanti. Inferno è un progetto di performance robotica partecipato dove il pubblico è invitato a indossare degli esoscheletri, i quali ordineranno agli spettatori/attori movimenti fisici del corpo. Una sorta di “punizione” a cui il corpo è sottoposto, non violenta, ma determinata da forze esterne provenienti da un intelligenza artificiale. Questo lavoro offre una riflessione sull’impatto della tecnologia su nostri corpi e sulla società, focalizzando l’attenzione sul rapporto umano-macchina e la relazione distruttiva tra la natura e l’automazione in una scenografia di rumori, suoni tecno e movimenti robotici.

Non convince a mio parere l’attribuzione del Golden Nica all’opera Can you hear me? di Christoph Wachter e Mathias Jud per una riflessione superficiale e mal funzionante sulla sorveglianza e lo spionaggio, né tanto meno le menzionate Open Surgery di Frank Kolkman e Parasitic/Symbiotic di Ann Kathrin Krenz, sistemi robotici diversi per fini, ma uniti nella mancanza critica dei lavori, da un lato la chirurgia low-cost open source e dall’altro un sistema di interazione tra algoritmi e natura.

Il Prix Forum quest’anno è stato dedicato a Jasia Reichardt , nella categoria Visionary Pionieri Media Art Nobel. Si ricorda l’autorevole critica d’arte e curatore per l’importante mostra pioneristica nel 1968 presso l’Institute of Contemporary Arts di Londra, dal titolo Serendipity cibernetic , dove gli artisti si sono mescolati nella relazione profonda tra il computer, le macchine, algoritmi e la mente umana.

Radical Atoms è un’edizione che raccoglie probabilmente progetti innovativi, ma da un lato si soffre dell’incapacità logistica di legare tutti gli eventi che il festival offre e soprattutto è mancata una teoria critica e stimolante come lo era molti anni fa.

Sicuramente è stimolante lo studio di Hiroshi Ishii e del suo team Tangible Media Group che consegna l’etichetta a questa edizione di Ars Electronica di Radical Atoms. Gli esseri umani si sono evoluti nel percepire e manipolare il mondo fisico attraverso il digitale. Proprio Hiroshi Ishii presenta un’interfaccia utente tangibile (TUI) che si basa sulla nostra destrezza incarnando informazioni digitali nello spazio fisico. Radical Atoms ci offre una visione tra le interazioni umane e materiali fisici che sono computazionalmente trasformabili e riconfigurabili. In altre parole l’informazione digitale avrà una manifestazione fisica, tale da permetterci di interagire direttamente. Il professore del MIT ci consegna una prospettiva dell’interazione tra uomo e macchina in cui tutta l’informazione digitale ha una manifestazione fisica, così da poterci interagire direttamente. L’incorporazione fisica di funzioni digitali avvicina di molto la computazione alle nostre vite di ogni giorno.

Linz ogni anno offre senz’altro una panoramica interessante, ma a volte si fa fatica a seguire un percorso processuale di ricerca e si sente sempre meno la dimensione teorica, derivante molto probabilmente da una mancanza di fondi, in questo periodo di acuta crisi economica.

Atomi, molecole, elettroni, bit spaziano liberi, vaganti nei dintorni di Linz. Nelle ultime edizioni si è creato anche un senso di disagio e disorganizzazione logistica degli spazi dislocati forse in maniera caotica rispetto alle edizioni precedenti. La ricerca dovrebbe in maniera radicale come gli atomi, dettare nuove idee originali, affinché esse possano persino traumatizzare, provocare uno shock, uno scontro-incontro.

Forse è proprio questa condizione “perturbante” che manca oggi, per poter poi tornare al dibattito (quasi nullo in questa edizione 2016). Il mito dell’alchimia si riflette nella misteriosa rappresentazione dell’opus dell’artista. L’alchimista crea e trasforma la rozza materia celando il risultato dell’opera alla trasformazione conoscitiva. L’artista, come l’alchimista, è dunque colui che sublima la realtà per trovare la verità che essa cela in un’azione di di-svelamento continuo: l’utopia di un riscatto operato dalla fantasia sulla opacità della realtà. Forse l’alchimia tanto conclamata ha fallito il processo di trasformazione, più che il tentativo di trasformare i metalli in oro, l’idea ha lasciato spazio ad una esposizione fragile e spesso superficiale.

