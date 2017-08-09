Luminous Bees. Danzando tra arte, scienza e tecnologia / Luminous Bees. Dancing among art, science and technology

Italiano [English below]

I droni hanno già rivoluzionato immagini aeree e filmati. Tuttavia, prima dell’arrivo dei veicoli di sorveglianza senza pilota, la fotografia aerea era notevolmente più complicata. Per alimentare il fascino delle vedute dall’alto, la gente è salita a grandi altitudini per sfidare la gravità, grazie all’aiuto di scale, edifici elevati, piccioni, mongolfiere, aerei e razzi. Nel campo artistico ricordiamo uno su tutto, lo storico Otto Piene, fondatore del gruppo Zero [1] e le sue meravigliose opere cinetiche. L’artista tedesco comincia ad intervenire direttamente nell’atmosfera, il cielo diventa una tela su cui esprimersi e creare. Fuochi, proiezioni luminose, polveri colorate, polveri piriche, fumi, palloni aerostatici sono i nuovi “pennelli” con cui Otto Piene ha invaso lo spazio intorno a sé, manipolando l’energia celeste investendola di poesia, colore, nuove forme, tra il naturale e l’artificiale.

Presso il Campus Universitario di Savona, dal 20 al 22 febbraio si è tenuto un interessantissimo workshop su “Sciami di droni per coreografie aeree ispirate alla danza di orientamento alle api”, intessendo relazioni tra ricerca artistica, scientifica e tecnologica, in particolare attraverso tre nuclei principali: la ricerca robotica, le problematiche tecniche (hardware, software, di controllo), e quelle legislative e sulle applicazioni dei droni. Le tre giornate erano a cura del Dibris (Dipartimento di Informatica, Bioingegneria, Robotica e Ingegneria dei Sistemi), di 3D Lab Factory e di LuminousBees, dove Noema, e i suoi progetti satelliti fivewordsforthefuture e n-blog, sono stati media partner.

Avete mai pensato alle relazioni ecosistemiche tra il movimento delle api e le nuove tecnologie robotiche come i droni? Ebbene ci sono, e non sono lontane delle anticipazioni distopiche di Black mirror nell’ultima puntata della terza stagione Heated in the Nation [2]. Già in Giappone, Miyako e il suo team stanno creando dei droni per contrastare il problema del declino delle api e rischiare di non percepire più il mondo con tutti i suoi meravigliosi colori. Dal Giappone e precisamente dall’Istituto nazionale di scienze e tecnologie industriali avanzate (Aist) coordinato da Tsukuba [3] sono stati sviluppati i primi droni che sostituiranno le api nell’impollinazione dei fiori. I droni-api hanno una struttura ancora molto primordiale e sono telecomandati dall’uomo, ma in futuro, grazie al Gps e l’intelligenza artificiale, potranno volare autonomamente. Il progetto è nato dall’esigenza di trovare una soluzione alla sempre più inquietante scomparsa delle api nel nostro ecosistema. I ricercatori hanno trasformato piccoli droni in veri e propri ‘impollinatori’ applicando sul fondo degli stessi una striscia pelosa, prodotta con il crine di cavallo di un pennello: le setole sono state poi ricoperte con un particolare gel appiccicoso simile ad un adesivo attacca-e-stacca, che permette di prelevare il polline da un fiore per poi rilasciarlo sul fiore successivo.

Per ora facciamo, un passo indietro. Perché a Savona si è cercato di definire le relazioni dell’ecosistema tra ricerca artistica, scientifica e tecnologia? Nella contemporaneità più che mai c’è l’urgenza di uscire dalle discipline e farle incontrare, perché solamente perseguendo questa via si avrà (forse) una maggiore consapevolezza e conoscenza per affrontare i problemi complessi del mondo post-contemporaneo con le sue post-verità ecc… Il programma che è stato presentato durante i tre giorni di workshop è stato intenso e interessantissimo, dove si è evidenziato proprio la possibilità di comunicare tra scienziati, artisti e tecnofili.

