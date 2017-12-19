Ars Electronica e le intelligenze artificiali. Alcune riflessioni / Ars Electronica and artificial intelligences. Some reflections



Italiano [English below]

Nel 2017 alcuni studenti universitari (Benedetta Ercolino, Elisa Mancini, Francesca Mastracci e Martina Zunica), d’accordo con la loro Istituzione, sono stati ad Ars Electronica per la prima volta, come corrispondenti di Noema, e poi hanno scritto alcune considerazioni sulle mostre e gli eventi. I loro testi finali sono stati pubblicati nell’n-blog, un progetto di Noema che dal 2005 segue eventi in tutto il mondo, con reportage, interviste, articoli, immagini e video.

I loro articoli sono qui.

Il loro lavoro viene presentato di seguito, attraverso una prospettiva educativa, da Gianna Angelini, che, oltre che vicedirettore di Noema, presiede il loro indirizzo di corso ed è anche la loro insegnante.

Noema Staff

Ho seguito il festival di Ars Electronica a Linz in modo piuttosto regolare per diversi anni in passato. Quest’anno invece no. Altri impegni mi hanno tenuto lontana dall’Europa a settembre, sebbene il tema dell’edizione mi sembrasse molto stimolante. Ho avuto delle impressioni dell’andamento del Festival solo dalla stampa, ma, soprattutto, dal resoconto di alcune studentesse del mio corso di Estetica delle Arti Visive di Roma, che hanno attivamente partecipato all’edizione per conto di Noema e del loro docente di Storia dell’Arte Pier Luigi Capucci.

La piccola riflessione che vorrei proporre non è, dunque, di carattere contenutistico, non avendo avuto esperienza diretta di questi in Austria, ma di tipo didattico per un verso, e mediatico, forse, dall’altro.

La cosa che più mi ha colpito mettendo a confronto gli articoli della stampa con gli articoli delle mie studentesse, è senz’altro il fatto che essi abbiano sottolineato l’importanza di esperienze molto diverse. So che le ragazze hanno vissuto piuttosto intensamente questa esperienza e che non si sono risparmiate la gran parte delle esposizioni, quindi, il problema della selezione dei loro scritti diventa primario. Al contrario della stampa, naturalmente impressionata da tutto ciò che presentava un qualche alone di innovazione e di riflessione sul suo valore in relazione ad essa, le ragazze hanno preferito porre all’attenzione del loro pubblico opere che avessero a che fare di più con il dialogo tra il vecchio ed il nuovo.

Mi spiego meglio.

Avendo il Festival come tema quello delle intelligenze artificiali, grandi dibattiti e discussioni sono sorti attorno a problematiche di carattere etico, oltre che artistico, nei confronti dell’evoluzione anche estetica della robotica, e l’estensione del suo utilizzo, sempre più pervasivo. Questa estensione, tendendo ad essere totalizzante, riguarda fasce sempre più ampie di popolazione, di età sempre più diversificata e non solo giovanile. La stampa ne ha fatto grande eco, trattandosi naturalmente di problematiche, quelle di carattere etico soprattutto, che ormai penetrano anche nelle decisioni governative di carattere legislativo. Eppure le mie giovani studentesse non sono sembrate così attratte da quest’ultimo aspetto. Quanto, invece, piuttosto dal dialogo che le nuove intelligenze artificiali, sempre più sofisticate, possono innescare tra le generazioni.

Mi è sembrata una sfumatura interessante da cogliere, poiché rinvia ad un dibattito molto più ampio di quello legato alla gestione di nuovi prodotti nella contingenza. Il dibattito, cioè, attorno al ruolo dell’uomo stesso, in termini di specie, all’interno di questa evoluzione. La sensibilità delle giovani studentesse mi incoraggia a sostenere la necessità di una rinascita e una rivisitazione di un Umanesimo che sembra ormai aver perso la sua rotta e la coscienza della sua dimensione. Tecnologia ed innovazione non rappresentano più un binomio orientato verso la stessa direzione. Da tanto tempo. Il termine ‘progresso’ è diventato ormai controverso. Ciò che rimane per sperare in un’evoluzione costruttiva e non distruttiva come talvolta la cronaca ci prospetta, non è che rimanere focalizzati sulle relazioni. Le relazioni umane. La ricerca di una nuova definizione di Umanesimo in ottica di un nuovo Rinascimento.

In questa visione, la scelta di raccontare opere trans-generazionali, da parte di giovani studiose, mi è sembrata una prospettiva non scontata. Perché ciò che mette al centro ha un valore intrinseco dal potere esplosivo illimitato, al contrario di ogni appendice scintillante, che invece rischia troppo spesso di implodere con un’eco limitata.

English

In 2017 some Italian University students (Benedetta Ercolino, Elisa Mancini, Francesca Mastracci and Martina Zunica), in accordance with their Institution, have visited Ars Electronica for the first time, as Noema correspondents, and then they have written their considerations about the exhibitions and the events. Their final texts have been published in the n-blog, a project by Noema that since 2005 has been following events worldwide, with reportages, interviews, articles, images and videos.

Their articles are here.

Their work is presented below, through an educational perspective, by Gianna Angelini, who, beyond being Noema vice-editor, is the chair of their course address as well as also their teacher.

Noema Staff

I’ve been at the Ars Electronica Festival in Linz quite regularly for several years in the past. This year, despite the very stimulating topic, I could not be there. I kept me informed by reading the Press and the report of some students of my course in Aesthetics of Visual Arts in Rome. Thanks Pier Luigi Capucci, their teacher of History of Art, they actively participated at the edition on behalf of Noema.

The short reflection I would like to propose here is, therefore, not content-based, having had no direct experience of these contents in Austria, but is about didactic and media issues. I compared what I read on the Press with my students’ articles and I noticed that they focused on very different experiences. I was impressed.

The students attended most of the exhibitions, they lived this experience in Linz very intensely, so the choice of what they decided to put on their reports becomes of primary relevance in this reflection. Differently from the Press, usually impressed by everything shows hints of innovation, the students preferred to put the attention of the audience to the works that had more to do with the dialogue between the old and the new.

I explain better.

According with the topic of the Festival “Artificial intelligences”, great debates and discussions have developed around issues of ethical, as well as artistic, nature, with regard to the evolution of the robotics, and the extension of its use, increasingly pervasive in our society. This extension, tending to be all-encompassing, concerns ever broader segments of the population, of an increasingly diversified age. The Press enfatized this point, above all because of the ethical implications that now also penetrate governmental decisions from a legal point of view. Yet my young students did not seem so attracted by this last aspect. Instead, they were rather fascinated by the dialogue that new, increasingly sophisticated, artificial intelligences can trigger between generations.

It seemed to me an interesting nuance to grasp, since it refers to a much wider debate than that related to the organization of new products in the contingency. The debate, that is, around the role of humanity itself, in terms of species, within this evolution. The perception of young students encourages me to support the need for a review of the definition of Humanism that seems to have lost its sense and the consciousness of its dimension.

Technology and innovation no longer represent a binomial. They are not more oriented on the same direction. For a long time. The meaning of the term ‘progress’ is now controversial. What remains to hope for a constructive and non-destructive evolution, as the chronicle sometimes offers us, is to remain focused on relationships. Human relationships. The search for a new definition of Humanism with a view to a new “Rinascimento”.

Following this vision, the young scholars’s choice to tell trans-generational works, seemed to me an unpredictable perspective to explore.

It puts at the center of the debate the intrinsic value of unlimited explosive energy, as opposed to any sparkling appendix, which instead risks too often to implode with a limited echo.