Forse abbiamo smarrito la facoltà della serendipità tanto festeggiata e ricercata, è stata perduta, così come la pietra filosofale.

Senza dubbio viviamo in uno straordinario luogo e in uno straordinario tempo, ma ciò che manca è la straordinarietà degli eventi micro e macroscopici fino ad averne le vertigini.

Proprio, il poeta francese decadente Rimbaud in relazione al processo dell’alchimia (in questo caso del verbo) scriveva:

A me. La storia di una delle mie follie. / Da molto tempo mi vantavo di possedere tutti i paesaggi possibili e trovavo irrisorie le celebrità della pittura e della poesia moderna. / Mi piacevano i dipinti idioti, sovrapporte, scenari, tele di saltimbanchi, insegne, miniature popolari, la letteratura fuori moda, il latino di chiesa, i libri erotici senza ortografia, i romanzi dei nostri nonni, i racconti di fate, i libretti per bambini, le vecchie opere, i ritornelli semplici, i ritmi ingenui. / Sognavo crociate, spedizioni di cui non si hanno documenti, repubbliche senza storia, guerre di religione soffocate, rivoluzioni di costumi, spostamenti di razze e di continenti: credevo a tutti gli incantesimi. / Inventai i colori delle vocali! A nera, E bianca, I rossa, O blu, U verde. – Regolai la forma e il movimento di ogni consonante, e, con ritmi istintivi, mi illusi d’inventare un linguaggio poetico accessibile, un giorno o l’altro, a tutti i sensi. Tenevo in serbo la traduzione. / Fu dapprima uno studio. Scrivevo dei silenzi, delle notti, annotavo l’inesprimibile. Fissavo vertigini.



Una vertigine sicuramente evocata, ma purtroppo neanche gli atomi con la loro radicalità ci hanno potuto salvare in questa fase, dove persino la creazione manca della sua azione e del suo nucleo vitale e perturbante. Ma continuiamo con coraggio a navigare nell’oceano delle domande e delle contaminazioni in un futuro così lontano, così vicino.

Perfino Hitchcock si stupisce in questa spirale infinita e delicata perdita di equilibrio. Come funamboli gli artisti cercano attraverso la lente d’ingrandimento uno spiraglio e la scienza le sue traiettorie.

English

Ars Electronica 2016.

For a radical alchemical research of our time and loss of balance.

A post-reflection beyond the atoms and the bodies

The digital revolution has reconfigured and decoded our world, it is absorbed between the wet and the organic material of the bits, changing our perception in a radical way.

Who are the alchemists of our time? This year, Ars Electronica Festival in Linz (8-12 September 2016), entitled Radical Atoms and the alchemist of our time , reflected on our time, on contemporary society and the increasingly inescapable relationship between the arts and sciences.

Art and science create this alchemical process and they build new floating and ubiquitous territories, as well as hybrid subjects. Alchemy is a kind of philosophy, as Marcel Duchamp recall us; it is a kind of thought that leads to a way of understanding. Alchemy is a practice comes from the “conscious” mixture between art and science.

Let’s think about robotics art, drones, Internet-of-Things, wearable devices, bioart and telematics etc. From digital computing to quantum world, from genetic engineering to synthetic biology, technologies increase our ability to manipulate the fundamental laws of nature.

Disappointments, desires, dreams and hopes of the human being are all essential ingredients for a new imaginary that can afford to experiment with new speculative ideas creating extraordinary moments. Many questions arise during such occasions in Linz.

Every year, Ars Electronica becomes a platform of debate on the concept of life in the era of genetic engineering and artificial intelligence that increases our physical world where even biological information often modify the forms of communication, setting a world absorbed between the digital revolution and the cultural and social evolution.

Ars Electronica offers new challenges for understanding such original boundary, where the artist blends the disembodied world of digital data with the physical world of our bodies.

Artists, designers, scientists learn to work together across a variety of disciplines such as neuroscience and biotechnology, stimulating new ways of interaction between technology and nature. Researchers and scientists have developed entirely new skills and predispositions, working on the future. The new subjectivity that arises from this fusion is the result of a true ensemble among lines of research and mixing of styles and plural languages.