Si è iniziato il dibattito con una particolare riflessione da parte del direttore del DIBRIS, il prof. Gianni Vardo Vercelli, il quale ha focalizzato l’attenzione sulla ricerca dedicata alla bio-ispirazione, introducendo il concetto di sciami di droni (sono esempi i 300 droni della Intel durante il superbowl americano [4] e i 1000 droni per la festa delle lanterne nella piazza di Guangzhou [5]) . Da qui si è cominciato a presentare i lavori di ricerca di Massimo Rosso (Fondazione CIMA [6]) sui mammiferi marini attraverso i droni per poi concludere la mattinata con Pier Luigi Capucci che ha sottolineato la stretta connessione tra arte e scienza attraverso la “Terza Vita” [7]. Che cosa è la “Terza Vita”? In sintesi possiamo tradurre questo concetto complesso e allo stesso tempo affascinante come il “tendere alla vita”” dove organico e l’inorganico rappresentano due universi contigui, osmotici, e proprio l’arte genetica, traccia quella linea di unione fra questi due “mondi”. La doppia articolazione del vivente (vita organica/artificiale-robotica) si propone come strategia cognitiva e persino evolutiva. Il vivente, secondo Pier Luigi Capucci, non è più definito dalla materia di cui esso è fatto, ma dalle istruzioni che lo governano: non è più basato sull’hardware, bensì sul software. Si aprono quindi prospettive plurali e simboliche. Dopo la Prima vita, quella biologica, secondo Capucci, la Seconda Vita rappresenta la grande varietà di estensioni, dal cervello, ai sensi ed infine al corpo. Esistono oggi molti settori e applicazioni, forme di vita artificiale, oggetti autonomi, robotica e biorobotica, nanoentità, ibridi (organici/inorganici), organismi modificati o espansi ed infine l’ultima fase dell’esistenza in cui siamo immersi è la vita sintetica (Terza Vita). Essa si basa soprattutto sul processo di simulazione con il rischio di confondere ciò che chiamiamo “mondo reale”. La dimensione simbolica acquista valore e si separa dalle forme di vita basate sul carbonio, le quali hanno seguito un processo di evoluzione naturale, mentre quelle artificiali sono proprio realizzate dai prodotti culturali e dalle simbolizzazioni che acquisiscono. I simboli sono il laboratorio in cui conduciamo esperimenti sulle relazioni con il mondo fenomenico nella sua complessità, il luogo in cui la nostra relazione con il mondo viene sempre più trasferita.

Da questa commistione tra natura e tecnologia, c’è chi come Antonio Feliciotti (Università di Pisa) ci ha raccontato in maniera performativa e scientifica l’ape intesa come superorganismo, mentre Claudio Porrini (Università di Bologna) ci ha dimostrato come le perfomance delle api siano studiate e utilizzate come bioindicatori per l’inquinamento, mentre la loro meravigliosa comunicazione attraverso il linguaggio della danza è stata narrata da Bettina Maccagnani (Centro Agricoltura Ambiente “Giorgio Nicoli”). La Danza delle api è un termine usato in apicoltura e in etologia per una particolare danza a forma di otto delle api. Con l’esecuzione di questa danza, i cui movimenti sono perfettamente codificati, l’ape operaia può comunicare alle compagne preziose informazioni sulla direzione e distanza a cui si trovano fiori, nettare, polline e sorgenti d’acqua.

Tale danza è quindi il meccanismo con il quale le api possono reclutare altre api del loro alveare per la raccolta di risorse. La danza circolare è semplicemente una danza dell’ape ad “onda” con un ondeggiamento molto piccolo. L’etologo austriaco Karl von Frisch fu uno dei primi a interpretare il significato della danza dell’ape. Da superorganismo quale è quello dell’ape arriviamo all’homo cyberneticus di Paolo Atzori (SISSA Trieste [8]) attraverso l’emblematica figura cibernetica di Norbert Wiener, sottolineando il passaggio fondamentale dell’avvento dell’elettricità fino alla rivoluzione dell’informazione attraverso la trasformazione globale dell’hardware e l’ingresso dell’industria 4.0., dove l’umano e la macchina si incontrano e le cose comunicano tra loro (Internet delle cose).

La presentazione della piattaforma Luminous Bees, spin off dell’Università di Genova operante nella costruzione e gestione di sciami di micro robot aerei luminosi per applicazioni di Aerial Media e Aerial Data Visualization in campo artistico è stata la parte operativa e pratica delle tre giornate. “LuminousBees: a SuperOrganism inspired by Biomimetics” rappresenta il primo progetto del team LuminousBees sul filone di ricerca delle Aerial Media Arts. Per A.M.A. Si intendono quelle applicazioni che esplorano le potenzialità rappresentative ed espressive dello Spazio Aereo con micro aerial robots, non esclusivamente con finalità di puro entertainment, piuttosto quanto sistemi semi-permanenti di Aerial Data Visualization – utili a comunicare tematiche culturali, scientifiche, ambientali attraverso un approccio di edutainment – e poi oltre come strumenti per creare nuovi linguaggi capaci di articolarsi in forme di storytelling e drammaturgia, che possano interrogare temi di interesse collettivo sul piano sociale e individuale.

