Survey per i 15 anni di attività di Noema / Survey on Noema 15 years of activity

[ITALIANO] [ENGLISH BELOW]

Noema (nóēma, dal greco νόημα, “pensiero”, “concetto”, “idea”) è un sito sulle relazioni tra cultura, scienze e tecnologie e sulle loro reciproche influenze. Il termine “cultura” significa anche “abitudini”, “modi di vita”, “comunicazione”, “arte”, “società”, “economia”, “media”, “filosofia”…, mentre il termine “tecnologie” va inteso in maniera più estesa della sola accezione digitale.

Noema è nato nel Novembre 1999, anche se ufficialmente è online dal Marzo 2000. Ma le sue radici risalgono più indietro nel tempo, a un’esperienza dei primi anni ’90: nel Marzo 1994 un piccolo gruppo dell’Università di Bologna pubblicava online NetMagazine, poi divenuto MagNet, primo magazine online in Italia e un’esperienza tuttora citata nei libri sul design delle interfacce.

Noema è sempre stato un magazine centrale nell’analisi delle trasformazioni dei sistemi culturali e con la sua rete di autori continua a esplorare la società nel suo evolversi. Nel 2003 è stato selezionato da RAI International come miglior sito italiano.

In occasione dei 15 anni di attività Noema lancia questa survey per tutti quelli che sono interessati alle relazioni tra cultura, società, scienze e tecnologie: quali dei seguenti argomenti/eventi, selezionati dal Board, ritieni fondamentali nei rapporti tra cultura, scienze e tecnologie negli ultimi 15 anni? I risultati della survey saranno pubblicati online, a beneficio di tutti.

Aiutaci a diffondere questa survey, e grazie per il tempo che ci dedichi!

La survey è qui:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/17K8m2vLLm_f9m4-dlBRrVeJxGXK7ndlhlWjD8ZfkrtQ/viewform

Lo Staff di Noema – http://noemalab.eu

[ENGLISH]

Noema (nóēma, from Greek νόημα, “thought”, “concept”, “idea”) is a website devoted to the relationships and influences among culture, sciences and technologies. “Culture” also means “habits”, “lifestyles”, “communication”, “art”, “society”, “economy”, “media”, “philosophy”…, while “technologies” should be intended in a broader meaning than the mere digital realm.

Noema was born in November 1999 and it has been officially online since March 2000. But its roots date back to the beginning of ’90s: in March 1994 a small group at the University of Bologna published NetMagazine, then renamed in MagNet, the first online magazine in Italy, an experience which is still mentioned in the books on Interface Design.

Noema has always been a key magazine in the analysis of the cultural systems’ transformations, and it keeps on in exploring and monitoring the society’s evolution thanks to its net of authors. In 2003 RAI International selected it as best Italian website.

On the occasion of 15 years of activity Noema launches this survey for all the people interested in the relationships and influences among culture, society, sciences and technologies: among the following topics/events selected by its Board, which ones do you consider as fundamental in the relationships among culture, science and technology in the last 15 years? The results of the survey will be published online, for the benefit of all.

Please, help us in spreading this survey, and thanks for the time you spend on it!

Survey is here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/17K8m2vLLm_f9m4-dlBRrVeJxGXK7ndlhlWjD8ZfkrtQ/viewform

Noema Staff – http://noemalab.eu