For example, Sculpture Factory made by David Quayola, gives us a visual architecture of the Renaissance and the idea of “The Unfinished Works of Michelangelo” and algorithmic sequences of a robotic arm, bringing to light artistic tradition and technological evolution. The real and the artificial blend into the project Common Flowers / Flower Commons by Georg Tremmel and Shiho Fukuhara (BCL – Artist lab), where they cut flowers and clone them, using plant tissue culture methods. Joe Davis’ project Bombyx Chrysopoeia creates instead a genetically modified silk moth, containing silicatein, a protein found in the marine sponge Tethya aurantia. Alessio Chierico presents Trataka , creating a sophisticated interactions and “technological meditation” based on a Brain Computer Interface experience. In this interactive installation, brain activity is stimulated on the basis of attention, leading to a meditation technique that aims to stimulate the chakra that is responsible for the brain itself.

Radical Atoms was the topic of the thirty-seventh edition of the Ars Electronica and this year (perhaps unsuccessfully) it attempted to deliver new visions, but Linz looks a popular entertainment

showcase and a loss of the research and guideline of innovation.

I do not deny however the interesting location (PostCity) which hosted the central area of ​​the Ars Electronica, the former place of the Austrian Postal Service logistics, which has become the floating frame, labyrinthine and profound (sometimes even dark), but at the same time also a renovation space.

In this vast area, located next to the Linz’s Main Station, Ars Electronica has devoted special attention to the design, the dress that turned even the sense of living through new sensory increased. The dress in this context has become a multi-sensory and spatial device and the body has become a lab for experiment, taking on new metrics and configurations.

Here the digital and multimedia have found a kind of “immaterial” dialog where the body and the senses have become the new devices. The new material gave us the opportunity to project our imagination towards the Near Future connecting the human being, the technology and the environment. For example, Maria Valverde and Alberto Castellanos with The Enviroment Dress 2.0 project have created a wearable device that can tune variations in temperature, pollution, and atmospheric pressure. The collection of this data should be building a emotional geography of the city, while the dress signals through light changes the status of “environmental noise”. This project has won the nomination Start Priz’16 to the Ars Electronica Festival.

In the Myco TEX project by Aniela Hoitink, the dress forms a sort of second skin even through construction of biological materials that shaped the body. The Dutch artist creates clothes, changing the way for use the textiles. In fact, the textile is constituted by combining mycelia with textiles, in order to create flexible composit products.

Exciting was the design project Trans.Fur by Karina and Natalie Peter Wirth, they have developed the “smart textiles” capable of altering moisture permeability by adjusting their surface structures. This intelligent textiles which emulates the human skin change its structure by adapting to the conditions of the environment, for example, when the material is wet, it shrinks.

Another interesting and challenging project was proposed by Artist Lab Artificial Skins and Bones , which includes a group of young designers based in Berlin, with their Visible Strength . The inspiration for this project comes from the roots of the polyp structure by creating fabrics that change the color of the surface through muscle activity. The creators JHU-Ting Yang and Lisa Stohn produce a sort of second skin with interactive and visual possibilities.

Furthermore, there are artists who use even magnetic fields to create shoes and jewellery, like Magnetic Motion by Iris Van Herpen . The Dutch artist creates “living” reactive sculptures combining advanced computation, synthetic biology and mechatronics engineering. Through techniques such as injection molding and laser cutting of labyrinthine and intricate architectural structures, Van Herpen creates dresses, jackets, pants, skirts and blouses from the dynamic forms and surfaces reminiscent of the movement of the body, giving them dynamic shapes and surfaces that echo the body’s movement. The three-dimensional nature and stratification of the leaders give them volume. The controlled structure of the clothes is offset by the chaotic structure of the accessories, shoes, belts, necklaces and clutches, shaped using magnetic fields, no two items are alike. The Van Herpen work key characteristic is to play between nature and technology.