I droni di LuminousBees, di progettazione e costruzione propria, dotati di una sessantina di led luminosi colorati, sono stati pensati per essere utilizzati in sciami, anche composti da decine di unità, per spettacoli aerei e simulazioni.

Che cosa è e come funziona il progetto Luminous Bees? Ce lo spiegano i creatori di questo strabiliante laboratorio in work in progress Giorgio Rinolfi e Lorenzo Mercenaro (Università di Genova), appassionati e studiosi sia di api che di robotica. Insieme hanno iniziato a costruire droni e si sono interrogati su quale sia la correlazione ecosistemica presente tra il superorganismo ape e i droni, studiando anche la loro in qualche modo sembianza (bio-ispirazione). L’ape mellifera sta attualmente vivendo un momento drammatico a causa dell’impatto delle attività antropiche sull’ambiente. I due studiosi stanno provando ad informare il pubblico sugli scenari presenti e in un futuro molto prossimo possibili per l’ape e gli effetti ecologici che ne deriveranno. Dagli effetti dell’uso di pesticidi in agricoltura, a quelli del massivo disboscamento globale, con la consistente perdita di aree di pascolo per le api, alla necessità di impollinazione artificiale in Cina per la già avvenuta scomparsa delle api.

Proviamo a spiegare il progetto:

Luminous Bees si propone di ricreare in un ambiente antropizzato-simbiotico (api-droni) proporzionalmente al nostro desiderio di mondi possibili, inventando nuovi modi di ‘comunicare con’ per re-imparare a condividere la conoscenza. L’interattività perfomante può tradursi quindi in nuova interazione sociale, dando forma e dinamica relazionale a contenuti che trattino della vita culturale, della trasformazione sociale e della condivisione dei saperi. Luminous Bees si ispira alla biologia delle api, affascinati dai caratteri della loro organizzazione sociobiologica, definita dagli studiosi “superorganismo”. Il superorganismo ape si configura come un sistema intelligente caratterizzato da articolate strategie comportamentali e di linguaggio, capace di autoregolarsi rispetto all’ambiente. Ambiente compromesso dall’impronta invasiva delle nostre società, una minaccia che si estende in maniera critica all’ape.

L’idea del progetto consiste nel posizionare un’arnia in una città con una famiglia di api situata in un orto botanico, una telecameraosserverà giorno per giorno con un sistema di decodifica e georeferenziazione i comportamenti di Waggle dance (danza delle api), ossia il linguaggio di segnalazione dei pascoli di bottinaggio. Il pubblico sarà invitato a documentare le operazioni di bottinaggio, recandosi in loco tramite un sistema di navigazione GPS reso disponibile da una App Android appositamente creata, che l’utente può scaricare sullo smartphone. I dati e le foto verranno registrati secondo un percorso guidato da una applicazione e verranno memorizzati e utilizzati nell’immediato per un web-documentario interattivo. La parte finale del progetto sarà una performance serale dei droni Luminous Bees, che eseguiranno coreografie aeree ispirate alla Waggle dance sulla base dei dati raccolti giorno per giorno. Attraverso questo tipo di installazione, il superorganismo ape, nel suo carattere intelligente di trasmissione di informazione e di omeostasi – si estende, per assumere il carattere ibrido di un SuperOrganismo allargato, iperecosistema che comprende mondo animale, vegetale, quello degli umani, dei data e infine, dei robots.

La ricerca è composta da diversi elementi:

• Transparent research hive, verrà realizzata un’arnia da ricerca, con due grandi pareti trasparenti per consentire la completa osservazione della famiglia garantendo, al contempo, la massima tutela per la salute delle api;

• Waggle dance assisted computer vision decoding tool, è lo strumento digitale che ci consentirà di osservare e comprendere il linguaggio contenuto nella waggle dance;

• Android App (SuperOrganism App) è lo strumento che ci abilita a sintonizzarci sul macro mondo di interazione ape-natura (bottinaggio-impollinazione) per sentirne le delicate interconnessioni, presenti, ma normalmente invisibili. Ci sarà un diario di osservazione, nei luoghi visitati dalle api, cercando di cogliere la sua preziosa azione sulle piante, e tramite la condivisione di tutti, la sua indispensabile collaborazione e condivisione all’unanimità;

• Digital Hive, Digital, rappresenta il Community Commons storage ed è costituito dai dati digitali raccolti dallo strumento di decodifica, arricchita da contributi dello spettatore raccolti dal Superorganism App. Questa applicazione web sarà la fonte per la creazione di una mappa interattiva che sarà accessibile dagli smartphone degli utenti e dagli schermi interattivi disponibili e dalla Luminouscape Performance.

• Public Screen: è lo spazio fisico in cui una mostra multimediale del progetto interagirà con il pubblico. Si compone di due elementi. La mappa interattiva consentirà l’esplorazione dei dati raccolti raccolti con l’interazione del pubblico. Il documentario interattivosviluppa la consapevolezza e l’interesse del pubblico rispetto alle sfide ambientali contemporanee per le api mellifere e completa alcuni progetti internazionali di biomonitoraggio e di conservazione della biodiversità delle api. Inoltre, verranno documentate alcune esperienze in cui il sistema di decodifica della Waggle dance sarà utilizzato per il biomonitoraggio.

• LuminouScape show, rappresenta lo spettacolo notturno di LuminousBees creato attravero uno sciame di quadrocopteri e sarà espressione attraverso coreografie aeree di intelligenza collettiva del superorganismo, basata sulle raccolte delle osservazioniquotidiane degli spettatori.

L’Applicazione Android rappresenterà per gli utenti il primo strumento di trasmissione comunicativa dell’informazione spazio-temporale che analizza le waggle dances nel Digital Hive. In secondo luogo esso è uno strumento finalizzato a espandere il deposito dei Digital Commons stesso. L’applicazione infatti guiderà i partecipanti in un processo di raccolta di altri dati (cyber-biologici) di interesse per il progetto dal superorganismo ape. Questa conoscenza espansa sarà il punto di partenza per un’ulteriore crescita del SuperOrganism. Il contributo dell’audience al progetto risulta risulta essere un processo attivo e cosciente e allo stesso tempo empatico andando a assumere un’importante connotazione partecipativa e performativa. L’obiettivo principale sarà quello di creare un data-set relazionale legato alla specifica spazio (antenna) di diverse città europee, unendo gli approcci, di presenza e di locali di interazione [il sistema di pubblica piazza] insieme ad una diffusione globale e la comunicazione globale [i nuovi media e sistema di rete digitale]. LuminousBees lega in maniera indissolubile e innovativa l’ecosistema del superorganismo ape, le problematiche hardware e software della robotica ed infine la complessità delle relazioni tra cittadini.

L’ibridazione è senza dubbio il grande tema del nostro presente. Lo zoomorfema, secondo Marchesini, è una specie di lingua universale, un porto franco che consente di comunicare in modo diretto e senza fraintendimenti, nella consapevolezza che la forma animale rappresenta una elettività per l’uomo, quasi una gestalt percettiva. La convivenza crea cioè una sorta di licantropia culturale, ossia di fusione di modelli comportamentali delle due specie, dove le acquisizioni-contaminazioni avvengono soprattutto a carico dell’uomo. L’uomo trasforma il proprio corpo in un paesaggio da rimaneggiare e lo fa imitando le altre specie. Sia la scienza che l’arte tentano di spiegare il mondo intorno a noi seguendo percorsi profondamente differenti, ma anche complementari l’uno dell’altro. Gli artisti possono fungere da catalizzatori per i processi ed i risultati creativi ed innovativi. Il lavoro artistico, quindi, viene ripensato come processualità si aggiorna continuamente in rapporto con lo spettatore, con un carattere mutante. Affinché si possa ridefinire un nuovo rapporto fecondo tra le risorse della memoria e il progetto di un futuro partecipato e condiviso, l’arte dovrebbe creare nuove modalità e nuove forme di narrazione, diventando perfino strumento di orientamento nella complessità. Possiamo dire che il nuovo habitat in cui abitiamo deve essere partecipativo creando una dimensione dell’esperienza che non sta né nella natura animale, né in quella umana, ma in questa condizione ibrida che intreccia elementi naturali e artificiali e la performatività dell’uomo.