Moreover, the Artist Lab Artificial Skins and Bones, with the project The Aesthetics Of The Uncanny by Carmina Blank and Sandra Stark, show that implants can have side effects (interferences) aesthetic, almost inexplicable. Inspired from the concept of Uncanny Valley by Masahiro Mori during the 1960s, The Aesthetics of The Uncanny explores the delicate boundary between the familiar prosthesis design and uncanniness. The study is based on the conception of a material that can help and understand this disturbing phenomenon. Just from the point of view of aesthetic modifying colors, appearance of the materials they try to intervene in order to decrease the threshold of uncertainty and disturbance.

It is worth mentioning the interesting work by Robertina Sebjanic with Aurelia +1 Hz through an extraordinary significance conceptual sound-visual performance . The Slovenian artist presents a constant scientific research, analyzing the world of jellyfish. In fact, the Aurelia is a species found in the Adriatic. Jellyfish, in the era of the sixth extinction, after having lived in the seas and oceans of the world for over 500 million years without being damaged, now seems to be the perfect evolution archive, providing the potential indications that the future for biotechnological, medical and molecular progress. In fact, some species of jellyfish have this specific characteristic of eternal youth and immortality. The improved conditions of life in a technologically advanced world allow us to move towards a life significantly longer than that of the past. Surely this life-long ambition is amplified by the use of redefining obsessive drugs even critics of social values. Robertina Sebjanic conceives and realizes a sound performance where sounds are generated and transmitted from the jellyfish Aurelia aurita, mixed together with those registered by an archive of temporary reminiscences collected during the time of the sound experiments. Both recorded and live sounds represent a new soundscape. Together they lead us to an immersive sound-visual experience.

Even Lucy Mc-Rae , the architect of the body offers his vision on the future of the bodies with three documentaries. The Institute of Isolation , Make your Maker and Future Day Spa , in these short films the Australian artist reflects on the possibilities of the body. On the one hand, she highlights the condition of isolation and the ability to increase the fundamental aspects of human resilience, on the other Lucy Mc-Rae showcases macabre images between body and food (inseparable) through genetic manipulation, human cloning and even edible. Finally, in The Future Day Spa , Mc-Rae recreates a spa designed to prepare the minds and the bodies of the participants for space travel. Through a vacuum chamber that leads to the release of oxytocin in the brain the Australian artist studies the change of human emotions. Reproductive technology and genetic engineering treat life as a computational code, you can make DNA sequencing and remove or create desirable traits and design the human species.

Michael Burton and Michiko Nitta with Instruments of the Afterlife , present a reflection on future generations through new tools based on synthetic biology and nanotechnology to plan for a post-waste future. Instead the theatrical installation Human Study # 1, 3RNP by Patrick Tresset, a human subject is outlined by a group of robots that function and replace the artists.

Unknown Fields Division is the results of a nomadic design research directed by Liam Young and Kate Davies, with their project Rare Earthenware , where they reflect on the global supply chain of modern technologies. The project follows the roots of luxury electronic components to the mining sites where rare earth elements are stolen from the planet.

There are even the drones with the performance of sound artist Sam Auinger , Drone 100 – Spaxels over Linz.

Engaging instead the performance by Louis-Philippe Demers and Bill Vorn with the Inferno performance, suggesting an interesting interaction between participants and exoskeletons. Inferno is a robotic performance project in which the public is invited to wear exoskeletons, which will order the spectators/players physical movements of the body. A sort of “punishment” to which the body is subject to non-violent, but determined by outside forces coming from an artificial intelligence. This work offers a reflection about the impact of technology on our bodies and society, focusing on the human-machine relationship and the destructive relationship between nature and automation in a background of noise, techno sounds and robotic movements.

In my opinion, it is not convincing the attribution of the Golden Nica award to the work Can you hear me? by Christoph Wachter and Mathias Jud, because of a superficial reflection and badly functioning about surveillance and spying, neither the mentioned Open Surgery by Frank Kolkman and Parasitic / Symbiotic by Ann Kathrin Krenz, several robotic systems for different purposes, but similar in their lack of critical reflection, respectively on the low-cost open-source surgery and on an interaction system between algorithms and nature.

The Prix Forum this year was dedicated to Jasia Reichardt, in the category Visionary Media Pioneers Nobel Art. She was recalled for the influential art critic and curator for the important pioneering exhibition in 1968 at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London, entitled Serendipity Cibernetic where artists are mixed in the deep relationship between the computer, the machines, algorithms and the human mind.

GUI – A graphical user interface only lets us see information and interact with it indirectly, as if we were looking through the surface of the water to interact with the forms below.

TUI – A tangible user interface is like an iceberg: there is a portion of the digital that emerges beyond the surface of the water—into the physical realm—so that we may interact directly with it.

Radical Atoms – describes our vision for the future of interaction, in which all digital information has physical manifestation so that we can interact directly with it—as if the iceberg had risen from the depths to reveal its sunken mass.

Radical Atoms surely is an edition which collects definitely innovative projects, but on the one hand it suffered from the inability logistics related to all the events that the festival offers, and on the other it missed a critical theory and stimulation as it used to be many years ago.

Surely the study by Hiroshi Ishii and his team Tangible Media Group is stimulating, which delivers the label in this edition of Ars Electronica Radical Atoms. The humans have evolved to sense and manipulate the physical world through the digital. Just Hiroshi Ishii presents tangible user interface (TUI) based on our embodying dexterity digital information in physical space. Radical Atoms offers a vision of interaction human and physical materials that are computationally convertible and reconfigurable. The material can transform itself to reflect and to look for changes in the underlying digital model that serves as a physical dynamic representations of digital information.

Every year, Linz certainly provides a stimulating overview, but sometimes it is hard to follow a procedural path and it feels less and less the theoretical dimension, deriving much probably by a lack of funds in this scenario of economic crisis.

Atoms, molecules, electrons, bits ranging free, are wandering around Linz. In recent editions they also created a sense of unease and disorganisation logistics spaces, perhaps located in a more chaotic than previous editions. Radical research on atoms should order new original ideas, so that they can even traumatize and just causing a shock: a crash-encounter.

Maybe it is really this “uncanny” condition which is lacking today in order to return to a real debate (almost invalid in this 2016 edition). The myth of alchemy is reflected in the mysterious representation of the opus artist. The alchemist creates and transforms the gross matter concealing the outcome of work to cognitive processing. The artist, like the alchemist, is therefore the one that sublimates the reality to find the truth it conceals, in an action of unveiling: the utopia of a ransom effected by imagination on the opacity of reality. Perhaps the alchemy so much declared, it has failed the transformation process, rather than an attempt to turn base metals into gold, the idea has given way to a fragile and often superficial exposure.

Perhaps we have lost the power of serendipity much celebrated and valued, but it has been lost as it happened with the philosopher’s stone.

Surely we live in an extraordinary place and in an extraordinary time, but what is missing is the an extraordinary micro- and macroscopic event sup to feel dizzy.

Just Rimbaud, the Decadent poet, in relation to the process of alchemy (in this case of verb), wrote:

My turn now. The story of one of my insanities.

For a long time I boasted that I was master of all possible landscapes and I thought the great figures of modern painting and poetry were laughable.

What I liked were: absurd paintings, pictures over doorways, stage sets, carnival backdrops, billboards, bright-colored prints; old-fashioned literature, church Latin, erotic books full of misspellings, the kind of novels our grandmothers read, fairy tales, little children’s books, old operas, silly old songs, the nave rhythms of country rimes. I dreamed of Crusades, voyages of discovery that nobody had heard of, republics without histories, religious wars stamped out, revolutions in morals, movements of races and continents: I used to believe in every kind of magic. I invented colors for the vowels! – A black, E white, I red, O blue, U green. – I made rules for the form and movement of every consonant, and I boasted of inventing, with rhythms from within me, a kind of poetry that all the senses, sooner or later, would recognize. And I alone would be its translator. I began it as an investigation. I turned silences and nights into words. What was unutterable, I wrote down. I made the whirling world stand still.

Surely a dizziness is evoked, but unfortunately even the radicalism of atoms cannot be saved in this period, when even the creation of missing its action and its vital and uncanny core. Let’s continue with courage sailing the ocean of questions and contaminations, in a future so far, so close. Even Hitchcock is surprised in this endless spiral of delicate and loss of balance. The artist, like high-wire walkers, looks for a crack through the magnifying glass and the science looks for his trajectory.