L’arte deve tornare a circolare nell’organismo-umanità come il sangue circola nell’organismo umano. Un’estetica quindi non più basata sulle forme, bensì sui comportamenti. Il presente ha bisogno dell’arte, ma non di un’arte di deriva, ma di progettazione che si liberi perfino della contemporaneità, superandola, transitando verso un oltre, un altrove. Il confine viene interpretato come un’interfaccia-sfacciata, come punto di equilibrio-squilibrio tra una condizione e un’altra. Proprio il tecno-mondo segna il passaggio dalla dimensione naturale a quella artificiale, dove quest’ultima non è altro che un’invasione sottile, come quella di un virus che entra nell’uomo senza quasi che egli se ne accorga, una trasformazione indotta alle sue normali attività quotidiane, come afferma Antonio Caronia. Gli artisti sono disposti, come lo è il corpo, alla disponibilità di ricevere l’atto performativo della tecnologia. Una mutazione antropologica questa, che genera un mix esplosivo di ibridazioni, meticciati plurali, dando una nuova simbolizzazione del mondo.Come il corpo esce fuori dalla sua natura disposto ad ibridarsi, così anche l’arte esce fuori di sé e diventa strumento di interpretazione. L’atto sensibilmente politico possiamo chiamarla vita, con tutte le sue possibilità di ibridazione tra naturale e artificiale. Nel nostro corpo “sentiamo” il combinarsi di movimenti diversi, quello involontario della sua natura e quello volontario dell’artificiale e di conseguenza il rapporto tra biologia e tecnologia (info-biologia) si infittisce e si complica sempre più. Per cui l’osservare consapevolmente sostituisce il vedere, addestrando lo sguardo ad estendere le sue sensorialità corporee oltre le frontiere delle discipline favorendo dei flussi bidirezionali, multiculturali e tecnoculturali. È proprio l’osservazione del comportamento dell’animale-zecca, secondo Uexküll, a determinare di riflesso la tesi che “l’uomo è quell’animale in grado di vedere l’animalità degli altri animali, e quindi di prendere le distanze dalla propria stessa animalità” L’uomo, cioè, non vive in un ambiente, immerso o schiacciato in una determinazione necessitante, egli vive semmai nei “dintorni” degli ambienti, “tra” l’uno e l’altro. Il progetto Luminous Bees realizza e pratica questa interazione profonda tra reti, territori e conoscenze. Il processo evolutivo vedrà ibridare linguaggi e tecnologie, in una nuova coscienza dinamica che permetterà di interpretare l’andamento del cambiamento e renderlo funzionale alla progettazione di futuro in direzione di una comunicazione aperta, naturale e dinamica.

Luminous Bees esprime un’energia sociale, auto-organizzante attraverso la danza delle api che si ibrida in un movimento “tecnologico” (quello dei droni) performante dove l’uomo si proietta nel divenire altro, in un “tendere alla vita” e nel desiderio di mescolarsi nell’animale e “aprirsi verso l’aperto” . Non chiediamoci a questo punto cosa può fare la scienza per l’arte, ma piuttosto cosa l’arte può fare per la scienza.

English

The drones have already revolutionized aerial images and movies. However, before the time of surveillance unmanned vehicles, aerial photography was considerably more complicated. To power the charm of the views from above, people rose to great heights to defy gravity, with the help of stairs, tall buildings, birds, balloons, airplanes and rockets. In the arts, for instance, we can remind the historian Otto Piene [9], founder of Zero Group [10] and his wonderful kinetic works. The German artist begins to perform directly into the atmosphere, the sky becomes a canvas on which to express themselves and to create. Fires, light projections, colored dust, gunpowder, smoke, balloons are the Otto Piene’s new “brushes” with which has invaded the space around him, manipulating the celestial energy filling up of poetry, color, new forms, including natural and the artificial.

At the University Campus of Savona, 20th to 22th February was the interesting workshop “Interactive micro aerial robots swarm inspired from the Honeybee Waggle Dance”.

The workshop has connected artistic research reports, science and technology through three main fields: robotics research, technical issues (hardware and software control), laws and applications of drones. The three days were organized by Dibris (Department of Computer Science, Bioengineering, Robotics and Systems Engineering), 3D Lab Factory and LuminousBees where Noema, and its satellites projects fivewordsforthefuture and n-blog, were media partners.

Have you ever thought about the ecosystem relationships between the movement of bees and new technologies like robotic drones? Well there are, and are not far off the preview of dystopian Black Mirror, with the last episode during the third season, Heated Nation. Already in Japan, Miyako [11] and his team are creating drones to counter the problem of the decline of the bee and risk not perceive over the world with all its wonderful colors. They come from Japan, in fact, the first drones that will replace the bees in the pollination of flowers. Drones, which were developed at the National Institute of Science and Advanced Industrial Technology (AIST) by Tsukuba [12], have a still very primitive structure and are remote-controlled by humans, but in the future, thanks to GPS and artificial intelligence, can fly autonomously. The project was born from the need to find a solution to the increasingly disturbing disappearance of bees in our ecosystem. Researchers have transformed small drones in real ‘pollinators’ applying to the bottom of them a pile strip, produced with horse hair brush: bristles were then covered with a special sticky gel similar to an adhesive stick-and-off, which allows you to pick up the pollen from one flower and then release it to the next flower.

Let’s stand back. Why in Savona, did they try to define the ecosystem relationships between artistic research, science and technology? In the contemporary world, more than ever there is the urgent need to get out of the disciplines and make them meet, because only by pursuing this path you will (maybe) a greater awareness and knowledge to address the complex problems of the post-modern world with its post-truth etc. The program that was presented during the three-day workshop was intense and interesting where he highlighted precisely the ability to communicate between scientists, artists and technophiles. It is the debate has started with a particular reflection by the prof. Gianni Vardo Vercelli, director of DIBRIS, who has focused on research dedicated to bio-inspiration, introducing the concept of swarms of drones (are examples the 300 drones Intel during the super bowl and the 1000 drones for the lantern festival in the Guangzhou square). Massimo Rosso (CIMA Foundation) has presented his research work on marine mammals through the drones and Pier Luigi Capucci has drawn a connection among art, science and third life. What is “Third life”?

In shortly we can translate this concept complex and fascinating at the same time as the “strive for life” where organic and the inorganic represent two contiguous universes, osmotic, and their genetic art, draw a line of union between these two “worlds” and the double articulation of the living (organic life/artificial-robotic) is proposed as a cognitive strategy, and even evolutionary. The living being, according to Pier Luigi Capucci, is no longer defined by the material of which it is made, and the instructions that govern it are no longer based on the hardware, but software. This opens up plural and symbolic prospects. After the First life, biological evolution, according to Capucci, Second Life is the great variety of extensions, from the brain, and finally under the body. Today there are many industries and applications, artificial life forms, autonomous objects, robotics and bio-robotics, nanoentity, hybrid (organic/inorganic), expanded or modified organisms and finally the last stage of existence in which we are immersed is synthetic life (Third Life). It is based mainly on the simulation process with the risk of confusing what we call the “real world.” The symbolic dimension gains value and is separated from the carbon-based life forms, which have followed a process of evolution natural, while the artificial ones are just made by cultural products and the symbolizations acquire. The symbols are the laboratory where they conduct experiments on relations with the phenomenal world in its complexity, the place where our relationship with the world is increasingly being transferred.

From this blend of nature and technology, there are those who as Antonio Feliciotti (University of Pisa) in a performatic way, told us how the bees could be understood as a superorganism, while Claudio Porrini (University of Bologna) has talked precisely about the performances of bees used as bio-indicators for pollution, while Bettina Maccagnani (Centro Agricoltura Ambiente “Giorgio Nicoli”) has reflected on the wonderful communication of bees through the language of dance. Waggle dance is a term used in beekeeping and ethology for a particular figure-eight dance of the honey bee. By performing this dance, successful foragers can share, with other members of the colony, information about the direction and distance to patches of flowers yielding nectar and pollen, to water sources, or to new nest-site locations. The waggle dance and the round dance are two forms of dance behavior that are part of a continuous transition. The round dance occurs for resources that are nearby (typically less than 10–20 m from the nest for Apis mellifera ligustica). The term “waggle dance” is better for describing both the waggle dance and the round dance. Austrian ethologist and Nobel laureate Karl von Frisch was one of the first who translated the meaning of the waggle dance.

From the Honey Bee colonies like a superorganism we arrive to homo cyberneticus by Paolo Atzori (SISSA Trieste). He has presented the emblematic cybernetics figure of Norbert Wiener, that has highlighted the transition between the coming of electricity until the revolution of information through the hardware global transformation and the birth of Industry 4.0. The latter the human and the machine are meeting, while the things communicate between them (Internet of things).

The operative part of these three days has been the presentation of Luminous Bees platform, spin off of the University of Genoa operating in the construction and management of swarms of bright micro robot planes for the Aerial Media and Data Visualization in the arts applications. “LuminousBees: a superorganism inspired by Biomimetics” is the first project of LuminousBees team on the Aerial Media Arts research field. For A.M.A. Those applications explore the representative and expressive potential of Space Plane with micro aerial robots, not only with pure entertainment purposes, rather than semi-permanent systems of Aerial Data Visualization – useful to communicate cultural issues, scientific, environmental, through an approach of Edutainment- and then beyond as tools to create new languages ​​able to be articulated in forms of storytelling and drama, they can interrogate issues of collective interest in the social and individual level.

LuminousBees drones with a own design and sixty colored LEDs, have been designed to be used in swarms, they can also consist of tens of units, for aircraft shows and simulations.

What is the Luminous Bees project? It is an amazing laboratory work in progress created by Giorgio Rinolfi and Lorenzo Mercenaro (University of Genoa). They have studied robotic, the communication of bees and their waggle dance and have begun to build drones and have wondered what the ecosystem present correlation between the superorganism and drones, also studying their somehow appeareance (bio-inspiration). The honey bee is currently experiencing a dramatic moment due to the impact of human activities on the environment. Rinolfi and Mercenaro have informed the public about scenarios present and possible in the very near future for the bees and the ecological effects of this transition. From the effects of pesticide use in agriculture, to those of the massive global deforestation, with significant loss of grazing areas for bees, the need for artificial pollination in China for the disappearance of bees has already occurred.

Let’s try to explain the project:

Luminous Bess aims to recreate in a man-made environment-symbiotic (bee-drones) in proportion to our desire of all possible worlds, inventing new ways to ‘talk’ to re-learn how to share knowledge. The interactivity performance can then translate into new social interaction, shaping and relational dynamic content that deal with the cultural, social transformation and sharing of knowledge and awareness. The inspiration for this installation is the biology of honey bees. We are fascinated by their eusocial organization, which scientists have defined as embodying a Superorganism. Superorganism appears as a system with distributed intelligence, able to regulate itself in response to the environment through complex behavioral strategies. Today this is an environment that is getting more and more compromised by the invasive imprint of human societies. One effect is that the continued existence of honey bees is seriously in jeopardy. They have decided to narrate this story using its biocybernetic character: a hive with a family of bees placed in once city by a special camera coupled with a behavior-recognition and georeferencing system in order to sample instances of the honey bees’. By performing the waggle dance, successful honey bee foragers can share with other members of the colony information about the direction and distance to the patches of flowers that yield the most/best nectar and pollen, or to water sources, or to new hive-site locations. At the same time, the audience is invited to provide evidence of foragers’ feeding operations, moving to the detected target places through a GPS navigation system (available on the Superorganism App) that spectators can download on their smartphones. The data gathered will reach the digital hive of the Superorganism and will be represented as a dynamic map on interactive screens that will be available at the installation stands and online. Moreover, we will display an interactive documentary informing the audience about the ecological ordeal that honey bees experience due to environmental pollution. The final part of the event will be a daily performance of Luminous Bees quadcopters. Each evening the performance will display choreographies inspired by observed waggle dances. In this way the Bee Superorganism uses cybernetics intelligence to amplify its homeostasis process, assuming the hybrid character of an extended superorganism, a hyper-ecosystem that encompasses the animal, vegetable, and human world as well as that of data and of robots.

• The Transparent research beehive, representing the Biologic Commons Storage of the SuperOrganism. Will be implement a hive of research, with two large transparent walls to allow for complete family viewing while ensuring the maximum protection for the health of bees;

• The Waggle dance assisted computer vision decoding tool, which is the digital instrument we have developed to detect and geo-localize the waggle dances displayed by the bee family during a definite time lapse.

• The SuperOrganism Android App: spectators are invited to download this App onto their smartphones. It contains a human solar compass and a GPS navigation system that allows the audience to physically follow the waggle dances. It also functions as a tool to record and classify any contribution by the spectators.

• The Digital Hive, which is the Digital Commons Storage, is made up by the digital data collected by the decoding tool, enhanced by spectator’s contributions collected by the Superorganism App. This Web app will be the source for the creation of an interactive map (web-documentary) that will be accessible from the smartphones of the users and from LuminouScape Performance.

• Public Screen: it is the physical space where a multimedia exhibition of the project interacts with the public. It consists of two elements. The Interactive Map will allow the exploration of the collected data gathered with the interaction of the public. The Interactive Documentary is intended to build the public’s awareness and interest with respect to the contemporary environmental challenges for the honey bees, and complement several international projects of biomonitoring and of conservation of honey bees’ biodiversity. Additionally, we will document some experiences in which the waggle dances decoding system has been used to further biomonitoring objectives.

• LuminouScape Performance, the nocturnal show of the LuminousBees quadcopters swarm is an expression through aerial choreographies of the SuperOrganism’s collective intelligence, harvested and augmented on a daily basis via the spectators’ observations.

For this installation, they created a dedicated Android App: the SuperOrganism App. Spectators are invited to download the app as soon as they reach the LuminousBees installation stand. The App represents a means of transmitting and interpreting the space-time information that reaches the Digital Hive about the occurring waggle dances. Secondarily it is an instrument aimed at extending the Digital Commons Storage itself: the App displays the information so as to physically lead the participants in a process of collection in the Digital Hive of other (cyber-)biological data of interests for the project from bees superorganism.

This expanded knowledge will be the starting point for the further growth of the SuperOrganism. Thus, the contribution of the audience to the project is viewed as an active and conscious process on the one hand, and also as an empathic one that assumes an important partecipative and performative implication. Main objective will be to create a different European city relational data set related to the specific space (antenna), combining the approaches, presence and interaction premises [the public square] system along with a global reach and communication global [new media and digital network system]. LuminousBees connects indissolubly and innovative way the ecosystem of superorganism bee, hardware and software issues of robotics and the complexity of relationships between citizens.

The contemporary body represents a changing reality, transient, defined by cultural context and connected to virtual reality and simulated practices, to scientific experiments from robotics to genetics. It is precisely this opening of the body which has in turn required a new work disciplines of determining a new device: the transdiciplinarity. The “discovery of the complexity” gives us no answer to the resolution of the contemporary disorder, rather it we “have” to a “consciousness” and a new conception of knowledge, as well as a different relationship knowledge. Hybridization is undoubtedly the great theme of our present. The zoomorfema, according to Marchesini, is a kind of universal language, a free port that allows you to directly communicate without misunderstandings, in the knowledge that the animal form is an elective for man, almost a perceptual gestalt. Coexistence that creates a kind of cultural lycanthropy, that is a fusion of behavioral patterns of the two species, where acquisitions and contamination happened mainly from the human being. The human being transforms his body into a landscape to recast and does imitating other species.

Both science and art attempt to explain the world around us by following very different paths but also complement each other. Artists can act as catalysts for the processes and the creative and innovative results. The artistic work, therefore, has been rethought as processuality is updated constantly in relationship with the viewer, with a transform character. We need to redefine a new relationship between the resources of memory and the design of a future participated and shared, the art should create new ways and new forms of narrative, even becoming a guiding tool in the complexity. The new habitat in which we live should be participative and create a dimension of experience that is not animal nature, nor humans, but it is a hybrid condition that mixes natural and artificial elements and performativity of human being. Art must return to circulate in the body-humanity as the blood circulates in the human body. An aesthetic so no longer based on the forms, but on behaviors. The present need of art is not for a drift-art, but rather for a design-art (in term of planning), freeing from contemporary era, outdoing it, going beyond it.

The border is interpreted as an undisciplined-interface as a point of equilibrium-imbalance. Techno-world marks the transition from the natural dimension to the artificial, where the latter is an thin invasion, like a virus that enters inside the human being, he almost without becoming aware it, a transformation induced to his normal daily activities, as quoting by Antonio Caronia. Artists are ready as is the body, it is available to receive the performative act by technology. This anthropological mutation, which creates an explosive mix of hybrids, plural miscegenation, giving us a new symbolization of the world. As the body gets out of its nature willing to hybridize, so also art comes out of himself and becomes an instrument of interpretation. In our bodies “feel” the combination of different movements, the unintentional of nature and the voluntary of artificial, and the relationship between biology and technology (info-biology) becoming always more complicated. The observing consciously replaces the seeing, training the gaze to extend his bodily senses beyond the borders of disciplines, promoting the twofold flows, multicultural and technocultural directions.

According to Uexküll, the observation of tick-animal determines the thesis that “man is able to see that animal animality of the other animals, and then to distance themselves from their same animality”. Human being does not live in an immersed or crushed environment, in a require of determination, he lives in the” proximity “of the environments,” between “the one and the other. Luminous Bees project creates a deep interaction between networks, territories and knowledge. The evolutionary process will hybridize languages and technologies in a dynamic new consciousness that will interpret the trend of change and make it functional to the future design direction of open communication, natural and dynamic. Luminous Bees expresses social energy, self-organizing through the dance of the bees that hybridizes to a performative “technological movement” (the drone) where the human being is projected into becoming other, in a “striving to life” and desire to mash up in animals and “open up to the open”. We do not ask at this point what it can do science for art, but rather what the arts can do for science.

Note / Notes

1) http://www.edueda.net/index.php?title=Gruppo_Zero [back]

2) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hated_in_the_Nation_(Black_Mirror) [back]

3) http://www.ansa.it/canale_scienza_tecnica/notizie/tecnologie/2017/02/12/i-droni-impollinatori-sostituiscono-api-e-farfalle-_dc2dd298-6772-4afe-b057-9bf4133b1cb7.html [back]

4) http://www.cwi.it/tecnologie-emergenti/robotica/droni-intel-abbelliscono-super-bowl-102317 [back]

5) http://video.corriere.it/festa-lanterne-1000-droni-danzano-cieli-guangzhou/231e0f86-f1e5-11e6-976e-993da0ec45b6 [back]

6) http://www.cimafoundation.org/ [back]

7) http://capucci.org/2017/02/24/la-nuova-natura-e-larte-del-vivente-verso-la-terza-vita/ [back]

8) http://mcs.sissa.it/docente/paolo-atzori [back]

9) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Otto_Piene [back]

10) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zero_(art) [back]

11) http://edition.cnn.com/2017/03/09/world/artificial-pollinator-japan/ [back]

12) https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg23331134-100-robotic-bee-could-help-pollinate-crops-as-real-bees-decline/ [back]

